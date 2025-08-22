Last Call for 8.21.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Some may call it erasure, but an inch-thick layer of asphalt laid over a community’s grief and resilience makes redaction sound like the more fitting word for the Florida Department of Transportation’s Wednesday to-do list.

In Central Florida, the debate over rainbow crosswalks ratcheted up a notch overnight when the FDOT paved over the Pulse tribute on Orange Avenue without warning. The rainbow design — installed in 2017 to honor the 49 lives lost at the Pulse nightclub — now lies buried under bitumen.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer blasted the move as “a cruel political act.” Equality Florida’s Nadine Smith likewise called it a “cowardly abuse of power” meant to erase LGBTQ+ visibility. Local lawmakers, including Rep. Anna Eskamani — a candidate to succeed Dyer — and Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, said the crosswalk was never meant as a political statement and hinted at legal action.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ defence: He won’t allow state roads to be “commandeered for political purposes.”

That mirrors his anti-rainbow approach elsewhere — just yesterday, Miami Beach began bracing for its own fight over rainbow crosswalks — but it loses what oomph it had when deployed against a memorial to those killed in Florida’s deadliest mass shooting.

Unlike the old saying “better to ask forgiveness than permission,” it seems the state’s new strategy is to seek neither. It acts, covers over, and dares communities to challenge its authority to do so.

Quote of the Day

“I don’t identify as a politician. I identify as a God fearing, gun-loving, freedom-defending, one-legged, retired Green Beret.”

— Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, during his extradition mission to the Golden State.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Orlando may soon be sliding a Road Flare to a team that knows the ins and outs of thoroughfare law.

Congrats to the new insurer entering the Florida market — we just hope next storm season we’ll be ordering an Ode to Viceroy for a good reason, not a bad one.

Ashley Moody’s title doesn’t include the word “General” anymore, but the U.S. Senator does get a Guarapita for backing the President’s move to curb the inflow of illicit drugs from Venezuela.

Dolphins, Jaguars conclude preseason in all-Florida matchup

Florida’s two AFC teams conclude the preseason on Saturday as the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Miami to face the Miami Dolphins (7 p.m. ET, NFL Network).

The Dolphins tied the first preseason game of the year, 24-24, against the Chicago Bears. In the game, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed five of six passes for 27 yards but failed to get the Dolphins into the end zone. In Miami’s second preseason game, Tagovailoa did not play, with backups Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers taking all of the snaps at quarterback.

So, how much time will Tagovailoa see on Saturday? Not much.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has traditionally limited starters in preseason games. Instead, this week, the Dolphins and Jaguars were scheduled to hold a joint practice, which offers a more controlled setting for both teams.

That said, Tagovailoa is likely to play somewhere between a drive and a quarter in the preseason finale.

Like the Dolphins, the Jaguars have a tie in the preseason, finishing Sunday’s game in New Orleans at 17-17. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sharp in limited action in the first quarter, completing eight of 10 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. That followed a preseason opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Lawrence completed six of seven passes for 43 yards. While Lawrence has been accurate, he has not thrown deep during preseason games. Will that change against the Dolphins?

Another question involves the two-way threat, Travis Hunter. The rookie cornerback and wide receiver did not play last week against the Saints due to an upper-body injury.

___

