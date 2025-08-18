August 18, 2025
UCF opens new nursing building to help fix Florida’s nursing shortage
Groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 18, 2025 of Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion. Image via UCF.

Gabrielle Russon

UCF says the new Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion will 'have an immeasurable impact for generations to come.'

The University of Central Florida’s new nursing building is officially open in Lake Nona as elected leaders gathered to celebrate the $72 million expansion to help the school graduate 150 more licensed nurses every year.

UCF’s Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion is a 90,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will help the state grapple with a nursing shortage, school officials said. The space includes classrooms, study areas and high-tech simulation labs.

“The Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion is a powerful example of what is possible when vision, community, and partnership come together. Built with the generous support of state leaders, donors, and health care champions, this facility will help strengthen Florida’s nursing talent pipeline in ways that make communities across our state healthier,” UCF President Alexander Cartwright said in a statement.

The project was funded from $43 million in state dollars and more than $29 million in private fundraising, the school said.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who was Senate President when UCF was awarded the state funding, spoke at Monday’s ceremony

“We worked very hard to secure the funding,” Simpson said. “When you think about state-of-the-art nursing, when you think about doubling the capacity of nursing, this couldn’t come at a better time. Florida is growing 400,000 people a year still. We’re going to continue to grow.”

The new building is located in a growing part of Orlando that is already home to UCF’s College of Medicine, Nemours Children’s Hospital and Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The area is dubbed Lake Nona’s Medical City.

For UCF, the location means nurses and doctors-in-training can work together and collaborate with the opening of the new nursing facility.

“Today we are witnessing the power of partnerships,” says Professor Emerita Mary Lou Sole, the former nursing college dean who was involved in the fundraising efforts.

“The Dr. Phillips Nursing Pavilion is the result of the collective efforts of UCF and this community to come together to solve one of our greatest health care challenges. We are incredibly grateful for the support, which will have an immeasurable impact for generations to come.”

UCF originally broke ground on the project in January 2024.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

