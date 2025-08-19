Personnel note: Elizabeth Price Foley joins Holtzman Vogel

Nationally recognized law firm Holtzman Vogel is welcoming attorney Elizabeth Price Foley to the firm as a Partner in its Washington and Miami offices.

Foley brings extensive experience litigating constitutional and individual rights issues, including limits on government and administrative power and federalism-based challenges. Before joining Holtzman Vogel, she worked at an AmLaw 100 firm, a constitutional law boutique, and served as Executive Director of the Florida Chapter of the Institute for Justice.

“Elizabeth is the perfect fit for our growing team of extraordinary lawyers in Miami and D.C.,” said Jill Holtzman Vogel, the firm’s founder and Managing Partner. “She brings a breadth of legal knowledge and is widely respected in the legal community as a scholar and author. Her specialization in constitutional and appellate law further strengthens the firm’s ability to serve our clients in Florida and nationally.”

In addition to her courtroom experience, Foley is a tenured law professor at Florida International University with more than 20 years of teaching experience. She frequently writes op-eds that run in national outlets and testifies before Congress on issues such as legislative standing, subpoena power, lawfare and the President’s duty to faithfully execute the law. Her three constitutional law books have been published by the Yale, Harvard and Cambridge University presses.

She clerked on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit and earned a master of laws degree from Harvard, a law degree from the University of Tennessee, and a bachelor’s degree in history from Emory University.

Foley will be based in Holtzman Vogel’s Miami office, which recently expanded into a 6,415-square-foot space at the landmark Ryder Colonnade building in Coral Gables.