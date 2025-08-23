August 23, 2025
Jax airport busier than ever
Two name brand concessions will be coming to Jacksonville Airport. Image via Jacksonville Airport Authority.

A.G. Gancarski August 23, 2025

People keep heading to Northeast Florida.

Time was when the Jacksonville International Airport was one of the more sedate places to make an arrival or departure.

These days, though, there’s more activity all the time.

And in fact, last month was the busiest ever, with more than 709,000 people traveling through JIA, good for a 3.1% increase YOY over what was previously the most active month.

“In the first half of 2025, 2 new airlines and 12 new nonstop destinations have landed at JAX,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh said. “This is proof that Northeast Florida is a growing region and an attractive destination for airlines.”

JAA notes that because of the growth, infrastructure projects are on the way including a new Concourse with six gates and more concessions.

Additionally, another parking garage is under construction.

Both projects should wrap by the end of next year.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

