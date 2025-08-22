‘A resounding victory.’ ‘The fix was in.’ Politicos react to judge’s order to shut down Alligator Alcatraz

A federal Judge has issued a preliminary injunction halting further expansion and ordering the winding down of Alligator Alcatraz, an immigration detention center the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration built in the middle of the Everglades.

And reactions from Florida elected officials are … mixed.

The state government already filed a notice of appeal on Thursday, shortly after U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams handed down her injunction to formalize a temporary hold she ordered two weeks ago. Among other things, she cited a decades-long effort to preserve the Everglades and noting that the state could use existing facilities elsewhere for the same purposes as Alligator Alcatraz.

Williams said she expects the population of the facility to decline within 60 days through the transfer of the detainees to other facilities. After that, she said fencing, lighting and generators should be removed.

Under her order, no more state and federal defendants can be brought to the facility to add to its current population. The injunction includes “those who are in active concert or participation with the state of Florida or federal defendants or their officers, agents, employees,” she wrote.

Alex Lafranconi, a spokesperson for DeSantis, said after the ruling: “The deportations will continue until morale improves.”

That’s one take. Here are some others:

DeSantis told Fox News his administration “totally expected an adverse ruling” and that “the fix was in,” arguing he knew Williams wouldn’t give his administration “a fair shake.”

“We also knew we were going to immediately appeal and get that decision stayed,” he said. “So, we will ultimately be successful in this. It’s not going to stop our resolve. We’re going to continue to do what we need to do to help the Trump administration remove illegal aliens from our country. You know, that’s the mandate that they have. So, we anticipated this, but I don’t think it’s going to be insurmountable in the end.”

Attorney General James Uthmeir told Fox the complaint that led to Williams’ ruling “a sham lawsuit,” adding: “There’s nothing about Alligator Alcatraz that comes close to the Everglades or infringing on environmental concerns. Thankfully, this judge’s order is prospective, looks at future construction. Thankfully, Alligator Alcatraz is almost fully constructed. It can already house thousands of detainees. Deportations are underway. In Florida, everyone likes the job President (Donald) Trump is doing on immigration, and we’re going to continue helping him to achieve his goals.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost: “The Everglades Immigrant Detention Center is nothing more than a state-sponsored, government-funded internment camp designed to keep Black and Brown immigrants in hellish conditions while Donald Trump pretends it makes our country safer. Thanks to the tireless work of Friends of the Everglades, the Center for Biological Diversity, and the Miccosukee Tribe, this inhumane facility has been ordered to halt operations. This is a major victory for justice, civil rights, and our environment.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto: “Justice finally! Alligator Alcatraz is an unlawful state facility posing as a federal detention center. This dangerous and cruel political stunt should be closed. It violates civil rights, environmental laws and tribal rights.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson: “After so much pressure from me and my colleagues, FINALLY ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ IS CLOSING DOWN. IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME! It was cruel, careless, and destructive from the start and should have never been built. I’m glad it’s closing, and we must never repeat the mistakes made at this facility anywhere else!”

Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani: “Today’s injunction is a resounding victory for Florida’s environment and for justice. The Everglades is one of the most unique and fragile ecosystems in the world, and the idea of carving it up for a sprawling detention camp was both reckless and cruel. This ruling protects our wetlands, our wildlife, and our water supply, while also affirming that we cannot sacrifice human dignity for political gain. Florida deserves solutions that protect people and the planet — not projects that devastate both.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, a Democrat: “Tonight’s ruling is a victory for home rule and human dignity—and represents justice for those who faced unimaginable hardship. Grateful to all the advocates and residents who never stopped raising their voices and whose persistence made this outcome possible.”

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried: “This ruling makes it clear that this shameful detention camp never should have been built in the first place. Thanks to the relentless work of the Miccosukee Tribe, Friends of the Everglades, countless nonprofits, and democratic elected officials, this site will finally be shut down within 60 days. … It’s a shame that Ron DeSantis and James Uthmeier betrayed our state’s legacy for cheap political theater and inhumane policies to raise their national profiles.”

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell: “A Federal Judge orders to shut down Alligator Alcatraz, bringing justice and humanity to our immigrant community. This happened because organizations like Friends of the Everglades and the Miccosukee Tribe stood up to demand the laws be followed by the Governor and this administration. Si se puede! (Yes, we can!)”

Miccosukee Tribe Chair Talbert Cypress: “We will always stand up for our culture, our sovereignty, and for the Everglades.”

Friends of the Everglades Executive Director Eve Samples: “It sends a clear message that environmental laws must be respected by leaders at the highest levels of our government — and there are consequences for ignoring them.”

This report is developing and will be updated.

___

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report and republished with permission.