August 18, 2025
Kat Cammack, Matthew Harrison announce birth of first child
Augusta Dair, daughter of Kat Cammack. Image via X.

Augusta Dair
'Our hearts are so full and we feel so blessed beyond measure.'

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack just became the 14th member of Congress to give birth in office.

The Gainesville Republican and her husband, Gainesville firefighter-paramedic Matthew Harrison, have announced the birth of their first child. Daughter Augusta Dair was born Aug. 14 at 7:44 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and measuring in at 10.5 inches.

“We’d like to formally introduce Ms. Augusta Dair, aka Baby Peanut!” reads an announcement on Cammack’s X account.

“Baby Auggie (as mom calls her or Gussasaurus as Dad calls her) made her debut on August 14th after a very long & tough labor. Baby is doing great and already showing us her sweet and sassy personality while Mom is speedily recovering. Mom and baby have turned into cuddling machines while Dad has become a baby burping / diaper changing expert. He’s now Superman and doing phenomenal taking care of his girls.”

Cammack, 37, has been open about difficulties with a past ectopic pregnancy, to great public scrutiny and controversy. She thanked her medical team for seeing through the delivery of her daughter.

“We would like to thank the most incredible team of doctors and nurses that saw us through a very tough and emotional six days,” the announcement reads.

“Never could we have asked for a better team to take care of our family. Our hearts are so full and we feel so blessed beyond measure. Sending everyone lots of love and gratitude for all their well wishes, thoughts and prayers. We truly love you guys and we can’t wait to see you all very soon.”

Of note, the birth puts Cammack in a small group of women holding federal office to deliver a child. U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Colorado Democrat, was the most recent to have a child in January.

But the last U.S. Representative before Pettersen to have a child was U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, who had her first child in 2024. That means two of just 14 babies born to federal lawmakers in U.S. history were delivered by Florida elected leaders in roughly a two-year timespan.

