Ron DeSantis, RFK Jr. tie for a distant second place in 2028 poll

Two presidential candidates from 2024’s cycle are tied in a new poll of Republicans’ preferences in 2028.

That’s despite one saying he’s not interested in running again.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. each have 9% support in the latest Echelon Insights survey.

That’s good for second place, far behind Vice President JD Vance, who has 43% support.

But at least it puts them above the other names tested. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has 6% support, and no other potential candidates can even muster 5%.

This is the second recent poll in which DeSantis and Kennedy were competitive.

An Emerson College poll of California Republicans showed the Secretary marginally ahead of the Governor, 10% to 9%, with Vance again far ahead of them and the rest of the field.

While Kennedy says he has no interest in running for President in 2028, DeSantis said last year that he would have been well-positioned if voters hadn’t preferred President Donald Trump.

“When I was in Iowa, a lot of these folks that stuck with the President were very supportive of what I’ve done in Florida. They thought I was a good candidate,” DeSantis said. “I even had people say they think that I would even do better as President, but they felt that they owed Trump another shot. And so I think we really made a strong impression.”