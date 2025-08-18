August 18, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida agricultural officials invoke protections for more than 500 acres of farm land
More than 500 acres of fram land for the Singleton Family Farms have been protected by the state. Image via Florida Commissioner of Agriculture

Drew DixonAugust 18, 20252min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

Brian Nathan raises five figures in 48 hours to run for Jay Collins’ Senate seat

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Matt Caldwell: The smartest tax cut Florida can make

HeadlinesOrlando

UCF opens new nursing building to help fix Florida’s nursing shortage

SINGLEtONPROPERTy
The protection of the agricultural Flagler and Putnam county lands will also preserve some wildlife areas as well.

More than 500 new acres of agricultural land in North Florida is being preserved and protected from development by the state.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced that his agency has implemented a land preservation plan for 540 acres of farm land in Flagler and Putnam counties.

The protection of that agricultural property is being implemented through Florida’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program (RFLPP). The land and easements are part of the Singleton Family Farms property, a multigenerational farming operation.

“Protecting working farms like Singleton Family Farms ensures that Florida’s agricultural heritage remains strong,” Simpson said in a news release. “This easement supports a family that has invested generations into feeding our state, while also safeguarding critical land within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. It’s a win for agriculture, a win for conservation, and a win for Florida’s future.”

The RFLPP is designed to encourage more agricultural production in the state and protect it from development. The program enables the government to “protect natural resources, not as the primary purpose, but in conjunction with the economically viable agricultural operations.”

The Singleton Family Farms property is primarily cultivating potatoes that eventually produce potato chips. The farm has a contract with food company giant Frito-Lay.

The family also cultivates and runs small cow-calf operations.

The RFLPP was created in 2001 and has since led to more than 212,600 acres of working agricultural lands being protected and preserved in the state to date.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Poly enrollment hits record high as campus expansions are underway

nextUCF opens new nursing building to help fix Florida's nursing shortage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories