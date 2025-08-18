Florida opens $50M ‘Hometown Heroes’ first-time home buyer fund

Starting today, thousands of Florida’s essential workers can apply for critical financial aid to purchase their first home, as the state launches the latest round of its popular Hometown Heroes Housing Program.

Backed by $50 million in state funding through the Live Local Act, the initiative provides zero-interest, forgivable loans to cover down payment and closing costs for eligible first-time homebuyers.

Administered by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC), the program targets frontline professionals who serve their local communities.

Eligible applicants include:

— Full-time employees of Florida-based companies working as health care workers, school staff, first responders, public safety or court employees, or child care workers.

— Service members in the U.S. military or military reserves, the U.S. Coast Guard or its reserves, or the Florida National Guard.

— Veterans employed full-time by a Florida-based employer.

Since its inception, the program has been a game-changer for many.

“The program is helping more Floridians turn the American dream of homeownership into reality, right in the communities they serve,” said Tim Weisheyer, 2025 president of Florida Realtors, which helped champion the initiative. “Since 2022, this initiative has opened the door for more than 20,000 hardworking individuals and families.”

A key feature of the program is its self-sustaining model. When a homeowner sells their property, the assistance is returned to the state, replenishing the fund to help future buyers without new taxpayer investment. This structure is designed to build generational wealth and stabilize communities.

“The typical homeowner has a net worth nearly 40 times that of someone who rents. That’s the opportunity this program helps Floridians unlock,” Weisheyer added. “Homeownership builds wealth, creates stability and gives families the foundations they need to grow their lives.”

Florida Realtors collaborated with lawmakers to create the program in 2022 and has continued to advocate for its funding and expansion.

Funding is limited, and demand is expected to be high. Eligible Floridians are encouraged to review program guidelines and connect with a participating loan officer to get started.

Prospective buyers should review the full eligibility requirements online and connect with a participating loan officer to begin the application process. More information is available at FloridaHousing.org.