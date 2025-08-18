Florida Poly enrollment hits record high as campus expansions are underway

Florida Polytechnic University welcomed its new class of students Monday, with record-breaking enrollment of more than 1,900.

That’s a more than 10% increase over last year’s historic enrollment and the second consecutive year of growth.

“This remarkable enrollment underscores the growing recognition of Florida Poly’s value in preparing students for high-demand STEM careers,” Florida Poly President Devin Stephenson said. “Our momentum is strong, and each new class brings fresh energy, talent, and determination to our campus community. With two consecutive years of significant growth, we are well on our way to achieving our ambitious goals for the future.”

Florida Poly, the state’s only public institution exclusively dedicated to STEM education, aims to reach 3,000 students by 2030. Total enrollment this year includes 750 news students ranging from freshmen to graduate and transfer students.

“We’re extremely pleased with our enrollment growth this year and I consider it a direct reflection of Florida Poly’s rising reputation,” said Bryan Brooks, vice president of student affairs, enrollment management and strategic communications. “We can’t wait to see how this incoming class will contribute to our campus community by helping drive innovation, collaboration, and excellence in every aspect of the student experience.”

Florida Poly is already making way for the expected student growth, with finishing touches underway on a new 40,000 square-feet state-of-the-art facility for engineering research and development labs, faculty and staff offices and collaboration spaces, named the Gary C. Wendt Engineering Building.

Construction is also underway for a Campus Control Center, which will house the Florida Polytechnic Police Department. The school is also planning a more than 138,000 square-foot Student Achievement Center, with construction expected to begin soon.

This year’s enrollment, as it has been in the past, represents Florida Poly as a true Sunshine State institute of higher education, with 91% of first-year students enrolled being in-state residents. The remaining students hail from 18 other states, as far away as Washington state.

Of the students from Florida, 40% come from just four Florida counties near the Lakeland campus — Polk, Orange, Osceola and Hillsborough.

“These new students combine strong Florida roots with perspectives from across the nation,” Brooks said. “By nurturing local talent and helping our region grow, Florida Poly is proud to be a driving force for opportunity and progress in the communities we call home.”

The enrollment numbers come after Florida Poly also recently celebrated record participation in the prestigious Fulbright program, with 21 international scholars and students pursuing advanced research and graduate studies in the upcoming 2025-26 academic year.