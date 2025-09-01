Lobbying compensation: Top 10 firms finish Q2 with $1.5M+

Lobbying compensation reports for the second quarter dropped earlier this month, and each of the state’s Top 10 shops held steady in the $1.5 million-plus range.

Here’s Florida Politics’ rundown of the No. 6 through No. 10 firms in the second quarter; check out the full lobby firm rankings and stay tuned for a closer look at how the Top 5 firms fared in Q2.

A reminder: Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Firms report contracts in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, giving outsiders a rough idea of their minimum and maximum earnings.

No. 6: Ron Book PA

The firm led by Ron Book, with partners Rana Brown, Kelly Mallette and Gabriela Navarro, reported $2.45 million in legislative revenues and $565,000 in executive earnings during the second quarter. Combined, that puts the firm’s median estimate at just over $3 million, with a top-end range suggesting it could have earned nearly $3.94 million. Book & Co. represented 111 legislative clients and 107 executive clients between April 1 and June 30.

The firm’s Q2 reports once again featured several standout contracts that broke through the $50,000 cap on range reporting, meaning the totals are exact. Performance Title Services led the way with $186,000 in payments, followed by Title Clerk Consulting Company at $160,000 and disaster management company Ashbritt at $100,000. Each was among the largest contracts filed by any firm statewide.

On the executive side, Ashbritt held the top spot with another $100,000 payment, while 7-11 added $51,000 and Hard Rock Stadium contributed $45,000. A handful of other well-known companies, such as Florida Power & Light and Related Ross Miami Project, also ranked among the firm’s major clients this quarter.

Book’s four-member team has long been a fixture in Tallahassee and with two quarters in the books, the firm has collected just over $6 million in 2025, affirming its long-held status as one of the state’s most consistently high-performing lobbying shops.

No. 7: Corcoran Partners

Michael Corcoran and the 12-member team at Corcoran Partners reported $1.66 million in legislative revenues and $788,000 in executive branch pay in Q2, for a combined $2.45 million.

Based on the upper ranges of its contracts, the firm could have earned up to $3.6 million last quarter. The client sheet counted 132 contracts in both the Legislature and the executive branch.

As in past quarters, several high-profile clients stood out. Fontainebleau Development, the luxury real estate developer behind Miami’s flagship resort, led the way with $136,000 in payments split evenly across both reports. The Florida Optometric Association also posted six-figure payments, sending $120,000 to the firm during the quarter. Both were among the top-paying clients statewide.

Beyond those marquee names, the firm’s Q2 client list features some of the most recognizable companies and institutions operating in Florida. Verizon, Walmart, Florida Crystals, Nova Southeastern University and the Philadelphia Phillies — one of several Major League Baseball teams to hold spring training in the Sunshine State — were all represented.

Besides Michael Corcoran, the second-quarter team included Jacqueline Corcoran, Noah Corcoran, Matt Blair, Brian Ford, Jeff Hawes, Helen Levine, Will Rodriguez and Andrea Tovar.

Altogether, Corcoran Partners has banked nearly $4.9 million through the first half of 2025. If that pace holds, the firm is on track to surpass $9.5 million for the year.

No. 8: The Advocacy Partners

The seven-member team at The Advocacy Partners turned in another strong set of reports, with $1.04 million in legislative earnings and $1.21 million in executive branch pay between April 1 and June 30.

Altogether, the firm’s Q2 median estimate came to $2.25 million, with a top-end range suggesting it could have earned as much as $3.13 million. The reports listed 97 legislative clients and 109 executive clients.

Several contracts stood out on the legislative side. Advocating for Seniors, TECO Energy and Phoenix Holding Company — the parent of disaster management firms Tidal Basin and Tidal Basin Caribe — each paid $35,000 for the quarter. The client sheet also included household names such as Walt Disney Parks & Resorts and autonomous driving technology company Waymo, both listed in the $25,000 bracket.

On the executive side, Starbucks emerged as the top client with a $45,000 contract. It was followed by a diverse mix of consumer brands, technology firms and emergency management companies — notables at the $35,000 level included Eightfold AI, Entratus, Inktel Government BPO Services, MIS Security, PayIt and Tidal Basin Group.

The Advocacy Partners’ second-quarter team included Slater Bayliss, Christopher Chaney, Alex Poitras, Steve Schale, Stephen Shiver, Sarah Suskey and Jeff Woodburn.

With $4.25 million collected through the first half of the year, The Advocacy Partners is barreling toward an $8.5 million annual total. If the numbers remain consistent through the back half of 2025, TAG would be celebrating a nearly $1 million revenue bump year-over-year.

No. 9: Greenberg Traurig

National law and lobbying powerhouse Greenberg Traurig continued its run in the Top 10, reporting $1.16 million in legislative fees and $755,000 in executive branch revenues during the second quarter.

The combined total of $1.92 million places the firm comfortably in the ninth slot on Florida Politics’ rankings. Based on the upper ranges, GTLaw could have pulled in as much as $2.76 million between April 1 and June 30. Its Q2 reports listed 105 legislative contracts and 127 executive branch contracts.

The legislative sheet was topped by a set of six clients that each paid $45,000: Baptist Health South Florida, Guy Carpenter & Company, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance, Moody’s Analytics, Slide Insurance Holdings and Slide MGA. Those same insurance and reinsurance interests carried over to the executive branch report, where Heritage and both Slide entities also ranked at the top with $45,000 apiece.

Other notable legislative clients included Apartment Income REIT Corp., Humana Medical Plan, the Seminole Tribe of Florida and EXP Global, each paying $35,000 for the quarter.

The Greenberg Traurig roster features Roger Beaubien, Christian Brito, Gus Corbella, Hayden Dempsey, Fred Karlinsky and Timothy Stanfield.

Through the first two quarters of 2025, Greenberg Traurig has reported about $4 million in revenues. If the firm maintains its current pace, it is on track to hit $8 million for the year — a performance consistent with its $7.81 million showing in 2024.

No. 10: Metz Husband & Daughton

The nine-member team at Metz Husband & Daughton held steady in the Top 10 with $1.24 million in legislative revenues and $535,000 in executive branch earnings during the second quarter.

Together, those reports place the firm’s Q2 median total at $1.78 million, with a top-end range suggesting it could have earned as much as $2.64 million. MHD’s filings listed 94 legislative contracts and 94 executive contracts.

Among its legislative clients, Amscot Financial led the way with a $51,000 payment, exceeding the cap on range reporting. General Motors and TikTok followed at $35,000 each, while more than a dozen other contracts landed in the $25,000 bracket.

On the executive side, The Everglades Trust topped the report with a $25,000 contract. Other clients included Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Alteryx, Barron Collier Partnership, Bluebird Bio, Carr Riggs & Ingram, Curaleaf Florida and Ecosystem Investment Partners at $15,000 apiece. The remainder of the executive contracts fell into the up-to-$10,000 tier.

Besides named partners Warren Husband and James Daughton, the team includes Doug Bell, Leslie Dughi, Anna DePaolo, Allison Liby-Schoonover, Aimee Lyon, Andy Palmer and Karl Rasmussen. The group’s collective experience spans the Legislature, state agencies and private-sector leadership positions.

With $3.56 million booked through the first half of 2025, MHD is on pace to top $7 million by year’s end. That would top its performance in 2024, which saw the firm bring in $6.73 million.