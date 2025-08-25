Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.25.25

Good Monday morning.

New polling shows that Central Florida voters overwhelmingly support Florida’s Tourist Development Tax program.

According to a survey by Hill Research, Orange County voters back TDTs by a 61-point margin, with 79% in favor and nearly half (49%) saying they “strongly approve” of the program, which taxes hotel stays to fund tourism marketing, sports facilities and beach renourishment.

In Osceola and Seminole counties, support is even higher, with 86% approving and 48% strongly supportive. Orlando-area voters ranked as the strongest supporters of TDT statewide, with a net approval rating of plus-73%.

The results echo earlier statewide polling conducted this Summer by the Associated Industries of Florida Center for Political Strategy, which found 81% voter approval for TDTs, including 88% of Republicans, 72% of Democrats and 79% of independents. Support also cut across racial and ethnic lines, with 85% of White voters, 68% of Black voters and 74% of Hispanic voters backing the program.

“The Central Florida poll matches up with AIF’s statewide polling. The results clearly show that voters in Central Florida and throughout the state of Florida overwhelmingly support the Tourist Development Tax program, recognizing the importance of having visitors, not local taxpayers, fund critical tourism-related investments,” said AIF Vice President of Political Operations Jeremy Sheftel.

The Hill Research survey was conducted July 21-25. The sample included 945 registered voters in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.2%.

—@MAGALieTracker: JD Vance lies that there was a negotiated end to the Second World War. With who? Hitler killed himself in the bunker. Mussolini was overthrown. Two atomic bombs were dropped on Japan. Allied forces occupied Germany and Japan. Read a book.

—@Jgebbia: My directive is to update today’s government services to be as satisfying to use as the Apple Store: beautifully designed, great user experience, run on modern software. An experience that projects a level of excellence for our nation and makes life less complicated for everyday Americans.

—@MaryEllenKlas: If Florida had an undercount that was absolutely the fault of the (Gov. Ron) DeSantis administration — which for months said it would play no role in the Census count and then in Jan. 2020, scrambled to do outreach with little preparation. Three months later, COVID.

— TOP STORY —

“Donald Trump’s Florida man for RNC Chair officially takes the role” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — State Sen. Joe Gruters, a staunch Trump ally, officially took command of the Republican National Committee on Friday, promising to fully support the President and secure GOP majorities in the Midterm Elections. Hand-picked for the role by Trump, Gruters’ unanimous confirmation signals the continued rise of Trump-loyal Floridians to the national stage. He succeeds Michael Whatley, who is running for Senate in North Carolina.

Gruters takes over an RNC in strong financial health, with a reported $84 million in cash. He vowed to maintain an aggressive legal strategy, using lawsuits to challenge voting laws the party opposes. On the contentious issue of redistricting, Gruters struck a defiant tone, insisting that Republicans do not need redrawn maps to hold their majorities in Congress, placing his faith instead in Trump’s leadership and the party’s messaging.

However, Gruters is navigating a political minefield in his home state, where DeSantis is pushing for mid-decade redistricting. Citing his “two hats” as both RNC Chair and a state Senator, Gruters sidestepped questions on the Florida effort. This tension is rooted in his well-documented feud with DeSantis, whom he opposed in the 2024 Presidential Primary in favor of Trump.

The rivalry escalated when DeSantis publicly declared he would not appoint Gruters to a state Cabinet position even if “George Washington rose from the dead” and asked him to. DeSantis heavily criticized Gruters’ past policy positions, viewing them as contrary to the conservative base. Gruters’ move to the RNC effectively ends a potential proxy war over that state-level appointment.

While Democrats have already branded Gruters a “lackey” for Trump’s agenda, Gruters remains confident in his political standing. He dismissed the Governor’s slight, retorting that with Trump’s “golden ticket” endorsement, he would have easily won the Cabinet post had he challenged DeSantis’ preferred candidate.

—“Southwest Florida’s GOP leaders watched Joe Gruters rise from ambitious upstart to national party head” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

— MORNING MUST-READ —

“Florida’s repeated failures in mental health care for inmates could open state to lawsuits” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida is facing a deepening public health crisis as hundreds of mentally ill inmates, declared incompetent for trial, languish in county jails far beyond the 15-day legal limit for transfer to a treatment facility. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) revealed that over 770 inmates are currently on a waitlist, with the average delay extending to an alarming four months. These individuals are left without necessary psychiatric care in settings that experts say exacerbate their conditions.

The issue has reached a flashpoint in a Leon County court, where a judge threatened DCF with contempt for its failure to move a single inmate. In response, DCF’s top lawyer argued the agency is not in “willful non-compliance” but is physically unable to meet its legal mandate due to a complete lack of available beds across its six statewide mental health facilities, calling the situation an issue for the Legislature to solve.

A massive gap between demand and resources fuels this systemic failure. While forensic commitments have surged by 74% since 2020, state funding for treatment beds has failed to keep pace, with the Legislature consistently approving far less than DCF requests. A recent state-commissioned report predicts the shortfall will worsen, projecting a need for at least 1,600 new forensic beds within five years to maintain current occupancy rates.

The dire situation mirrors a scandal from 2006, when the DCF Secretary was fined and resigned over similar delays affecting just over 200 inmates — less than a third of the current backlog. Advocates warn that the delays are life-threatening, leading to increased trauma, self-harm, and suicide among a highly vulnerable population.

Legal experts now suggest a federal class-action lawsuit is the inevitable next step, noting that similar litigation has successfully forced systemic reforms in other states. With hundreds of lives hanging in the balance, they argue a court order may be the only way to compel Florida to address a crisis it has allowed to fester for decades.

— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis vows to continue work on Alligator Alcatraz despite ruling ordering a halt” via Chad Gillis of the Naples Daily News — A federal judge has issued a temporary injunction halting all operations at Alligator Alcatraz, the immigration detention center located near the Everglades and Big Cypress National Preserve. The ruling marks a major victory for the Miccosukee Tribe and environmental groups that filed the lawsuit. In defiant response, DeSantis called the judge unfair and vowed the state would not be deterred, promising deportations would continue with the Trump administration. The center was controversially fast-tracked under a state of emergency, bypassing normal review. While opponents are celebrating the win, they anticipate a prolonged legal battle as DeSantis remains committed to the project, setting the stage for a significant environmental and political showdown.

—“New lawsuit says Florida lacks authority to operate Everglades detention center” via Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida

“Former top lawyer for DeSantis flags legal aid group for defunding over immigration suit” via Gray Rohrer of USA Today Network — DeSantis’ former top lawyer is raising questions about an immigrants’ advocacy group that’s suing the state over its immigration enforcement law. And one result could be that the group loses a pot of money it gets to serve low-income clients. Joe Jacquot, who was DeSantis’ first general counsel in 2019–20, is a Board member of Funding Florida Legal Aid (FFLA), the group that administers grants to legal aid organizations. He’s now a shareholder in the Gunster law firm. In May, he sent an email to FFLA executive director Donny MacKenzie, highlighting groups that received funding from FFLA and that were involved in the lawsuit against the state.

“Harjinder Singh requires translator to get through Florida court hearing, not eligible for bond” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — An Indian national accused of three counts of vehicular homicide and manslaughter had a court appearance on Saturday. But it was clear that Singh couldn’t understand the language of the country, which was looking to put him in prison for an extended stretch for the six charges during the probable cause hearing. Singh, who was extradited from California this week, was processed for deportation under the first Trump administration, but claimed to fear returning to India. His work authorization was approved in the first months of the Joe Biden administration. The “unauthorized alien” is accused of a forcible felony for killing three Floridians in St. Lucie County with an 18-wheeler on the Florida Turnpike, after he made an illegal U-turn amid questions as to whether he could read the sign restricting turnarounds to emergency vehicles.

Spotted — At the Florida Juvenile Justice Association Conference: Lt. Gov. Jay Collins; Sens. Shevrin Jones, Tom Wright, and Jonathan Martin; and Reps. Nan Cobb, Berny Jacques, Patt Maney, Bill Partington, Juan Porras, Mike Redondo, Michelle Salzman, David Smith, Susan Valdes, and Taylor Yarkosky. Also in attendance were DCF Secretary Taylor Hatch, DJJ acting-Secretary Tim Niermann, and law enforcement leaders, including Fort Walton Police Chief and FPCA President Robert Bage, Kissimmee Police Chief Chuck Broadway, and Tavares Police Chief Sarah Coursey, Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez and Public Defenders Association President Stacy Scott.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“‘Make McCarthy great again’” via Michael Scherer of The Atlantic — Laura Loomer, the far-right extremist and self-described journalist, has become a powerful unofficial adviser to Trump, using her direct access to orchestrate the firings of numerous federal officials. By digging up past statements and political affiliations, Loomer has successfully targeted individuals she deems disloyal, a role she compares to Joseph McCarthy’s Red Scare. Her influence is highly controversial, fueled by suspicions that her attacks are linked to undisclosed paid consulting for corporate clients and billionaires. Despite being a fringe figure, Loomer’s ability to shape White House personnel decisions and policy highlights a new political reality where extremist figures can wield significant power, creating chaos and distrust within the administration while playing to an “audience of one.”

“Florida Bar protects Pam Bondi, other top officials from misconduct scrutiny” via Noreen Marcus of Florida Bulldog — Although the Florida Bar pledges to safeguard the public by “prosecuting unethical attorneys,” it gives lawyers holding public office a free pass when they are accused of ethical wrongdoing. The Bar refused to touch complaints lodged against two high-profile Florida lawyers, U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody and U.S. Attorney General Bondi – Moody, in 2021, when she was Florida’s Attorney General, and Bondi most recently in June. A rule based on a secret state Supreme Court order protected Moody, who was elevated to the U.S. Senate this year after Marco Rubio joined Trump’s Cabinet, and an unwritten policy covered Bondi. In Bondi’s case, the Bar renamed an “ethics complaint” an “inquiry” and treated the 19-page document as casually as a request for directions to the Bar’s Tallahassee office.

“Randy Fine proposes expansive Ocala National Park” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — U.S. Rep. Fine has introduced a bill proposing the creation of a Florida Springs National Park by designating Ocala National Forest and surrounding areas. The bill, currently with the House Committee on Natural Resources, calls for a feasibility study. Proponents, like the Clean Earth Initiative, argue that national park status would offer stronger protection for the Floridan aquifer and numerous vital springs, safeguarding drinking water from overdevelopment threats. The proposed park could encompass over 40 environmentally sensitive sites, including state parks like Blue Spring and DeLeon Springs, and would restrict activities like logging and hunting that are currently permitted in the national forest, ensuring greater conservation for the region.

“Ghislaine Maxwell, who wants a pardon, says she never saw Trump ‘in any inappropriate setting’” via Erica Orden, Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — Convicted sex trafficker Maxwell, who is seeking a pardon from Trump, told top Justice Department officials during an interview last month that she never witnessed the President “in any inappropriate setting” with girls introduced to him by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell, Epstein’s co-conspirator who is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence, makes unfailingly flattering references to Trump, according to transcripts of the conversation released by the Justice Department on Friday. She says she “never” observed Trump receive a “massage,” which is the term prosecutors have said Epstein and Maxwell used as code language to describe sexual encounters with the girls and young women they recruited.

“‘He’s clean’: MAGA welcomes Maxwell testimony” via Aaron Pellish and Adam Wren of POLITICO — Trump’s close allies are welcoming convicted sex trafficker Maxwell telling top Justice Department officials she never witnessed him “in any inappropriate setting” with young girls in his history of dealings with Epstein. MAGA loyalists quickly began circulating passages of Maxwell’s interview transcript released by the DOJ on Friday in which Epstein’s former girlfriend says she never witnessed the President committing any wrongdoing. The DOJ’s announcement earlier this year that it would not release files connected to the Epstein investigation sparked a backlash among Trump supporters who had hoped Attorney GeneralBondi and FBI Director Kash Patel would honor promises to make the inquiry records public.

“‘Make Cracker Barrel Great Again’: Byron Donalds calls Cracker Barrel rebrand ‘woke’” via Kim Luciani and Cheryl McCloud of USA Today Network — Cracker Barrel’s new logo and rebrand isn’t sitting right with Florida Congressman and gubernatorial hopeful Donalds, of Naples. He made his feelings known in a post on X, calling the rebrand “woke.” “In college, I worked at @CrackerBarrel in Tallahassee. I even gave my life to Christ in their parking lot,” Donalds wrote. “Their logo was iconic, and their unique restaurants were a fixture of American culture. No one asked for this woke rebrand. It’s time to Make Cracker Barrel Great Again.”

Happening this week — The Promise Fund, joined by Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker and U.S. Reps. Lois Frankel, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick celebrate new co-locations for their women’s health program at three additional Federally Qualified Health Centers, which will offer on-site mammography, cervical screenings, diagnostic imaging, treatment, and HPV vaccinations. Promise Fund Navigators will also provide personalized guidance and connect women with resources. Opening events: Monday, Aug. 25, 4 p.m., Genesis Community Health in Boynton Beach; Wednesday, Aug. 27, 10:30 a.m., Broward Community & Family Health Centers, Hollywood; also Wednesday, 5 p.m., FoundCare/Yolette Bonnet Center, West Palm Beach.

Largest Brazilian industry group signs with Ballard Partners — The Brazilian National Confederation of Industry, the country’s largest industry group, has hired Ballard Partners to press its case in Washington against recently instituted tariffs on imports from Brazil. The disclosure filing shows Brian Ballard and former White House policy adviser Hunter Morgen will lead the account; Morgen previously worked on trade and immigration and was a deputy to Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro. The move comes after Brazil was hit with a 50% tariff last month. Ballard Partners may face headwinds as Eduardo Bolsonaro has spent the past six months imploring the Trump administration to put the screws to Brazil over as retribution for the prosecution of his father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

— ELECTIONS —

“Ralph Massullo races out to huge money lead in SD 11” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Former State Rep. Massullo is dominating the Special Election race for Senate District 11, having raised over $100,000 from a broad spectrum of donors. His financial advantage is massive compared to Republican Primary opponent Anthony Brice and Democrat Ash Marwah, who have raised minimal funds. Massullo’s campaign is bolstered by powerful endorsements from DeSantis, his predecessor Blaise Ingoglia, and numerous other state and federal officials. His financial support comes from state lawmakers, The Villages, and key industry groups like the Florida Chamber of Commerce, positioning him as the clear front-runner in the race to fill the seat vacated by Ingoglia for his new role as Chief Financial Officer.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“DeSantis’ attack on this Florida Congressional District could have sweeping implications” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — DeSantis is targeting a South Florida Congressional District represented by a Black Democrat for elimination, arguing its boundaries are an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. The move is part of a broader, unusual push for mid-decade redistricting across the state, mirroring a national effort initiated by Trump. DeSantis has repeatedly singled out the “strangely shaped” 20th District, held by U.S. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick, which connects Black and Caribbean communities in Broward and Palm Beach counties. The District was designed under the Voting Rights Act to ensure minority representation, and critics see its potential dismantling as an attempt to dilute Black voting power and elect more Republicans to Congress.

“One drag show gets a state investigation. Another, backed by Joe Carollo, doesn’t.” via Naomi Feinstein of the Miami New Times — Last month, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier opened an investigation into the Vice Mayor of Vero Beach after she hosted an LGBTQ event at her wine bar. On June 29, Linda Moore, owner of the Kilted Mermaid and Vero Beach Vice Mayor, held a “Pride Tea Dance” with drag performers at the wine bar for all ages to celebrate LGBTQ history. For over a decade, drag queens have performed at the wine bar that Moore and her husband own. “Originating in the early 20th century and reimagined by the queer community, tea dances became a joyful way to gather, dance and connect, especially when nightlife wasn’t always accessible or safe,” the wine bar wrote on Facebook in a post announcing the event. “Now? They’re a fabulous part of Pride culture, and we’re giving it the full Kilted Mermaid treatment.”

“Proposal lists 34 Broward schools to be addressed as enrollment declines” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A new effort to grapple with dwindling enrollment in Broward schools could impact 34 schools, some of which may be recommended for closure. The School Board is scheduled to hold a workshop on Tuesday to discuss Phase 2 of “Redefining Broward County Public Schools,” an initiative created to eliminate empty seats in the District, either through increasing enrollment or closing or consolidating schools. The first phase, which took effect this school year, resulted in one elementary school closing, four elementary schools becoming K-8 schools and one middle school becoming a 6-12 school. Phase 2 looks to be more aggressive, with three high schools, 15 middle schools and 16 elementary schools recommended “to be addressed” in an upcoming boundary process. That could mean anything from an expansion to a closure.

“Cancer doesn’t wait. Here’s what our West Palm Beach nonprofit is doing about it.” via Audrey Brown for The Palm Beach Post — Cancer does not wait for the right insurance or bank account balance. That’s why at Promise Fund, we are bringing lifesaving technology directly to women in their communities. We embed state-of-the-art mammography and advanced screening tools into trusted Federally Qualified Healthcare Centers, reaching women who face the greatest barriers to access. Our pilot sites have already provided nearly 10,000 mammograms and detected 247 cancer cases, saving the lives of mothers, daughters and sisters. This is not theory; it is proof that we can eliminate deadly delays. But we cannot stop here. We need a national commitment from policymakers and partners to replicate this model across the country, ensuring no woman’s survival is determined by her ZIP code.

“‘A painful and shameful moment’: FMU Board members say vote for new president was illegal” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — An announcement that Florida Memorial University (FMU) Board of Trustees had elected a new president has ignited a bitter leadership dispute among its members, with nearly half declaring the vote “illegal” and asking a court to intervene. FMU, a historically Black university, published a press release naming William McCormick, who had been serving as its interim president since mid-2024, as its permanent leader. But within hours, a letter signed by seven trustees and the president of the FMU National Alumni Association cried foul, calling the move a “coup” carried out without proper notice or authority. “Let me be absolutely clear: this presidency was obtained illegally,” the letter said.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“After painting over Pulse rainbow, Florida tells Orlando to remove 18 more crosswalks” via Ryan Gillespie and Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Department of Transportation finally acknowledged that it removed the rainbow crosswalk at Pulse nightclub — though the agency did not explain why it acted in the middle of the night, with no warning to the city — and also informed Orlando that at least 18 more decorative crosswalks must go by Sept. 4. Those include several new mural crosswalks added throughout downtown last year in hopes of increasing visibility of crossings for pedestrians, as well as the Thornton Park swan-adorned crosswalk. The Wednesday overnight removal at Pulse happened after FDOT reviewed all of its state roadways for areas not in compliance with its updated manual and began “correcting pavement markings not in compliance,” the agency said. “That includes street art previously installed on state right of way, such as the intersection of Orange Avenue in question,” FDOT spokesperson Michael Williams said.

“DOT repaints Pulse crosswalk for a second time. FHP and OPD watching site” via Natalia Jaramillo of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Florida Department of Transportation crew early Sunday painted the Pulse crosswalk back to black and white for a second time as supporters continued to try to restore the rainbow-colored crossing. Now, police agencies are monitoring the site. Spectrum News 13, the Orlando Sentinel’s news partner, reported that the DOT repainted the crosswalk on Esther Street at South Orange Avenue after colored paint was used on the crossing on Saturday. Previously, supporters had been using chalk to draw back the rainbow colors, but the rain washed that away. A squad of Florida Highway Patrol and Orlando Police Department officers surveilled the dozen people who were using chalk on the rainbow crosswalk on Sunday. Advocates said it was an intimidation tactic.

“Florida warns Orange against ‘religious bias’ in rejecting synagogue plan” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — In his latest salvo against local leaders, Florida’s Attorney General is promising to protect the Orlando Torah Center against religious “animus” as the Orthodox Jewish congregation fights in federal court to reverse an Orange County decision denying it permission to build a bigger synagogue. Attorney General Uthmeier sent a broad warning in a letter Aug. 8 to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and the Board of County Commissioners that their “land use decisions must never be motivated by discriminatory bias against the religious practices of applicants.” He offered no evidence of such motivation but alluded to the Board’s denial on July 1 of the Torah Center’s request. Despite his ominous tone, Uthmeier did not promise specific punishment of local leaders based on the issue, as he did recently when he vowed to remove Commissioners who were insufficiently cooperative with federal immigration officials.

“DeSantis ally, Disney District Administrator to lead Orlando Airport Board” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — A former DeSantis adviser and longtime government administrator has been tapped to lead the Board that oversees the Orlando International Airport. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s Board selected Stephanie Kopelousos this week to serve as its Chair. Kopelousos is the Administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which provides government services to Walt Disney World. That special District played a key role in DeSantis’ political battle with the entertainment giant. Previously, Kopelousos served as DeSantis’ legislative affairs director and worked on his unsuccessful 2024 Presidential campaign. Her résumé also includes tenures as Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation and manager of Clay County.

“Controversial UCF professor wins in court as someone else complains about him” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — University of Central Florida (UCF) professor Charles Negy was recently cleared in an investigation over an in-class comment about a positive racial stereotype, with the university ruling it fell within his academic freedom. The decision comes amid Negy’s ongoing federal lawsuit against UCF for violating his First Amendment rights. Negy, previously fired and later reinstated over controversial remarks about Black Lives Matter, recently won a major legal victory when a judge denied immunity to university administrators, allowing his case to proceed to a jury. The judge noted UCF’s motives could be found “entirely unlawful.” Negy’s lawyer warns that because of the lawsuit, the university is now under “a tremendous amount of scrutiny” over its handling of faculty free speech.

“New Smyrna Beach dairy being sued for raw milk that sickened 21 establishes GoFundMe” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A New Smyrna Beach dairy farm is “in crisis” following reports of its raw milk being linked to the sicknesses of 21 people and a lawsuit claiming the milk led to the death of a fetus. Keely Farms Dairy is raising money from a GoFundMe appeal and has gotten social media love from two Volusia County Council members, including Chair Jeff Brower. Meanwhile, questions for the Florida Department of Health − such as why it named the dairy without conducting any tests or informing owner Keely Zeller Exum of the illnesses, according to her − have gone unanswered.

“With storms getting stronger, only 6% of Central Floridians have flood insurance” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Only 6% of Central Florida homes now carry flood insurance, a worrisomely low figure, experts say, as storms become increasingly powerful and deliver greater amounts of rain, sometimes to neighborhoods once seldom impacted by deluges. In the past five years, four major hurricanes — Ian, Helene, Idalia and Milton — have barreled into the state, causing more than $60 billion in damage from catastrophic flooding with severe impacts in Orlando and surrounding communities. As the peak of the 2025 hurricane season nears in mid-September, government officials and insurance experts fear that many residents will not get financial help if floodwater damages their homes. Just under 20% of Florida’s roughly 11 million homes currently carry some form of flood insurance, mostly along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa Black history library, wrecked in Hurricane Milton, sits empty” via Nina Moske of the Tampa Bay Times — Walter L. Smith II stood inside the roofless house in West Tampa, looking up at the clouds. Soggy books and splintered wooden planks, wet from a recent rainstorm, littered the ground. Shreds of a tarp hung from the waterlogged rafters. The carpet squelched with each of Smith’s steps. The house at 905 N. Albany Ave. was once a Black history library founded by Smith II’s father, Walter L. Smith, former president of Florida A&M University. Opened in 2004, the library became a well-worn gathering spot for its West Tampa community.

“St. Pete forced to remove rainbow road art from intersections after state denies appeal” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Public art murals at five St. Petersburg intersections will be removed by Sept. 4 after the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) denied the city’s request for an exception to a state traffic rule. Facing a threat of withheld state funds, Mayor Ken Welch announced the city would comply, though he stated the “spirit of St. Pete can’t be suppressed.” FDOT will perform the removal, with the city reimbursing the cost. The decision, which follows the state’s recent painting over of a Pulse memorial rainbow crosswalk in Orlando, has sparked public outrage. Many residents criticized the city for capitulating to what they see as a discriminatory government ideology and vowed to restore the art, mirroring actions taken by Orlando activists.

“Ken Welch to move forward with municipal electric RFP, suggests 10-year agreement with Duke” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Welch’s administration will move forward with creating a request for proposals (RFP) on a feasibility study evaluating a potential municipal electric utility. Welch is also suggesting a short-term solution with Duke Energy, which currently provides electric service for the city under a 30-year memorandum of understanding that expires next year. “It is vital that we approach the question of a municipal electric utility with a clear-eyed and realistic analysis of both the costs and the potential benefits,” Welch wrote. The memo outlined the administration’s plans to “begin the process of developing a feasibility study RFP informed by” a “high-level analysis and community feedback. The administration also plans to “clarify the perceived cost/benefits and goals of creating a municipal electric utility” that looks at rates, local control, clean and renewable energy and more.

“Gabbard denies involvement in mystery poll – but not mayoral ambitions” via Peter Wahlberg of Poliverse — In previous St. Petersburg mayoral races, the Summer after a presidential election would be when the race was heating up as the August Primary Day approached. A 2022 charter amendment removed the off-year elections, but not the off-year drama, as the Summer silly season adds a whodunit featuring a horse race poll conducted by a shadowy firm for clients unknown – and the possibility of a third former Ken Welch ally exploring a challenge in 2026. Poliverse can reveal that a poll heavily tested both favorable and critical descriptions of Council member Brandi Gabbard as a challenger to Welch but did not come from Gabbard herself. The survey was conducted by the same firm that surveyed the race last month on behalf of former State Rep. Ben Diamond.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“A new proposed bill could put Apalachicola’s water system in the state’s hands” via Isabella Benjumea of WJHG — Apalachicola residents have voiced their concerns over the city’s water crisis for months. “I wish the state could take over,” said Dale Nabors, an Apalachicola resident. Now, the state of Florida could be taking over Apalachicola’s water and sewage system. Sen. Corey Simon and Rep. Jason Shoaf proposed a new local bill at Thursday’s legislative meeting that would expand the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District to cover all of St. George Island’s and Apalachicola’s utility systems.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Republican bullies want me off Sarasota’s School Board. Here’s my reply to them.” via Tom Edwards for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — I believe we are in the middle of a national epidemic of bullying. This isn’t the simple schoolyard version; it’s a political weapon disguised as moral or patriotic correctness, used to denigrate women, immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community. I have been a personal target of this, facing cruel and hateful slurs on the Sarasota County School Board. Now, the local Republican Party demands my resignation, not for a conflict of interest, but simply because I am a gay man leading an LGBTQ+ organization. This is power bullying meant to divide us. I refuse to be intimidated by it. My work on the Board and in the community are aligned, so when asked if I will resign, my answer is simple: Hell no.

“DeSantis names Karen Rose to Sarasota County School Board months after voters kicked her off” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis appointed Rose to the School Board, months after voters booted her off. Late on Friday, the Governor named the former School Board member to a different seat recently vacated by Tim Enos, who just returned to a prior role as the School District’s police chief. “Rose is a former Sarasota County School Board Member. Active in her community, she currently serves as a member of the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota District Board of Trustees and previously served as a member of the Florida Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development,” a release from the Governor’s office reads. “Rose earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Youngstown State University and her master’s degree in education from the University of South Florida.”

— TOP OPINION —

“What street art shall we remove next?” via Pat Beall of the Orlando Sentinel — The street chalk police came for me, but my terrible drawing of Biden on a rainbow unicorn apparently wasn’t criminal enough. It seems in Florida today, color itself has become a crime, especially if it strays outside certain prescribed lines. Just look at Delray Beach, where a city-funded Pride mural was perfectly fine with the community until a Governor with presidential ambitions decided it had to be erased. This war on rainbows isn’t new; it’s the same paranoid energy that once targeted a Teletubby for carrying a purse.

Tallahassee’s rationale shifts from “color is a distraction” to “no politics on pavement,” but the real target is clear. It’s about erasing anything that doesn’t fit a narrow, fearful worldview. What began with rainbow crosswalks now sees children’s books about unicorns with mauve socks getting banned from school libraries. The paranoia is so deep it’s as if they believe a pastel pony could single-handedly dismantle their entire social order. It’s a world where “friendship and harmony have been replaced by paranoia and mistrust,” just like in a My Little Pony movie I once saw.

So how do we test what’s a dangerous distraction versus what’s just politics? I suggest we paint a giant, colorful mural of Confederate General Braxton Bragg in the middle of a busy street. If drivers swerve to avoid it, it’s a distraction. If armed agents on street sweepers show up to protect it, then we know it’s about politics, and we’ll also know they learned their history from cable news. This is the absurdity we’re living in, a place where even cartoon dogs in lace might be deemed offensive.

Now, we have the Attorney General claiming people are whispering “thank you” to law enforcement on the streets of Washington, D.C. This is deeply concerning. Why are they whispering? Are they afraid? Maybe their full sentence was “thank-you-for-not-drop-kicking-me-to-the-ground-for-freedom.” That would certainly explain the need to whisper. When even the enforcers of this new gray world hide their faces, it takes real courage just to show your true colors.





— MORE OPINIONS —

“How an alcohol-fueled street fight turned into a conservative cause” via Emmanuel Felton and Rachel Hatzipanagos of The Washington Post — A late-night brawl in Cincinnati between Black and White individuals has ignited a national firestorm, becoming a political tool for conservatives to criticize urban crime and lenient policing. Videos of the fight went viral, prompting high-profile Republicans to label it a racially motivated mob attack and demand tougher justice. Seven Black individuals face serious felony charges, while a White man involved was charged with a minor offense, sparking accusations of a racially biased prosecution from Black community leaders. Local officials insist it was an isolated incident being politicized, but it has intensified debates over race, policing, and criminal justice in a city already navigating tense race relations, with some fearing it could be used to justify federal intervention.

“As kids return to school, Florida continues to lead in education” via Paul Renner of the Orlando Sentinel — Summer has come to an end, and like many parents across Florida, my wife and I have been getting our kids ready for the first day of school. We’ve made the rounds during Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday, picked out supplies, and had conversations with the kids about new teachers and new classmates. At a minimum, every parent wants their child to learn in a safe environment. The Florida Legislature has focused on school safety legislation since the Parkland shooting, so that Florida is a model for school safety best practices. We must continue to look for new technologies and common sense measures to keep our students safe and give parents peace of mind.

“Florida gets ‘the wrong guy’ far too often” via Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — There’s an officer in the Catholic Church colloquially known as the Devil’s Advocate. His duty, according to the Catholic Encyclopedia, is to make “all possible arguments, even at times seemingly slight” against candidates for sainthood. No canonization is legal without his input. The church’s example is worth following by the criminal justice system — to prove innocence, not guilt. Every detective bureau and prosecutor’s office should employ someone whose job is to argue in every case: “You’ve got the wrong guy.” They get it wrong much too often. The National Registry of Exonerations lists 3,724 convicted people who were proven innocent eventually. Some of them had served most of their lives in prison.

“As Uber takes cash, is society healing?” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — You know what’s back? Paper money. I recently got an email from Uber, “introducing a new way to pay.” What could it be? A cryptocurrency named after Sabrina Carpenter? An ocular implant? Mandatory choreography? “Cash.” Oh, right. Cash. Forgot about that one! The accompanying illustration was a crisp Alexander Hamilton. The email went on to give detailed instructions about how to use good, old-fashioned money: “Make sure you have enough cash to cover the fare,” the email explained. “It’s recommended to bring smaller bills to pay with cash.” I thought I had to put it in the space basket.

“We’ve reached the sad Cracker Barrel stage of cultural evolution” via Ted Gioia of The Honest Broker — The recent fan panic over Cracker Barrel’s new logo is absurd, revealing a culture that can’t distinguish between genuine tradition and corporate fakery. This restaurant, founded in 1969 and majority-owned by BlackRock, is a postmodern pastiche of rural life, not an authentic institution. The outrage highlights our societal stagnation, where we cling to corporate-manufactured symbols while real rural traditions, like family farms and small businesses, are threatened. Instead of defending a shallow corporate brand with declining food quality, people who genuinely care about traditional values should support actual family-owned restaurants. A truly authentic country lifestyle isn’t found in a logo or retail decor; it’s preserved by supporting the small, independent businesses that are its true foundation.

— ALOE —

“Six-planet ‘parade’ on Monday is a last chance to see Mercury” via Jamie Carter of Forbes — There’s a six-planet parade on Monday, Aug. 25, just before dawn. Saturn, Jupiter and bright Venus will dominate the scene, with Mercury putting in a fleeting appearance low in the east. Uranus and Neptune will be in the sky but remain invisible without binoculars or a small telescope. However, time is short, with Mercury rapidly sinking into the sun’s glare by next week, reducing the parade to five.

“SpaceX postpones 10th test launch of massive Starship rocket” via Nell Greenfieldboyce of NPR — Space enthusiasts will have to wait awhile longer to see SpaceX attempt the 10th launch of its massive Starship rocket, the most significant type of rocket ever built. The company had been targeting a one-hour window Sunday evening to launch Starship from a SpaceX facility near Boca Chica Beach in Texas. Soon after workers started loading the rocket with propellant, however, the company announced on social media that the effort was being halted. “Standing down from today’s 10th flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems,” SpaceX wrote on X. The company has potential opportunities to try again on Monday or Tuesday, if it can overcome this glitch.

“This 92-year-old sprinter has the muscle cells of someone in their 20s” via Teddy Amenabar and Stefano Pitrelli of The Washington Post — Emma Maria Mazzenga likes to win. She once dislocated her shoulder during a race in Germany when she threw herself ahead of a competitor at the finish line. Now 92, Mazzenga, who lives in Padua, Italy, is running out of competition. At 5-foot-1, she’s an elite sprinter with four age-group world records to her name — and very few opponents to race against. “In Italy, it’s just me,” Mazzenga said in Italian over the phone in July. “At the world championships, it was me and an American.” By some measures, Mazzenga appears to have the cardiorespiratory fitness of someone in their 50s and her muscle mitochondria function as well as a healthy 20-year-old, the researchers said.

