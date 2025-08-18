Sean Shaw: Exxon’s profit-driven betrayal of ethics

ExxonMobil’s relentless pursuit of profit has set itself apart as a corporate giant that prioritizes its bottom line over people, even in an industry that shows a general disregard for the health and sustainability of people and the planet.

From suppressing competitors to silencing whistleblowers and even suing its own investors who have tried to make the company more climate-friendly, Exxon’s track record reveals a company that appears willing to cross any line to protect its financial interests, regardless of the cost to communities, employees, or the environment.

In recent years, under the leadership of CEO Darren Woods, Exxon has constantly been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

They’ve tried to hurt their competitors, consolidate power, and maximize profits by attempting to block a merger between Hess and Chevron in what appears to be an effort to monopolize control of a new project in Guyana, a country whose GDP pales in comparison to Exxon’s annual revenue.

Exxon’s ethical lapses extend far beyond market maneuvers.

In a shocking scandal, the company was reportedly linked to a hacking operation targeting climate activists. Court documents from 2023 reveal that Exxon cited news reports based on stolen information to defend itself against state climate investigations in Massachusetts and New York. Israeli private detective Aviram Azari, convicted in a hacking-for-hire scheme, reportedly targeted activists’ emails and social media accounts, with some of the stolen data appearing in stories Exxon used in court.

This blatant violation of privacy appears to show a willingness to exploit underhanded methods to undermine those advocating for environmental accountability.

The company’s treatment of its employees further exposes its toxic culture. In 2019, Exxon scientists Damian Burch and Lindsey Gulden reported to HR that management pressured them to falsify data on Permian Basin oil projections, inflating estimates to mislead investors about potential profits.

When the Wall Street Journal inquired about these projections, Exxon reportedly targeted and fired both scientists. Federal labor officials later ordered Exxon to reinstate them and pay over $800,000 in damages, but the damage to trust and integrity was done.

As Bloomberg revealed, Exxon’s toxic culture has even led to an exodus by its staff, describing “a culture that’s increasingly out of step with the world around it.” Bloomberg goes on to outline “an organization trapped in amber, whose insular and fear-based culture — once a beacon of corporate America — has become a drag on innovation, risk taking, and career satisfaction.”

Perhaps most audacious, Exxon sued its own investors in 2024 to block a shareholder proposal from Arjuna Capital and Follow This, which called for faster emissions reductions.

Even after the investors withdrew the proposal, Exxon persisted with the lawsuit, signaling a broader campaign to silence shareholder activism, particularly on environmental issues. This aggressive stance reveals a company more interested in stifling dissent than addressing the climate crisis it has long exacerbated.

ExxonMobil’s actions paint a clear picture of a corporation that places profit above principle. For a company that has faced dozens of lawsuits for misleading the public about climate change, these tactics do not appear to be outliers but rather part of a deeply ingrained pattern.

A casual read of the Exxon story is one of an oil company ruthlessly pursuing financial returns – as they have every right to. But what’s really happening is that they are now putting their shareholders, pension funds, 401(k)s, and hardworking Americans at risk because of their greed and their willingness to blur ethical lines. The gig is up.

It’s time for regulators, investors, and the public to hold Exxon and its leadership accountable, demanding a corporate culture that values people over profits and integrity over greed.

___

Former State Rep. Sean Shaw made history in 2018 as the Florida Democratic Party’s first African American nominee for Attorney General. Earlier in his career, Sean was an independent watchdog for the public as the state’s Insurance Consumer Advocate — working to protect consumers from price gouging and insurance fraud. Every decision Sean made was centered on what was best for consumers, not wealthy special interests. In 2019, he founded People Over Profits, a non-profit organization dedicated to standing against corporate influence and fighting for the rights of everyday people. Sean is a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Florida’s law school. Sean, an attorney at the law firm Vanguard Attorneys, lives in Tampa.