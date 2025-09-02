Lobbying compensation: GrayRobinson touts another Top 5 haul in Q2

GrayRobinson posted $3.29 million in second-quarter revenues, keeping the firm in the No. 5 slot on Florida Politics’ lobby firm rankings.

The firm, led by Dean Cannon, reported $1.78 million in legislative pay and $1.51 million for executive branch work between April 1 and June 30.

Those figures put GrayRobinson’s overall median estimate at $3.29 million for the quarter, though its filings also landed in the top reporting bracket, suggesting actual revenues may be higher. At the maximum level, the firm could have earned as much as $2.77 million in the Legislature and $2.52 million in the executive branch for an overall haul of $5.29 million.

GrayRobinson’s Q2 earnings show a negligible drop from its opening quarter reports, when the team touted $3.5 million in lobbying pay. The consistency across the first half of 2025 puts the firm in prime position for another Top 5 finish in the annual rankings.

The firm represented 239 legislative clients and 246 executive clients last quarter, with 20 lobbyists registered across both sides. In addition to Cannon, the team includes David Allen, Kylee Anzueto, Christopher Carmody, Carlecia Collins, Leonard Collins, Larry Cretul, Christopher Dawson, Angela Drzewiecki, George Levesque, Jessica Love, Blake Mathesie, Ryan Matthews, Kim McDougal, Kirk Pepper, Thomas Philpot, Richard Plotkin, Joseph Salzverg, Robert Stuart and Jason Unger.

Leading the legislative report were the Florida Municipal Electric Association at $45,000, followed by the City of Tampa and Coreview at $35,000 each. The executive side was topped by Coreview and Olympia Compounding Pharmacy at $35,000 apiece, with Brown & Brown and the Florida League of Cities each listed at $25,000.

With two quarters on the books, GrayRobinson has collected $6.79 million in 2025 revenues. If the firm maintains that pace through the rest of the year, it would approach $13.6 million in annual earnings — a solid step above the $12.8 million it reported for 2024.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced an Aug. 14 deadline to file Q2 reports. Reports for the third quarter are due Nov. 14.