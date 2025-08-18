Florida agricultural officials invoke protections for more than 500 acres of farm land

More than 500 new acres of agricultural land in North Florida is being preserved and protected from development by the state.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced that his agency has implemented a land preservation plan for 540 acres of farm land in Flagler and Putnam counties.

The protection of that agricultural property is being implemented through Florida’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program (RFLPP). The land and easements are part of the Singleton Family Farms property, a multigenerational farming operation.

“Protecting working farms like Singleton Family Farms ensures that Florida’s agricultural heritage remains strong,” Simpson said in a news release. “This easement supports a family that has invested generations into feeding our state, while also safeguarding critical land within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. It’s a win for agriculture, a win for conservation, and a win for Florida’s future.”

The RFLPP is designed to encourage more agricultural production in the state and protect it from development. The program enables the government to “protect natural resources, not as the primary purpose, but in conjunction with the economically viable agricultural operations.”

The Singleton Family Farms property is primarily cultivating potatoes that eventually produce potato chips. The farm has a contract with food company giant Frito-Lay.

The family also cultivates and runs small cow-calf operations.

The RFLPP was created in 2001 and has since led to more than 212,600 acres of working agricultural lands being protected and preserved in the state to date.