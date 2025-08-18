‘Selfless dedication’: Commission makes recommendations to improve practices at Circles of Care

Better connections between patients and staff, judges and providers, and other community-based coalitions will lead to better health outcomes.

Those are the results of work by an independent commission put together to review safety and patient care at Circles of Care. Former U.S. Rep. Dave Weldon chaired that body after it was put together in June. Now, Circles of Care is making the commission’s recommendations public.

“It was an honor to do this work and both identify opportunities for improvement and recognize already-existing excellence,” Weldon said. “Circles of Care plays a critical role in serving the needs of this community, and I remain confident in their ability to continue doing so in the future.”

Circles of Care is a leading behavioral health provider in the Space Coast region. Among the changes recommended by the independent commission is to add time for patients and staff to connect, such as through art, music, outdoor activities and other efforts to help shift the treatment space to a more upbeat environment.

Additionally, the commission pushed for criminal court and mental health court Judges to be able to directly connect those eligible to case management services, ensuring a bridge between jail release and reentering treatment with providers such as Circles of Care.

The commission worked for free as they made their recommendations, which Circles of Care sought to implement in real time when possible.

“These were professionals who didn’t have to say ‘yes’ — but they did, because they care about the vital role Circles performs in our community,” said Circles of Care President and CEO Stephen Lord. “They brought deep expertise and a selfless dedication to the table, and their work points the way to an even better future for those we serve.”

The commission also called on community members to step up and build coalitions that provide for more staff at care facilities. Commission members also noted a need for patients to more easily find employment to get a normal life back following treatment for mental health and substance use disorders.

Safety is key as well. The panel suggested that additional screening procedures would be beneficial, as would expanding training partnerships with local law enforcement to ensure incidents are handled with professionalism while keeping all of those involved safe.

“Circles of Care is the primary provider of emergency psychiatric care for individuals in crisis in Brevard County. Caring for our most vulnerable residents — from pediatric patients to senior citizens — is a responsibility that we take very seriously,” said Rob Salonen, Chair of the Circles of Care Board of Directors.

“Engaging in the peer review process exemplifies our overall commitment to excellence in care, and is reflective of how passionately we embrace our core mission of caring for Brevard County’s families and residents.”

The full report is viewable below.