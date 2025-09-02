Lobbying compensation: Capital City Consulting revenues top $7.7M in Q2

Capital City Consulting reported $7.7 million in earnings for the second quarter, holding firm in the No. 3 spot on Florida Politics’ lobby firm rankings.

The firm, co-founded by Nick Iarossi and Ron LaFace, collected $3.92 million for lobbying the Legislature between April 1 and June 30 and another $3.78 million for executive branch work.

CCC’s Q2 filings place its overall median estimate at just under $7.7 million, but its reports also qualified for the top bracket in both categories, meaning actual earnings could have been higher.

At the maximum level, the firm’s legislative pay totaled $5.19 million and executive pay reached $5.16 million, for a potential overall haul of more than $10.35 million. Compared to its $7.55 million performance in Q1, the second-quarter tally reflects a modest but steady uptick of about $140,000.

The firm represented 272 legislative clients and 298 executive clients in the second quarter, with 15 lobbyists registered across its Tallahassee and Miami operations. That roster includes Iarossi and LaFace alongside Justin Day, Megan Fay, Cory Dowd, Ashley Kalifeh and Andrew Ketchel, among others.

On the legislative side, Litecon LLC led the earnings sheet with an $88,000 contract, followed by Advocating for Seniors at $63,000, Neal Land Development Group at $56,000 and Lennar Homes at $53,000. Executive reports were topped by American Public Education at $100,000, followed by Gothams at $80,000, Horne LLP at $76,000 and EMRES II Heritage at $75,000.

CCC’s client portfolio still features a who’s who of corporate and association names, from AT&T and Amazon to BlackRock, Delta, Chick-fil-A and 3M.

Of note, Capital City Consulting also maintains a substantial local lobbying practice through its Miami office, CCC Miami, created after the firm acquired Prodigy Public Affairs three years ago. Those operations generate significant revenues for county and municipal advocacy, though Florida’s quarterly compensation reports capture only state-level lobbying pay.

Capital City Consulting’s second-quarter performance keeps the firm on pace for another record year. CCC reported more than $25 million in earnings for 2023 and nearly $27 million in 2024. With $15.2 million collected through the first half of 2025, the firm is on track to clear the $30 million mark by year’s end if revenues remain steady.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced an Aug. 14 deadline to file reports covering the second quarter. Reports for Q3 are due Nov. 14.