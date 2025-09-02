Lobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull nets another $3.5M in Q2

Rubin, Turnbull & Associates booked nearly $3.5 million in revenues last quarter, securing the No. 4 spot in Florida Politics’ lobbying firm rankings.

Led by Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull, the firm reported $1.79 million in legislative pay and $1.70 million in executive branch fees between April 1 and June 30.

Those figures place Rubin Turnbull’s overall median estimate at $3.49 million, but the firm also cleared the top reporting bracket in both categories, meaning actual earnings could have been higher.

At the maximum level, the firm could have notched $2.33 million in legislative revenues and $2.20 million in executive, for a potential total of $4.53 million. That range reflects steady quarter-over-quarter performance — nearly identical to its $3.51 million haul in Q1 — and likewise consistent Top 5 rankings in recent quarters.

The firm’s Q2 reports listed 128 legislative clients and 121 executive clients, with 12 lobbyists registered across both sides. Alongside Rubin and Turnbull, the team includes Melissa Akeson, Erica Chanti, Kevin Comerer, Jodi Bock Davidson, Christopher J. Finkbeiner, Zachary Hubbard, Bo Rivard, Matthew Sacco, Katelyn Schultz and Sharonda Wright-Placide.

HCA Healthcare topped the legislative contracts at $71,000, with Advocating for Seniors, BusPatrol and Holistic Alternative Recovery Trust each in the $45,000-$50,000 range. On the executive side, Binance.US led the list with a $90,000 contract, followed by HCA at $71,000 and the same trio of Advocating for Seniors, BusPatrol and Holistic Alternative Recovery Trust rounding out the top tier.

With back-to-back quarters totaling nearly $7 million in revenues, Rubin Turnbull & Associates is on pace for another strong annual showing in 2025. If the firm continues to match its first-half performance, it would finish the year well into eight figures, maintaining momentum after climbing from a No. 6 year-end finish in 2024 to its current Top 5 standing.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced an Aug. 14 deadline to file reports covering the second quarter. Reports for Q3 are due Nov. 14.