Sarasota-Manatee lawmakers cheer Joe Gruters’ elevation to RNC Chair

Republicans across the country may be quickly familiarizing themselves with new Republican Nation Committee Chair Joe Gruters. But Southwest Florida political leaders have known the Sarasota Republican for years.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan years ago hired Gruters as a staffer for his 2006 campaign for Congress, a race the Longboat Key Republican ultimately won by just 369 votes. Gruters would ultimately serve as Campaign Treasurer and later Campaign Manager for Buchanan.

Years later, Buchanan serves as Co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation and Vice Chait of the House Ways and Means Committee. And his one-time mentee runs the RNC.

“Joe Gruters has been a tireless champion for our party and for President (Donald) Trump,” Buchanan said. “His track record of winning tough elections, growing our base, and uniting Republicans across Florida is unmatched. I have every confidence that under his leadership as RNC Chairman, we will continue to build momentum and deliver victories in 2026 and beyond. Congratulations, Joe — our party is stronger with you at the helm.”

Gruters has enjoyed his own political successes in Florida as well, and currently serves in the Florida Senate. In that role, he has worked closely with Sen. Jim Boyd, a Bradenton Republican, on Southwest Florida issues. Boyd is in line to be Florida’s next Senate President if Republicans hold the chamber. But thanks to a voter registration advantage achieved while Gruters chaired the Republican Party of Florida, few doubt that happening.

“Congratulations to America First patriot Joe Gruters for his election to serve as the Republican National Committee Chairman. He led our state well during his time with the RPOF and will continue to amplify strong, conservative values on a national scale.”

Gruters intends to stay in the Florida Senate this year, but term limits prevent him seeking another term next year anyway. State Rep. James Buchanan, a Venice Republican and son of Vern Buchanan, to date is the only candidate filed to succeed Gruters.

“Joe and I go back over 20 years and I’ve seen firsthand his passion, integrity, and ability to bring people together,” the Representative said. “Under his leadership, Florida became the gold standard for how Republicans win—registering record numbers of new voters, flipping the state red, and delivering decisive victories for President Trump. Now, as RNC Chairman, he will bring that same playbook to the national stage. Congrats, Joe.”

Gruters worked closely with state Rep. Fiona McFarland, a Sarasota Republican, on local issues as well. With her district entirely within Gruters Senate district, the two have worked on policy and appropriations issues impacting the region.

“Chairman Gruters has been a huge mentor of mine and a giant of our Sarasota delegation,” she said. “We’ve done so many good things together for our community, and it’s all due to his leadership. The future of the GOP is in excellent hands.”