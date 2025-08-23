The Rattlers are here, and they are letting the world catch up with their excellence. Tallahassee native and broadcast journalism major at Florida A&M University (FAMU), Kaylin Jean-Louis, is all about one thing: creating her own path. And she doesn’t care how much blood, sweat, or tears it takes to break new ground (all metaphorical, of course).

This Summer, Jean-Louis interned at Bloomberg News, one of the world’s leading financial media outlets, founded by former New York City Mayor and late-entry hopeful for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Michael Bloomberg (don’t get him started on a 7-Eleven Big Gulp). Throughout the internship, she worked alongside respected veteran journalists and learned how to cover the current market, as well as various business and financial policies, on a global scale.

“Bloomberg challenged me to think bigger about the kind of impact I can make with storytelling. I want my work to be both informative and transformative,” said Jean-Louis.

On top of world-altering internships with media empire billionaires, Kaylin also runs a nonprofit organization that provides care packages to unhoused individuals and supports youth caregivers in Tallahassee — “Kaylin’s Caring Konnection.” What started as a passion project has turned into a sustainable initiative that not only mobilizes and helps volunteers but also provides much-needed resources to overlooked populations in Tallahassee and across North Florida.

“I believe when people come together for a common cause, real change happens. That’s what fuels my service.”

And Jean-Louis doesn’t stop there. When not partaking in Summer internships or giving back to the community, she hosts her own radio show on WANM 90.5 FM, where she also holds a leadership role. The show, “Inspiring Moments with Kaylin,” began as a way for her to process her parents’ divorce back in eighth grade — when it was really just her listening. But it has grown into more than that, now featured on the college’s station to spread encouragement and faith to fellow Rattlers with the message: Don’t give up.

“She’s not just doing this for a grade. She’s doing this to make a difference,” said Terrence Ward, station manager at WANM 90.5.

Jean-Louis also holds leadership roles in the U-Design club and with the School of Journalism & Graphic Communication’s social media team. Looking ahead, Jean-Louis aims to continue growing her nonprofit, podcast and overall media brand — bringing stories to life, staying true to herself, and spreading positivity and change.

“She always greets you with a hug, a prayer and genuine care. Kaylin made me feel welcome when I didn’t know I needed it,” said Shaniyah Ellies, one of her line sisters at Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

How does she do it all? Organization, drive and faith. “It’s truly the grace of God,” Kaylin said. “But I also rely on my planner, my calendar, and the discipline to protect my peace.” And of course, she pulls all this off while maintaining a 3.9 GPA. With a 360-degree understanding of the current media world, you’ll likely see Jean-Louis’ byline popping up in your newsfeed someday soon.

Ban hammer — A federal judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction halting further expansion of an immigration detention center built in the middle of the Florida Everglades and dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” that advocates said violated environmental laws. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams’ injunction formalized a temporary halt she had ordered two weeks ago as witnesses continued to testify in a multiday hearing to determine whether construction should end until the ultimate resolution of the case. The judge said that she expected the population of the facility to decline within 60 days through the transfer of the detainees to other facilities. Once that happened, fencing, lighting and generators should be removed.

‘Incredible honor’ — The RNC has a new man leading them into the Midterms and beyond. At a Summer meeting in Atlanta, RNC members unanimously elected Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, as Chair. Gruters enjoyed President Donald Trump’s endorsement and ran unopposed. At the meeting, Gruters handed out personalized red jackets to RNC members that he had customized ahead of the vote. In a speech to members, he voiced optimism about the 2026 Midterms while promising to advance Trump’s agenda. “What an incredible honor,” Gruters said after his election, adding that the members would determine the success of the party. “Your leadership will help us build the strongest, most energized Republican National Committee in history.”

Extradition mission — Florida’s Lieutenant Governor has set a new precedent in heading to California to extradite Harjinder Singh, an Indian national accused of killing three people on the Florida Turnpike last week after making an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike. And during a news conference in Stockton, California, where the remarks sometimes weren’t family-friendly, Jay Collins established his personal brand as much as he detailed the necessity of his cross-country flight to bring the “thug” back to face Florida charges. Asked about the perception of his visit as “performative,” Collins called it “hogwash” and offered further criticisms of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Election law dealt blow — U.S. District Judge Mark Walker temporarily struck down part of a controversial measure Republicans pushed to passage this year (HB 1205) that empowered state officials to enforce citizenship requirements on ballot initiative collectors. Walker’s decision, a preliminary injunction order, stops Florida’s 20 State Attorneys from prosecuting Smart & Safe Florida, the organization behind last year’s failed Amendment 3 effort to legalize recreational cannabis and its non-resident petition circulators. Essentially, Smart & Safe’s hundreds of non-resident workers can resume collecting signatures for its current cannabis legalization ballot initiative without fear of criminal charges. The Thursday ruling also blocked enforcement of the citizenship ban against Washington-based nonprofit Poder Latinx, the organization’s noncitizen members and two lawful permanent residents, Yivian Lopez Garcia and Humberto Orjuela Prieto.

Night shift — The Florida Department of Transportation paved over Orlando’s rainbow crosswalk honoring the 49 Pulse nightclub murder victims on Wednesday night with no warning, blindsiding local officials. “We are devastated to learn that overnight the state painted over the Pulse Memorial crosswalk on Orange Avenue,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a statement. “This callous action of hastily removing part of a memorial to what was at the time our nation’s largest mass shooting, without any supporting safety data or discussion, is a cruel political act.” The removal happened quickly. Just Tuesday, a city spokesperson told Florida Politics that Orlando had not received any directives from FDOT on the crosswalk as Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to target LGBTQ-friendly rainbows on the roads.

— Great Gig In The Sky —

Some Florida icons had their names forever memorialized this week as DeSantis announced five posthumous recipients of the Governor’s Medal of Freedom.

Bob Graham, Buddy MacKay Jr., Jimmy Buffett, Lincoln Díaz-Balart and John Thrasher were all recognized for their contributions, adding to the definition of what it means to be a great Floridian and to leave a lasting impact on both community and state.

Established in 2020 under Section 14.35, Florida Statutes, the Governor’s Medal of Freedom allows the Governor to reward any person who has made a meritorious contribution to the state.

Buffett (1946–2023) was the laid-back personification of “it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.” He embodied the breezy living so many associate with Florida, especially the Keys, where he often performed. The “Margaritaville” brand has its own reputation — restaurants, cruises, resorts, cocktails, Hawaiian shirts and of course, the original song itself. And who doesn’t crave a burger after hearing “Cheeseburger in Paradise?” He’s also the unofficial patron saint of Florida swingers — if you see the pink flamingo, watch out.

Díaz-Balart (1954–2025) was born in Havana, Cuba. After his family was exiled, he eventually settled in Miami and served in the U.S. House from 1993 to 2011. He also co-founded the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute in 2003. His story reflects that of many in South Florida who escaped communist regimes — a reminder that history is not so distant.

Graham (1936–2024) served as a U.S. Senator from 1987 to 2005 and was the state’s 38th Governor from 1979 to 1987. In the Senate, Graham chaired the Intelligence Committee and co-chaired the congressional inquiry into the Sept. 11 attacks. He was also revered as a die-hard Gator and a champion of civic education.

MacKay (1933–2024) came from humble beginnings as a citrus farmer, later becoming a lawyer, then Lieutenant Governor and finally Florida’s 42nd Governor following the death of Lawton Chiles in 1998. MacKay also served in the Florida House, the Florida Senate, and in Congress, and was known as a proud Florida Democrat — back when that meant something.

And last but certainly not least, Thrasher (1943–2025) was a Vietnam War veteran, elected Speaker of the Florida House in 1998, Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, and the 15th President of Florida State University, his alma mater, from 2014 to 2021. Thrasher’s legacy includes helping FSU climb into the ranks of the nation’s top 20 public universities — something many thought impossible with UF right around the corner.

— Uthmeier update: Book bashing —

Florida is suing two of the largest publishers of school textbooks amid claims the companies are overcharging school districts.

Attorney General James Uthmeier filed the lawsuit against McGraw-Hill and Savvas Learning Co., alleging the companies set up a system to overcharge Florida’s public-school districts in violation of the state’s False Claims Act.

The lawsuit was filed in the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court, which covers the Big Bend and Panhandle.

Uthmeier claims the companies did not comply with Florida’s statutory pricing requirements for instructional materials adopted for statewide use. State law requires publishers to give Florida schools the best prices offered anywhere in the U.S., automatically extend price cuts available in other states, and provide free materials to Florida schools if they are offered free elsewhere.

“Our lawsuit exposes a textbook case of corporate greed — companies charging Florida schools more than the law allows, pocketing the difference, and sticking taxpayers with the bill,” Uthmeier said in a news release. “Florida will not be a playground for deceitful profiteers who think they can cheat our students and teachers. We will make sure they pay back every dime and face the full consequences under the law.”

Gov. DeSantis also championed the lawsuit during a Tuesday news conference.

Speaking of the DeSantis-Uthmeier tag team, the Attorney General is also petitioning the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Commerce Department — while cc’ing Trump — for one more congressional seat for Florida.

“We are going to press this issue,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Lake Worth. “The Attorney General told me he’s willing to go up to Washington and talk to people in the Commerce Department to get this right.”

Joining DeSantis at the podium was Uthmeier, who said he will be “pursuing any remedy necessary to fix this problem.”

“Obviously, we’d love to do it before the Midterms next year, before voters go and vote,” Uthmeier said. “We otherwise look forward to working with the Trump administration on fixing a larger Midterm census to get it right for the country and our citizens. … So, we’ll be fighting the good fight.”

Democrats pushed back, with Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried calling it “yet another manufactured crisis from Ron DeSantis — speculative, corrupt, and a complete waste of taxpayer dollars.”

—Singling out Singleton Farms —

Suppose there’s one thing at the top of the list for Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. In that case, it’s his enthusiasm for the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

The farm in question this time? The multigenerational Singleton Family Farms have more than 540 acres of agricultural land in Flagler and Putnam counties.

“Protecting working farms like Singleton Family Farms ensures that Florida’s agricultural heritage remains strong. This easement supports a family that has invested generations into feeding our state, while also safeguarding critical land within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. It’s a win for agriculture, a win for conservation, and a win for Florida’s future,” Simpson said.

Next time you head to Publix or Walmart for snacks, the Singleton farm might be closer than you think — it’s a working potato farm producing chips under contract with Frito-Lay, on top of a small calf operation at its original homestead.

Since 2022, Simpson has secured more than $700 million in state funding for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, including $250 million from this year’s state budget. To see maps of the farms and the stories they tell, visit FDACS.gov/RFLPPMap.

— Blaise roars on —

Florida citizens recently got a new and Blaise Ingoglia is obsessed with driving one point home: DOGE.

This week, Ingoglia traveled to Palm Beach County to meet with local government leaders and review new teams from Florida DOGE (AKA the Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight). The goal is to ensure local government is spending wisely by pushing for thorough spending reviews.

Palm Beach was the sixth local government Ingoglia has visited since taking office. Our condolences.

“Floridians across the state are making it known that they support our reviews of their local governments and how their tax dollars are spent,” Ingoglia said. “We will bring local government spending to light, expose waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer money, and ensure that the taxpayers are armed with the information they need to hold their local governments accountable.”

As has quickly become tradition, the CFO released a highlight reel and photo package — for anyone who has run through everything on their “up next” queue. Go here to watch.

Best of luck to the next local government hosting the CFO’s “respect my authoritah” tour.

— Instagram of the week —

— Michael, from Florida —

One of Florida’s most significant recurring business events is the Chamber of Commerce Annual Insurance Summit, this year set for Dec. 4–5 at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes.

Among the headline speakers: Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky, who will provide insight into day-to-day operations at the Office of Insurance Regulation, including its goals, efforts to improve market stability, promote affordability and protect consumers.

The agenda goes beyond Yaworsky’s remarks, with sessions on Florida’s insurance markets, reinsurance, Citizens and market stability, medical malpractice, legal reform updates and even AI.

The summit is a who’s who of the guys in suits who shape Florida’s insurance landscape — the people whose decisions ripple statewide and nationally. Attendees can register to join in person or virtually. More info here.

And sorry, no theme park rides included, but the JW isn’t a bad place to tack on an extra night and Disney tix if you’re so inclined.

— University is back, all right! —

It’s back-to-school season, and the State University System of Florida is kicking off the 2025–26 academic year by welcoming more than 430,000 students across its 12 public universities.

System leaders say the nation’s No. 1 higher education system continues to set benchmarks in affordability and outcomes. Over the past year, Florida hit a record-high post-graduation employment rate, raised the median bachelor’s degree salary to $51,000 and kept in-state tuition the lowest in the country.

Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said the numbers reflect a continued commitment to affordability and student success: “As the No. 1 system in the nation, our focus is on providing accessible, high-quality education that prepares students for meaningful careers and drives Florida’s workforce forward,” Rodrigues said.

Classes began this week at FGCU, Florida Poly, New College, UCF, UNF, UF and FAU. Florida A&M, FIU, FSU, USF, and UWF open their doors Monday, Aug. 25.

Good luck to the professors and students heading back to campus — and a special shoutout to the custodians and janitors who keep our universities and state colleges pristine year-round and especially during back-to-campus week.

— Hunschofsky honored —

Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, a Parkland Democrat, was honored for her work during the 2025 Legislative Session.

The Florida League of Cities presented Hunschofsky with the Legislative Appreciation Award at its Annual Conference in Orlando. The award acknowledges legislators who support or defend local government autonomy and decision-making.

“Our cities and towns are closest to the people they serve and their voices matter,” Hunschofsky said.

“Having previously served as a city Commissioner and Mayor; I understand firsthand the challenges our local governments face. I’m grateful to the Florida League of Cities for this recognition and look forward to continuing our work together.”

— Indian River Lagoon Improvements —

Rep. Dana Trabulsy, a Fort Pierce Republican, delivered more than $5.7 million to the city during a recent Commission meeting to support roadway, utility and law enforcement infrastructure.

Most of the funding will go toward relocating the 50-year-old Fort Pierce Utility Authority wastewater treatment plant that sits along the shores of the Indian River Lagoon. The existing plant poses an environmental risk to the city and county. In its place there will be a new state-of-the-art facility, built inland, offering safer and more efficient water treatment.

“I’m very thankful that I could secure these infrastructure investments for Fort Pierce,” Trabulsy said. “It took a lot of hard work, but that’s what it takes to keep our home safe and clean. Maintaining strong infrastructure means being responsible stewards today so future generations can thrive.”

The total relocation project is expected to cost about $195 million, which includes construction, redirecting wastewater and decommissioning the current plant. It’s scheduled for completion in 2027.

Part of the investment will also enhance the Fort Pierce Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Suppression Unit — outfitting vehicles, providing laptops for detectives, upgrading interview room cameras and updating evidence management systems.

Funds will also cover roadway improvements to improve traffic flow and safety along 13th Street between Georgia and Orange avenues.

— Ya like jazz? —

They say shared experiences are some of the best gifts — even better when they come as a surprise. This Sunday, Aug. 24, the Hayward House: American Bistro on South Adams Street is hosting jazz and brunch, featuring live music from the Michael Bakan Trio.

Brunch kicks off at 10:30 a.m., with the band starting at 11. Expect brunch classics, inspired bites, and craft cocktails for those ready to celebrate.

Nothing beats jazz on a Sunday morning with a cup of coffee — you might even feel like you’ve been transported to the French Quarter in New Orleans.

While you’re there, check out catering options and upcoming events at Hayward House, including a watch party for the Alabama vs. FSU game (say a prayer for Thomas Castellanos) and a movie-in-the-park night featuring the Oscar-winning classic The Wizard of Oz.

Tables go fast. Reserve here.

— Florida Behavioral Health —

The Florida Behavioral Health Association opened its annual conference this week with NASA astronaut Scott Kelly delivering the keynote address to more than 1,700 attendees in Orlando.

BHCon2025, billed as the largest behavioral health conference in the Southeast, featured 192 speakers, 119 training sessions and nearly 150 exhibitors. The event offered up to 14.5 continuing education credits for behavioral health professionals.

“The annual Florida Behavioral Health Conference brings together professionals from across the behavioral health space and provides an opportunity to exchange innovative ideas and celebrate successes,” said FBHA President and CEO Melanie Brown Woofter.

“While our perspectives and approaches to care may differ, we are united in one mission, and our work results in positive change for individuals and families across our state. Having such an iconic keynote speaker launch our conference is a testament to the incredible value of BHCon.”

Kelly, who spent nearly a year aboard the International Space Station, told attendees that the mental challenges of space travel were as significant as the physical demands. He said he was proud to join a conversation that puts “science, compassion and hope” at the center of recovery and well-being.

Other keynote speakers included author KC Davis and motivational speaker Emma Benoit. FBHA capped off its annual conference on Friday.

— Honoring Excellence —

Florida State University’s College of Social Sciences and Public Policy will honor four graduates at the Distinguished Alumni Gala in spring 2026 for their professional achievements, contributions to society, and support of the college and university.

“The college’s Distinguished Alumni Award captures the hard work, FSU spirit, and commitment to excellence of our alumni, and the Class of 2025 exemplifies that wonderfully,” said Dean Tim Chapin. “These honorees have excelled in politics, entrepreneurship, and higher education in ways that reflect the potential and power of a degree from Florida State University. I could not be prouder to see them honored as COSSPP’s Distinguished Alumni.”

Jennifer Green, who earned her degree in political science from FSU, is a frequent speaker, expert witness, and ethics advocate who has helped secure more than $100 million in infrastructure funding for rural communities. She is the sole owner, president, and CEO of Liberty Partners of Tallahassee, which she founded in 2007.

Jeff Kottkamp, a former Florida Lieutenant Governor and lawmaker, will become the CEO and president of Florida TaxWatch in January 2026. He also earned his political science degree at FSU and remains active at the university through the Alumni Association National Board of Directors.

Bobby Pittman Jr., a founding partner of Kupanda Capital, has driven lasting change across Africa. An economics graduate, he has worked at the White House, CIA and U.S. Treasury and is a multi-year honoree on the Seminole 100 list.

Carissa Schively Slotterback, Ph.D., FAICP, is dean of the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Public and International Affairs. A leader in planning and public policy education, she has championed civil discourse and student engagement.

— There she Romes —

This Summer, for the first time, the Florida State University Honors Program — along with the Honors Global Experiences program, administered through International Programs at the FSU London Study Centre — launched a study abroad focused on the history and legacy of the Roman Empire.

Fifteen students spent four weeks in London in July and August taking “In the Footsteps of the Ancients: Roman Britain,” an interdisciplinary honors signature course required for graduation in the program. The class included a hike along Hadrian’s Wall to Housesteads Roman Fort during an overnight excursion.

Outside of coursework, students explored London’s classic tourist destinations such as Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square, the Tower of London, and the West End theater district.

“I’m proud we were able to offer Honors students the incredible opportunity to take a course in London this Summer. Studying abroad offers ambitious students a chance to get off campus and engage in the type of intellectual and personal growth we embrace in the Honors Program,” said Associate Dean Craig Filar.

Anyone who has studied abroad can attest — it’s one of the best ways to explore the world, learn new cultures and show independence (with the university providing a safety net).

Jeffrey Lubinski, a history and media communication studies student, said the program delivered on all counts: “There is no better way to experience a new culture, learn about its past, and make lifelong friends than with this program, and I am greatly honored to have been part of the inaugural trip that highlights all the wonderful aspects of FSU Honors.”

— Where’s my water? —

Water is pretty high up on the hierarchy of needs. We use it every day — for cooking, cleaning and, of course, drinking. So, when the supply isn’t safe, it’s a serious problem.

This week, the Leon County government placed parts of southern Leon County under a “Precautionary Boil Water Notice.” The advisory covered city water customers south of Cemetery Road, including Woodville, Woodville Acres, River Plantation, Wakulla Station and the City of St. Marks.

The notice followed repairs and a loss of water pressure in the area. On Monday, Aug. 18, Leon County distributed free cases of water at J. Lewis Hall Sr. Park in Woodville, allowing two cases per car while supplies lasted.

Health officials advised affected customers to boil tap water for at least one minute before drinking, making ice, cooking, brushing teeth or washing dishes. Officials said the advisory would remain in place until bacteriological testing confirmed the water was safe.

It’s a reminder that even in 2025, access to clean water isn’t guaranteed. We hope everyone stays safe, healthy and hydrated.

— Eden, Don’t 2 —

It’s movie time.

August’s surprise box office hit, “Weapons,” continued to generate buzz in its second weekend, “Freakier Friday” held steady as a late-Summer comedy and “Nobody 2” slipped quietly into third place. But let’s close out the Box Office Mojo tab and focus on the new.

On the auteur side, the Coen brothers remain on separate tracks, just as they have been since the release of their Oscar-nominated film “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” back in 2018. Joel Coen recently earned acclaim for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” while Ethan Coen and his wife Tricia Cooke have been working on more offbeat — and less critically acclaimed — comedies including “Drive-Away Dolls,” a film stuck in development hell for decades which was supposed to take place in Tallahassee (whatever you do, don’t Google the original name of the film).

The Coen-Cooke combo’s latest release: “Honey, Don’t.” Starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans and Charlie Day, the dark comedy has divided audiences, scoring 49% on Rotten Tomatoes, 5.8 on IMDb, and 2.7 on Letterboxd. Maybe it’s time to squash the beef between these brothers if there is one for the audience’s sake.

Meanwhile, director Ron Howard’s thriller “Eden” — starring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl and Sydney Sweeney — released to a similarly “meh” reception, with a 58% on Rotten Tomatoes (68% with audience), a 6.4 on IMDB, and a 3.0 on Letterboxd.

For global box office watchers, China’s animated phenomenon “Ne Zha II” has stormed into fifth place all-time, grossing more than $2.15 billion. The film is now being released in the U.S. in English through A24, featuring Michelle Yeoh in the dubbed version.

On the homefront, Netflix is streaming “DEVO,” a music documentary on the eccentric new wave band, directed by Emmy winner Chris Smith (Tiger King). Hulu offers “Eenie Meanie,” a dark comedy starring Samara Weaving, Andy Garcia, and Steve Zahn, though its 45% Rotten Tomatoes score may be a warning. Finally, Amazon Prime debuts “The Map That Leads Me to You,” starring Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa, a romance adapted from JP Monninger’s novel. Reception is mixed, but fans of young-adult drama will know if it’s their cup of tea before diving in.

— East Coast gets all the waves —

Well, after all the excitement and commotion among our Florida brethren on the East Coast this week, thanks to Hurricane Erin and a massive swell kicked up from the storm, Gulf Coast waters are going to be pretty tranquil.

With such a solid swell from the storm that will continue through this weekend, undoubtedly many of our Panhandle waveriders are making the trek cross state to snag some of those waves that exceeded 10 feet, at least according to some of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather buoys anchored just off shore, particularly along the Space Coast.

But here at home between the Big Bend and the Alabama state line, well, the fact is, we aren’t getting it. We had some surf last week, though it was pretty moderate. But the National Weather Service marine forecast for the Northern Gulf shows we’re in a pocket of no surf. Winds won’t even exceed 10 knots this weekend from the South or Southwest, and seas in the open Gulf will be 3 feet or less, which translates into likely flat or near-flat conditions Saturday and Sunday.

So, after our little bump a week ago, we are hurled back into the Summer doldrums. There is nothing on the horizon or the NOAA weather buoy 42036 anchored in the Gulf about 112 miles northwest of Tampa that gives much hope for any surf any time soon. Take up learning an instrument, like a guitar and hang tough. We’re on the cusp of not only the peak of Hurricane Season but Fall as well and storms and cold fronts are just around the corner.

