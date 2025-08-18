August 18, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida opens $50M ‘Hometown Heroes’ first-time home buyer fund

Peter SchorschAugust 18, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association hires Zack Brodersen for gov affairs

HeadlinesJax

Adam Brandon launches campaign for Jacksonville City Council

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Better late than never? Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Joe Casello

The moment of joy: holding a key to a new home.
'Homeownership builds wealth, creates stability and gives families the foundations they need to grow their lives.'

Starting today, thousands of Florida’s essential workers can apply for critical financial aid to purchase their first home, as the state launches the latest round of its popular Hometown Heroes Housing Program.

Backed by $50 million in state funding through the Live Local Act, the initiative provides zero-interest, forgivable loans to cover down payment and closing costs for eligible first-time homebuyers.

Administered by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC), the program targets frontline professionals who serve their local communities.

Eligible applicants include:

— Full-time employees of Florida-based companies working as health care workers, school staff, first responders, public safety or court employees, or child care workers.

— Service members in the U.S. military or military reserves, the U.S. Coast Guard or its reserves, or the Florida National Guard.

— Veterans employed full-time by a Florida-based employer.

Since its inception, the program has been a game-changer for many.

“The program is helping more Floridians turn the American dream of homeownership into reality, right in the communities they serve,” said Tim Weisheyer, 2025 president of Florida Realtors, which helped champion the initiative. “Since 2022, this initiative has opened the door for more than 20,000 hardworking individuals and families.”

A key feature of the program is its self-sustaining model. When a homeowner sells their property, the assistance is returned to the state, replenishing the fund to help future buyers without new taxpayer investment. This structure is designed to build generational wealth and stabilize communities.

“The typical homeowner has a net worth nearly 40 times that of someone who rents. That’s the opportunity this program helps Floridians unlock,” Weisheyer added. “Homeownership builds wealth, creates stability and gives families the foundations they need to grow their lives.”

Florida Realtors collaborated with lawmakers to create the program in 2022 and has continued to advocate for its funding and expansion.

Funding is limited, and demand is expected to be high. Eligible Floridians are encouraged to review program guidelines and connect with a participating loan officer to get started.

Prospective buyers should review the full eligibility requirements online and connect with a participating loan officer to begin the application process. More information is available at FloridaHousing.org.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAgIntel tops Florida Chamber's inaugural Innovation Pitch Competition

nextKat Cammack, Matthew Harrison announce birth of first child

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories