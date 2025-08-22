Ralph Massullo races out to huge money lead in SD 11

Former Rep. Ralph Massullo prepared for a brawl the last time he opened a campaign account for Senate District 11. Anticipating a 2022 matchup with then-colleague Blaise Ingoglia, Massullo started with $1.5 million of his own money.

That matchup never happened, and Massullo instead served a final two-year term in the House.

Massullo is now back at a SD 11 run, with the playing field much different.

Massullo, already backed by a host of big-name endorsements, has collected just over $100,000 for the SD 11 Special Election. That includes no loans from the candidate, only a $1,000 contribution from Better Lives for Floridians, Massullo’s political action committee.

Massullo, a Lecanto dermatologist, served a full eight years in the House before term limits in 2022 forced him to the sidelines.

Ingoglia, elected to SD 11 in 2022 over a Green Party opponent, left the Senate last month to become Chief Financial Officer. Ingoglia is backing Massullo to follow him.

Massullo jumped into the race with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsement. He faces Anthony Brice in the Sept. 30 Republican Primary; the winner faces Democrat Ash Marwah in the Dec. 9 Special Election.

Reports show Massullo is receiving financial support from a wide spectrum.

State Sens. Colleen Burton and Debbie Mayfield, along with state Reps. Adam Botana, Jennifer Canady, Sam Garrison, Toby Overdorf and Josie Tomkow, contributed at least $1,000 each through their PACs.

Real estate companies associated with The Villages donated a combined $5,000. District 11 includes Sumter County, home of the world’s largest retirement community.

Two Citrus County business leaders also chipped in. Lawyer William Grant donated $1,000, as did auto dealer Jewel Lamb.

Former Appellate Court Judge Paul Hawkes, a longtime friend of Massullo’s, donated $500.

Massullo’s contributors come from such organizations associated with transportation, the citrus industry, consulting, telecommunications, insurance and home construction.

Massullo has spent $5,021 so far on the ballot filing fee and consulting.

As expected, Massullo has a massive money advantage over his opponents.

Brice hasn’t collected a dime in outside money. He donated $2,100 to his campaign and spent only the filing fee.

Marwah’s situation is similar. He loaned his campaign $2,500, collected $441 from individuals, and paid the $1,782 filing fee.

Massullo has picked up numerous endorsements, including from U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Randy Fine, Mike Haridopolos and Daniel Webster, state Reps. JJ Grow, Jeff Holcomb and John Temple, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the Sheriffs of Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties, the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Florida.