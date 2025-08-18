Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association hires Zack Brodersen for gov affairs

The Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association (CFHLA) hired Zack Brodersen as its new Government Affairs Manager.

“Zack brings seven years of local, state and federal government relations, public policy, and campaign experience to CFHLA,” CFHLA said in a press release Monday. “Most recently, Zack served as a Government Relations Coordinator at Propelus, which is a national software company that develops workforce compliance tools to support health care professionals, hospitals, and health systems.”

Brodersen’s career in politics also includes working as the Senior Legislative Assistant to Senate President Pro Tempore Jason Brodeur from 2020 to 2024, Campaign Manager for President Pro Tempore Brodeur’s re-election campaign in 2022, Field Director/Coordinator for the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee and administrative assistant to Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine.

Brodersen studied history and political science at the University of Florida.

“I could not be more honored and excited to join the CFHLA team. CFHLA plays such a critical role in supporting and advancing Central Florida’s vibrant hospitality industry, and I am ready to help advance its mission,” Brodersen said in a statement. “I look forward to building strong relationships with our members, community partners, and elected officials as we work together to promote the policies that ensure the continued growth and success of Central Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry.”

Robert Agrusa, CFHLA’s president and CEO, welcomed Brodersen to his new role.

“Zack’s proven track record in navigating complex legislative processes, combined with his extensive experience in political campaigns, makes him an exceptional fit for CFHLA,” Agrusa said. “His background at the federal, state, and local levels will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for the best interests of our members and the hospitality industry across the Central Florida region.”

CFHLA represents approximately 80% of the more than 129,500 hotel rooms in Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties, as well as more than 500 suppliers in the industry.