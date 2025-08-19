August 19, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Elizabeth Price Foley joins Holtzman Vogel

Drew WilsonAugust 19, 20253min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis, RFK Jr. tie for a distant second place in 2028 poll

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.19.25

2026Headlines

Federal judges unanimously uphold Senate map, rejecting allegations about Tampa Bay district

elizabeth-price-foley- copy
'Elizabeth is the perfect fit for our growing team of extraordinary lawyers in Miami and D.C.'

Nationally recognized law firm Holtzman Vogel is welcoming attorney Elizabeth Price Foley to the firm as a Partner in its Washington and Miami offices.

Foley brings extensive experience litigating constitutional and individual rights issues, including limits on government and administrative power and federalism-based challenges. Before joining Holtzman Vogel, she worked at an AmLaw 100 firm, a constitutional law boutique, and served as Executive Director of the Florida Chapter of the Institute for Justice.

“Elizabeth is the perfect fit for our growing team of extraordinary lawyers in Miami and D.C.,” said Jill Holtzman Vogel, the firm’s founder and Managing Partner. “She brings a breadth of legal knowledge and is widely respected in the legal community as a scholar and author. Her specialization in constitutional and appellate law further strengthens the firm’s ability to serve our clients in Florida and nationally.”

In addition to her courtroom experience, Foley is a tenured law professor at Florida International University with more than 20 years of teaching experience. She frequently writes op-eds that run in national outlets and testifies before Congress on issues such as legislative standing, subpoena power, lawfare and the President’s duty to faithfully execute the law. Her three constitutional law books have been published by the Yale, Harvard and Cambridge University presses.

She clerked on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit and earned a master of laws degree from Harvard, a law degree from the University of Tennessee, and a bachelor’s degree in history from Emory University.

Foley will be based in Holtzman Vogel’s Miami office, which recently expanded into a 6,415-square-foot space at the landmark Ryder Colonnade building in Coral Gables.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics, where he helps lead a talented team that produces must-read newsletters including Sunburn, Takeaways from Tallahassee, and Diagnosis. A University of Florida alumnus, he began his career at The Independent Florida Alligator — the nation’s largest student-run newspaper and a training ground for many of Florida’s top political reporters. He later served as a business correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, then returned to Tallahassee to cover the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current, before segueing to Florida Politics, where he’s been for more than a decade. He spends too much time workshopping zingers for Capitol Directions — and not enough time outdoors.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.19.25

nextRon DeSantis, RFK Jr. tie for a distant second place in 2028 poll

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories