August 22, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

3 Florida teams kick off Gainbridge Super League soccer season Saturday
Gainbridge Super League team Sporting JAX team photo, July 2, 2025 (photo provided by Sporting JAX)

Cole PepperAugust 22, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Gov. DeSantis highlights Highway Patrol cooperation with federal immigration enforcement

2026Headlines

‘Incredible honor’: RNC formally elects Joe Gruters as Chair

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

‘A resounding victory.’ ‘The fix was in.’ Politicos react to judge’s order to shut down Alligator Alcatraz

Sporting pressconference and practice -086
Sporting JAX opens its expansion season, joining Tampa Bay Sun FC and Fort Lauderdale United FC.

The Gainbridge Super League kicks off its second season of professional women’s soccer Saturday with three Florida teams among those beginning play.

The defending champion Tampa Bay Sun travels to Brooklyn FC, while last season’s runner-up, Fort Lauderdale United, hosts Lexington SC.

Tampa Bay and Fort Lauderdale are two of the three teams in the league that did not bring in a new coach this offseason. Tampa Bay’s Denise Schilte-Brown and Fort Lauderdale’s Tyrone Mears were both brought back for a second season. Philip Poole also returns as the head coach of Carolina Ascent FC after recording the best regular season record in the league’s first season.

The league’s first expansion team is also from Florida, Sporting JAX. The Jacksonville-based team is the first fully professional women’s sports team to represent the city. Sporting JAX hosts DC Power FC on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, Peacock).

Sporting JAX announced that over 8,000 tickets had been distributed for the match as of Thursday, and the game could be headed for a sellout. Hodges Stadium on the University of North Florida campus holds 9,400.

“One of the things we’ll have to control going in is the emotions,” Sporting JAX head coach Stacey Balaam said.

“We all have a right to dream and what we want it to look like. We can’t think too far ahead. We have to think of the next thing, and Saturday is the next thing. We know what we want to achieve, we know what we want the outcome to be, but we’re focusing on the process and not the outcome.”

Sporting JAX had two home preseason friendlies scheduled, but neither was played. A matchup against the Scottish champions, Hibernian FC, was postponed due to heavy rain and lightning on matchday. Another preseason friendly against Wrexham AFC was called off before it began because Wrexham had too many injuries and could not put together a full roster to travel from Wales.

The team played four closed-door friendlies on the road against Orlando Pride, the University of Florida, UNF and Lexington SC. But fans were not allowed to attend. That means Sporting JAX’s first league game will be the first one in front of fans.

“It’s been a long and winding road,” Sporting JAX president Steve Livingstone said. “We’re finally here. We’ve got a big crowd coming out. It’s going to be a historic day for our city.”

Last year, the league launched with eight teams as a first division professional league, joining the NWSL as a top-tier women’s professional league.

Post Views: 0

Cole Pepper

Cole Pepper has covered professional, college and high school sports in Florida since 1996. Originally from the Kansas City area, Pepper came to Jacksonville to launch a sports radio station, the first step in a career that has included work in radio, television, and online reporting. He was the studio host for the Jaguars radio network for 15 seasons and now consults for JAX USL, the group bringing professional men's and women's soccer to northeast Florida. You can reach Cole at [email protected] or on Twitter @ColePepper

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCaribe Royale makes its mark hosting high-profile boxing fights

next‘A resounding victory.’ ‘The fix was in.’ Politicos react to judge's order to shut down Alligator Alcatraz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories