August 18, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis appoints Mike Caruso as Palm Beach County Clerk

Ryan NicolAugust 18, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida can keep ‘sexual predator’ marking on driver’s licenses, appeals court rules

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.18.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesOrlando

Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association hires Zack Brodersen for gov affairs

sfl-mike-caruso-fl0082235686-20180925
The move sets up a to-be-scheduled contested Special Election for Caruso's HD 87 seat.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is selecting a strong ally in the House to serve as Palm Beach County’s next Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.

DeSantis has named Republican Rep. Mike Caruso of Delray Beach to take over the role that former Sen. Joe Abruzzo recently vacated. County Commissioners chose Abruzzo to serve as County Administrator after former Administrator Verdenia Baker retired.

Caruso, a certified public accountant, first won election to his South Florida House seat in 2018. Amid the recent split between DeSantis and the Legislature, Caruso has aligned with the Governor, often criticizing House Speaker Daniel Perez, with whom DeSantis has feuded during much of this year.

Caruso was already facing term limits heading into the next election, meaning his House District 87 seat would see a new Representative following the November 2026 election. The move gives Caruso a landing spot before running into term limits.

But DeSantis’ move speeds up the timeline to replace Caruso, as it will trigger a Special Election so the seat can be filled, likely in time for the 2026 Legislative Session.

Already, Caruso’s wife, Tracy Caruso, has filed to run in the 2026 contest. It’s almost certain that she will push to run in the to-be-scheduled Special Election.

But as Florida has increasingly seen Republican squabbles amid lawmakers aligned with either DeSantis or President Donald Trump, so too could this contest.

Financial planner Jon Maples has also filed for the 2026 race and voiced his strong support for the President. Should he secure Trump’s endorsement, that would set up a high-profile showdown in the upcoming Republican Primary and put a roadblock in front of Tracy Caruso succeeding her husband.

And Maples is already easily leading the field in fundraising. Through June 30, he has raised $32,000 via his campaign account and has thrown in another $14,000 in loans. Maples has also collected another $24,900 via his political committee, Friends of Jon Maples. He has more than $70,000 still available.

Caruso, meanwhile, has raised just over $27,000 and only retains just over $19,000 as of June 30.

Republican Gretchen Miller Feng has also filed for the 2026 race, as has Democrat Emily Watson Gregory. It remains to be seen whether they would also swap over to a Special Election and how many other candidates might run. Miller Feng has raised only $3,250, retaining all of it. Gregory has raised just over $15,000 and has just under $14,000 remaining.

HD 87 runs along the coast of Palm Beach County from Lantana to Juno Beach.

Post Views: 0

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCentral Florida Hotel and Lodging Association hires Zack Brodersen for gov affairs

nextLast Call for 8.18.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories