Better late than never? Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Joe Casello

DESANTIS
Casello died July 18.

One month after Democratic Rep. Joe Casello died, Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering flags in Tallahassee and Palm Beach County to be flown at half-staff in the late lawmaker’s honor.

It’s the Governor’s first public acknowledgement of Casello’s death.

The order follows criticism of DeSantis, who wasted little time ordering the same action following the more recent death of fellow Hulk Hogan, a fellow Republican.

It also comes 26 days after the Governor called a Special Election to replace Casello, a former firefighter and service member of the U.S. Air Force who served in House District 90 since 2018.

The Governor’s Office did not immediately respond when asked why the Governor waited so long to order flags lowered for Casello.

Joe Casello died July 18 following a massive heart attack from which there was little hope he’d recover. He was 73. Image via Florida Politics.

DeSantis’ Monday letter — addressed to state real estate chief Brian Fienemann, Palm Beach County Commission Chair Maria Marino and Boynton Beach Mayor Rebecca Shelton — included a brief statement about Casello, who served on the Boynton Beach City Commission for five years before he won state office.

“Representative Casello spent his career committed to public service, and he will be remembered for his dedication to improving his community,” the letter said.

“To honor Representative Joseph Casello, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, and all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Palm Beach County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.”

Casello died July 18 following a massive heart attack from which there was little hope he would recover. He was 73.

He also suffered a mild stroke in 2024. But despite his health issues, Casello planned to continue elected service after reaching term limits last year and was campaigning for the Palm Beach County Commission before he died.

An Aug. 20 event celebrating Casello’s life at the Copperpoint Brewing Company was announced early this month.

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012.

  • Along for the Ride

    August 18, 2025 at 4:43 pm

    The reason is because DeSantis and a large part of the GOP don’t have empathy or class and cannot put aside politics when it becomes about someones life or their death. It’s sad really. We use to be a country that everyone could be proud of

