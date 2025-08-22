August 22, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Incredible honor’: RNC formally elects Joe Gruters as Chair
Joe Gruters gave out customized jackets at the RNC meeting to members. Photo courtesy Max Goodman.

Jacob OglesAugust 22, 20256min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Gov. DeSantis highlights Highway Patrol cooperation with federal immigration enforcement

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

‘A resounding victory.’ ‘The fix was in.’ Politicos react to judge’s order to shut down Alligator Alcatraz

APoliticalHeadlines

3 Florida teams kick off Gainbridge Super League soccer season Saturday

Joe Gruters at RNC
The vote was unanimous.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has a new man leading them into the Midterms and beyond.

At a Summer meeting in Atlanta, RNC members unanimously elected Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, as Chair. Gruters enjoyed President Donald Trump’s endorsement and ran unopposed.

At the meeting, Gruters handed out personalized red jackets to RNC members that he had customized ahead of the vote. In a speech to members, he voiced optimism about the 2026 Midterms while promising to advance Trump’s agenda.

“What an incredible honor,” Gruters said after his election, adding that the members would determine the success of the party. “Your leadership will help us build the strongest, most energized Republican National Committee in history.”

The job required Gruters to step down from his post as RNC Treasurer, a job he won election to in January. RNC members on Friday also elected New York National Committeewoman Jennifer Rich to replace Gruters as Treasurer.

The shake-up in leadership at the RNC follows news that Michael Whatley, who stepped down Friday as RNC Chair, was running for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Seeking federal office would complicate the ability to raise money for the national party, so he stepped aside.

Whatley at the Atlanta meeting gave a goodbye address to the committee before the election was held.

“We had front-row seats to the greatest political comeback in American history as President Trump was re-elected, winning the popular vote, an electoral college landslide and a mandate to ‘Make America Great Again.’”

Whatley also praised Gruters as a worthy successor.

“As the Chair of the Republican Party from Florida, Joe was successful in getting out the vote and protecting the ballot. He led the transformation of Florida from a purple state to a red state, where they had a deficit of 400,000 voters to a 1.3 million voter (advantage).” he said.

Florida Republican National Committeewoman Kathleen King was among those making nomination speeches ahead of Gruters’ election. She has known Gruters for decades, leading the Manatee County Republican Executive Committee and often working hand-in-hand with Gruters when he led the Republican Party of Sarasota in a neighboring county.

“He’s the right man in the right time to make sure every state replicates the success we’ve had in Florida,” King said.

In what ultimately became Gruters’ first and last financial report as RNC Treasurer, he praised Whatley for leaving the party with $84 million in cash on hand.

“The Democrats have $15 million cash on hand,” Gruters said. “That doesn’t mean that we’re going to be able to rest or to slow down.”

Gruters boasts a long relationship with Trump, endorsing him earlier in the 2016 election cycle even as U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and former Gov. Jeb Bush ran for President the same year. Ultimately, Gruters served as Trump’s Florida campaign Co-Chair alongside Susie Wiles, now Trump’s White House Chief of Staff.

Notably, Gruters also holds a Florida Senate seat, which he intends to keep. But he said that can change, as the RNC Chair position prompts him to travel up to five days a week.

Gruters has said he intends to remain as RNC Chair through the 2028 Presidential Election. But first, he will lead the party into what has historically been a challenging Midterm cycle for the party in control of the White House. While Gruters acknowledged that the party in power has only twice picked up seats in the U.S. House after winning the White House, he predicted this cycle will be the third.

He has also stressed that while he runs the business of the national party, Trump remains the person setting the Republican Party’s agenda nationwide.

“The party supports the President in every way, but the party and the President are focused on protecting the vote,” Gruters told Florida Politics ahead of the vote. “What’s of primary importance is making it as easy as possible to vote, as hard as possible to cheat, and whatever we could do to make sure that happens, we’re in line with that.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘A resounding victory.’ ‘The fix was in.’ Politicos react to judge's order to shut down Alligator Alcatraz

nextGov. DeSantis highlights Highway Patrol cooperation with federal immigration enforcement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories