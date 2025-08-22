Florida Rising backs Naya Young in jam-packed Tampa City Council Special Election

Florida Rising, an advocacy group that works to increase attention on historically marginalized communities, is endorsing Naya Young for the Tampa City Council.

The endorsement comes amid a crowded Special Election for District 5 that includes 13 candidates on the ballot and a 14th who is running as a write-in.

Florida Rising said it chose to support Young because she remains “committed to centering youth and community voices, creating spaces for meaningful dialogue, and ensuring that children, families, and communities are connected to the resources and opportunities needed for success.”

“She knows firsthand the challenges that our communities are facing. When elected, she will ensure that the voices and needs of District 5 are heard at City Council,” the group wrote in its announcement.

Young celebrated the support, and agreed with the group’s sentiment.

“My platform is rooted in real solutions that move District 5 forward,” she wrote in social media after the endorsement, pointing to three areas of focus.

That includes youth empowerment, which Young said she would further by partnering with nonprofits, schools and businesses “to create training pipelines and opportunities that prepare our young people for good-paying jobs and participation in our shared economic growth.”

On smart growth, the idea that development should be strategic and targeted, Young said she would focus on affordable housing, improving public transit and investing in infrastructure that keeps up with growth.

Young also plans to prioritize economic development, including supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs while encouraging workforce training programs and attracting good-paying jobs that will enable families to thrive.

She is also emphasizing strong neighborhoods, with a platform that aims to “build communities where resources are fairly distributed, and everyone has a voice that is truly heard.”

“With your support, we can build a stronger, more connected and sustainable future for District 5,” she wrote.

Young has been a grassroots activist since she was a teenager, canvassing for the campaign of former Democratic Sen. James Hargrett before later working to help elect former Rep. Betty Reed.

She began nonprofit work with the Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association, later rising to become the group’s Executive Director. She is now a consultant for the group.

Young is among the top fundraisers in the race so far, though not the No. 1. As of Aug. 8 she had brought in more than $12,000 for the race, trailing three other candidates.

Thomas Scott, who previously served on the City Council and was a County Commissioner, has raised more than $35,000. Ariel Amirah Danley, the daughter of the late Gwen Henderson, whose unexpected death prompted the Special Election, has raised about $24,000. And Juawana Colbert, a real estate professional who starred in a Netflix reality series, has raised more than $21,000.

Two other candidates, Thomas DeGeorge Jr. and Alison Hewitt, have each raised about the same as Young. All others trail, with only one, Fran Tate, hitting five figures.

Early voting for the race begins Sept. 4 and runs through Sept. 7, with Election Day on Sept. 9.

A runoff will be held Oct. 28, if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a high likelihood given the crowded field.