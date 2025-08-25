Poll: Central Florida voters overwhelmingly back TDT

Central Florida voters strongly support Florida’s Tourist Development Tax program, according to new polling that reinforces earlier statewide results showing broad, bipartisan approval.

A survey conducted July 21-25 by Hill Research found that 79% of Orange County voters back the program, including nearly half who “strongly approve.” In Osceola and Seminole counties, approval climbs to 86%, with 48% strongly supportive. That translates to a 61-point margin in Orange and a 73-point margin in Osceola and Seminole.

The TDT program directs taxes collected on hotel stays toward tourism-related investments such as tourism marketing, sports facilities and beach renourishment. Advocates note the policy ensures visitors, not locals, fund the amenities that sustain Florida’s tourism brand.

The new results echo earlier statewide polling released July 9 by the Associated Industries of Florida Center for Political Strategy. That survey found 81% of voters backing the existing TDT structure, with support cutting across party lines — 88% of Republicans, 72% of Democrats, and 79% of independents. Support was also strong across racial and ethnic groups, and net favorability in the Orlando media market topped +73%.

At the time, the statewide findings contrasted sharply with legislative efforts to overhaul how counties use hotel tax revenue. Lawmakers such as Rep. Mike Giallombardo and Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith pitched plans to redirect funds toward infrastructure, transit and affordable housing. Others proposed going further, dissolving tourist development councils altogether and folding the revenue into general government budgets. Those ideas ultimately died in final budget negotiations, but they’re expected to resurface in 2026.

Orange County, which collected $364 million in hotel tax revenue last year, was at the center of that fight, with critics questioning whether destination marketing groups like Visit Orlando are sitting on outsized ad budgets while core services such as SunRail and Lynx remain underfunded.

“The Central Florida poll matches up with AIF’s statewide polling. The results clearly show that voters in Central Florida and throughout the state of Florida overwhelmingly support the Tourist Development Tax program, recognizing the importance of having visitors, not local taxpayers, fund critical tourism-related investments,” said Jeremy Sheftel, AIF Vice President of Political Operations.

The Hill Research poll surveyed 945 registered voters across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties and carries a margin of error of +/- 3.2%.

___

Florida Politics reporter Gabrielle Russon contributed to this post.