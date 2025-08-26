Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.26.25

Good Tuesday morning.

—@RealDonaldTrump: I played Golf yesterday with the Great Roger Clemens and his son, Kacy. Roger Clemens was easily one of the few Greatest Pitchers of All Time, winning 354 Games, the Cy Young Award seven times (A Record, by a lot!), and played in six World Series, winning two! He was second to Nolan Ryan in most strike-outs, and he should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, NOW! People think he took drugs, but nothing was proven. He never tested positive, and Roger, from the very beginning, totally denies it. He was just as great before those erroneous charges were leveled at him. That rumor has gone on for years, and there has been no evidence whatsoever that he was a "druggie." This is going to be like Pete Rose where, after over 4,000 Hits, they wouldn't put him in the Hall of Fame until I spoke to the Commissioner, and he promised to do so, but it was essentially a promise not kept because he only "opened it up" when Pete died and, even then, he said that Pete Rose only got into the mix because of DEATH. We are not going to let that happen in the case of Roger Clemens. 354 Wins — Put him in NOW. He and his great family should not be forced to endure this "stupidity" any longer!

—@StasiKamoutsas: Parents have the right to know what materials their children can access at school. The Parent Plus Portal offers districts a free, centralized platform with easy-to-use, searchable tools — giving families clear and transparent insight into the classroom resources and library books available.

—@CharlieCrist: This is absurd and embarrassing. The Governor prioritizes covering up a source of pride for our St Pete community, something that doesn't hurt anyone, and reflects our values — not our real & serious challenges.

—@TheTennisLetter: Casper Ruud says his least favorite thing about playing at the U.S. Open is the smell of marijuana. "For me, this is the worst thing about New York. The smell is everywhere, even here on the courts. We have to accept it, but it's not my favorite smell." "It's quite annoying to be playing, tired, and just meters away, someone is smoking marijuana. We can't do anything about it unless the law is reversed, but I have strong doubts that will happen."

— TOP STORY —

“Florida’s new ‘anti-woke’ Lt. Gov. Jay Collins was the face of an organization that mandates DEI training, policies and ‘equity’” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis appointed Collins as a champion against diversity, equity, and inclusion. Yet, his own premier nonprofit is deeply entrenched in that very ideology, mandating yearly DEI training and applying it in the selection of contractors.

Operation BBQ Relief, where Collins served as outgoing chief operating officer, maintains an expansive DEI policy on its website. The 2020 document mandates annual training and applies its diversity rules not just to employees but to vendors, contractors, and collaborating organizations.

Collins was a top executive, not a passive volunteer, earning around $170,000 annually and holding the title of chief officer. His significant salary and leadership role coincided with the nonprofit’s formal commitment to “fostering, cultivating, and preserving a culture of diversity and inclusion.”

This documented policy stands in stark contrast to Collins’ public proclamations. While he has stated, “DEI is dead,” his organization’s documents assert that its environment must be “built on the premise of gender and diversity equity,” calling these ideologies “guiding principles.”

Confronted with this, Collins dismissed the report as “fabricated,” pivoting to his disaster relief work. DeSantis similarly called the implication a “joke,” adding, “That dog won’t hunt.” Both have deflected by highlighting Collins’ military service and hurricane response efforts.

The controversy strikes at the core reason for Collins’ appointment. DeSantis explicitly praised him for helping put DEI “in the dustbin of history.” Now, the man tapped to lead the charge against the “woke agenda” is tied to a group that made it a core, mandatory principle.

Tweet, tweet:

— STATEWIDE —

“Alligator Alcatraz contractors have links to allegations of fraud, price-gouging” via Shirsho Dasgupta of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Five of the contractors Florida has employed to build and operate Alligator Alcatraz ⁠— the controversial immigration detention site in the Everglades ⁠— have links to allegations of improper business practices and misuse of public funds. One of the firms allegedly allowed armed Mexican nationals with no legal immigration status to be brought into the United States by a subcontractor to provide security for its work in building a border wall as part of a federal contract. Another company recently agreed to a multimillion-dollar settlement addressing allegations that it had sold to the U.S. federal government products made in prohibited countries like China. A third shares top executives with two businesses that were accused by ex-employees of filing inflated hurricane insurance claims in federally declared disaster areas.

“‘Ridiculous’: Collins says ‘ethnicity’ drives calls for Harjinder Singh leniency” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — While Collins frames opposition to a maximum sentence for truck driver Singh as racially motivated, a massive public outcry tells a different story. Singh, an Indian national accused in a fatal Turnpike crash, is being called a “thug” by officials demanding harsh justice. Yet over 2.7 million people have signed a petition viewing the illegal U-turn as a catastrophe, not a criminal act, advocating for compassion and restorative measures. This support swelled despite — or perhaps because of — Collins’s unprecedented flight to California to collar the suspect personally. The case now pits a politician’s demand for punitive action against a widespread public plea for empathy and rehabilitation over pure punishment.

“Florida agricultural law enforcement to ramp up immigration arrests on interstates” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of USA Today Network — Days after an immigrant from California was extradited to Florida for allegedly killing three in a trucking accident here, Florida will begin to target truck-driving immigrants at interstate inspection stations throughout the state. At an inspection station off the eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 in Live Oak, Florida, officials said they would begin to intercept undocumented immigrants with driver’s licenses from other states at these sites. They’re also asking the federal government to revoke commercial driver’s license (CDL) programs for undocumented immigrants. But while some states do allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license, no state has a program that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a CDL.

“Florida AG: Social media companies have no right to speak for minors” via Stephanie Matat of USA Today Network — Florida’s Attorney General says social media companies have no business speaking for kids in a lawsuit challenging the state’s new restrictions on minors’ online access. In an Aug. 21 motion to dismiss, James Uthmeier argued that the federal law allowing constitutional challenges doesn’t apply because the trade groups haven’t “personally suffered a deprivation of federal rights.” Uthmeier focused on trade associations like NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which represent social media platforms like Meta, Google, YouTube and Snapchat. He said that suing the state on behalf of its members and customers doesn’t fall under the law’s power to hold state governments accountable.

“Tooth be told: Joseph Ladapo wants to dump dental amalgam fillings” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Surgeon General Ladapo is urging dentists and patients to avoid dental amalgams for future fillings, citing concerns over mercury poisoning. While not calling for a ban, his declaration highlights the risk of mercury exposure, which can be passed from mothers to children. Consistent with FDA guidance, he advises against removing existing fillings, as the greatest danger occurs during installation or removal. This move places Florida in a global controversy, challenging the American Dental Association’s view of amalgams as safe and affordable. Ladapo’s position aligns more closely with the European Union, which banned the material this year to create a ‘mercury-free Europe’ and protect citizens from its toxic effects.

“UF Board of Trustees selects Columbia professor Dr. Donald Landry as interim president” via Alan Festo of the Gainesville Sun — The University of Florida Board of Trustees on Aug. 25 voted to appoint Dr. Landry, a professor of medicine at Columbia University, as the university’s interim president. The move comes a week after Board Chair Mori Hosseini said publicly that he had yet to identify a candidate for the position, and a week before current interim President Kent Fuchs’ extended contract was to expire on Sept. 1. Fuchs has served as the university’s interim president since Aug. 1, 2024, following the sudden resignation of Ben Sasse after just 17 months on the job. Fuchs previously served as the university’s full-time president from 2015 to 2023.

“FLDOE unveils 2026 budget request with boosts for teacher salaries, school choice” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — The Florida Department of Education is asking state lawmakers to dedicate more cash to teacher salaries, school safety and school choice programs next year in a new budget request setting the tone for the 2026 Session. Labeled a “fiscally conservative” spending plan, the state proposal is similar to what the Legislature approved for the current year, marked by enrollment declines for public schools and smaller funding increases compared with the past. The agency, in a request approved Wednesday by the state Board of Education, seeks more than $800 million in new money, amounting to an overall bump of more than 2%.

“‘A lot of these are close’: Drivers begin challenging fines from new school bus camera law” via Katie LaGrone of Tampa Bay 28 — This week, drivers ticketed for illegally passing a stopped school bus in Hillsborough County finally got the chance to challenge their violations. “I didn’t know the bus was going to stop until I was already about to pass it,” one driver said during her appeal. During the appeals, which were conducted over Zoom in front of an administrative law judge, dozens of drivers tried to argue why the bus cameras that caught them passing a school bus with its stop arm deployed, which got it wrong. But often, the judge didn’t budge and referred to the state’s new school bus camera law to explain why the cameras got it right. “There’s really no wiggle room in the statute here,” Administrative Law Judge John Van Laningham said during one driver’s appeal.

“Citizens Insurance warns of being ‘irreparably harmed’” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Arguing that it faces being “irreparably harmed,” the state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. wants an appeals court to allow it to use a controversial claims-dispute process while a legal battle plays out. Attorneys for Citizens on Friday filed a 63-page motion at the 2nd District Court of Appeal seeking a stay of a temporary injunction that Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Melissa M. Polo issued Aug. 1 to block the process, which involves arbitrating claims disputes at the state Division of Administrative Hearings. Polo wrote that plaintiff Martin Alvarez, a Tampa homeowner, “demonstrated a substantial likelihood of success” on his arguments that the arbitration process violates part of the Florida Constitution designed to ensure access to courts. Citizens appealed the temporary injunction, triggering an automatic stay of Polo’s decision. Such automatic stays are common in cases involving government agencies.

— D.C. MATTERS —

Breaking overnight — “Donald Trump says he is removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook” via Erin Doherty of CNBC — Trump on Monday fired Federal Reserve Governor Cook, an unprecedented move and a significant escalation of his attacks on the U.S. central bank. “Pursuant to my authority under Article II of the Constitution of the United States and the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, as amended, you are hereby removed from your position on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, effective immediately,” Trump wrote. Trump’s move pushes the Federal Reserve into uncharted territory and will likely lead to a legal clash that could wind up at the Supreme Court.

“FEMA staff warn that Trump officials’ actions risk a Katrina-level disaster” via Brianna Sacks of The Washington Post — More than 180 Federal Emergency Management Agency employees sent a letter Monday to members of Congress and other officials, arguing that the agency’s direction and current leaders’ inexperience harms the agency’s mission and could result in a disaster on the level of Hurricane Katrina. The letter, on which three dozen employees signed their full names, says that since January, staffers have been operating under leaders — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem, acting FEMA administrator David Richardson and former leader Cameron Hamilton — who lack the legal qualifications and authority to manage FEMA’s operations. This has eroded and hindered the agency’s ability to effectively manage emergencies and other operations, including national security work, the letter says.

“Republicans are doing something they’ve never done with Obamacare before — here’s why” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Several Republicans are now supporting the extension of premium tax credits (PTC) under the Affordable Care Act, a move previously unlikely for the party known for its efforts to repeal the ACA. With upcoming elections, these tax credits could significantly impact red and swing states, particularly affecting voters in states Trump carried. Roughly 19 million people in Trump-won states rely on these credits, facing potential financial hardship if they expire. Polls show strong voter support for PTCs, including among Trump voters. Prominent Republicans like John Thune and Tommy Tuberville have acknowledged its importance, as failing to extend the credits could lead to political repercussions, threatening Republican electorates and hindering their political agenda in the 2026 Elections.

“SpaceX wants to launch Starship from Cape Canaveral. Elon Musk’s rivals are not pleased.” via Aaron Gregg of The Washington Post — A request by Musk’s SpaceX to launch its massive Starship rocket from Cape Canaveral is drawing opposition from the company’s rivals, revealing a high-stakes tussle over the company’s growing dominance on Florida’s historic Space Coast. Several competitors have told the U.S. Space Force that their work at nearby launchpads could be disrupted nearly every day of the year due to safety precautions associated with frequent flights of the new SpaceX rocket.

— ELECTIONS —

“‘Trump crisis’: Democrats eye upset in deep-red north Florida congressional district” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — Two north Florida Democratic congressional candidates now are looking to upset veteran Republican Congressman Neal Dunn in the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election. Both Yen Bailey and Nic Zateslo think a shifting political tide will buoy them into flipping a Republican-heavy district, and Florida’s largest by geography, into the Democrats’ column. More subtly, they’re also presenting a picture of relative youth and vitality, along with a new way of thinking, to contrast themselves with Dunn, 72, the Panama City urological surgeon who was first elected in 2016. For instance, the 48-year-old Bailey and 37-year-old Zateslo have been barnstorming the district and pressing the flesh; they make their pitches to small groups in living rooms and at club meetings. Dunn primarily communicates with voters in emails.

Realtors give thumbs-up to Lauren Melo for SD 28 — The Florida Realtors PAC is endorsing Rep. Melo for Senate District 28, praising her for helping “Florida families find their piece of the American Dream” and calling her “the right choice” for the seat.

“Jennifer Winkler jumps into crowded HD 74 field” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Insurance firm owner Winkler is the latest Republican to file for an open Sarasota County House seat. The Republican announced her campaign to succeed Rep. James Buchanan in House District 74. “I am excited to enter this race to share my conservative, pro-America, pro-Florida platform. Like President Trump and Gov. DeSantis, I believe Florida benefits when we focus on conservative solutions that grow our economy, protect our communities and defend our liberties and families.” Winkler is the fourth Republican to file for HD 74. She joins Chris Felder, Les Nichols and Nick Pachota in a GOP Primary. Democrat Nancy Simpson has also filed for the seat.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Will Fort Lauderdale fight state order to remove rainbow street design?” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Fort Lauderdale has called an emergency meeting after being ordered by the state to remove a rainbow-colored pride display from a side street near the beach. The state order, which comes with a Sept. 4 deadline, prompted Mayor Dean Trantalis to set the meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the city’s official response and give residents in one of the state’s most LGBTQ-friendly towns a chance to speak. “There seems to be an irrational vengeance on the part of the state to erase images that reflect the LGBTQ community,” Trantalis said. “They will attempt different approaches. Right now, their approach is to invoke an obscure statute regarding traffic enforcement. But this isn’t really a pedestrian issue. This is a culture war. Let’s call it what it is.” State officials have already twice painted over a rainbow-colored crosswalk in Orlando honoring the victims of the Pulse nightclub.

“Miami-Dade sues Hialeah over water debt. Hialeah Mayor says city won’t pay.” via Veronica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — Even as interim Hialeah Mayor Jacqueline Garcia-Roves campaigns on a promise to lower residents’ soaring water and sewer bills, Miami-Dade County has filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming it owes nearly $18 million in unpaid utility debt. “I’m confronting the county right now,” Garcia-Roves said. “I am disputing the $18 million they say we owe, which we don’t. It’s a faulty meter that’s been misreading our wastewater. It’s reading air instead of water, and they’ve been trying to charge us for that. I refuse to pay those $18 million with our taxpayers’ money.” In a complaint filed July 24 in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, the county claims Hialeah violated its wholesale wastewater services agreement beginning in Fiscal Year 2020–21 under then-Mayor Carlos Hernández and continuing through 2022–23 under then-Mayor Esteban “Steve” Bovo.

“Miami-Dade officer charged in UPS truck shootout granted Stand Your Ground hearing” via Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — A Miami-Dade police officer charged in the deaths of two innocent bystanders during a 2019 shootout at a busy intersection is in court after requesting that his charges be dropped under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law. Broward Circuit Judge Ernest Kollra found that suspended officer Jose Mateo was entitled to a hearing on his Stand Your Ground motion. In his order, Kollra agreed that there was evidence that indicated that Mateo acted to prevent death or bodily harm. Mateo, 33, and three other Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputies, Richard Santiesteban, 40, Leslie Lee, 58 and Rodolfo Mirabal, 39, were indicted on manslaughter charges in June 2024. All pleaded not guilty, and all have been suspended without pay.

“Delray officer faces grand theft charge over money missing from Vice Unit fund” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Months after his arrest, prosecutors have filed a grand theft charge against a Delray Beach Police officer after he allegedly stole $1,500 from the Department’s Vice Intelligence Unit fund, court records show. Officer Matthew Cusson was arrested in April after a supervisor recognized the money was missing, the city said in a news release at the time. The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office filed the charge on Thursday. A Delray Beach sergeant, who has for the past two years kept the Vice Unit’s money in a cash box locked inside a safe in his office, noticed on April 16 that a stack of $20 bills was gone, according to a probable cause affidavit.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Randy Fine proposes national park as way of rehabilitating ailing springs” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — U.S. Rep. Fine hosted a news conference to explain his proposal for creating a new national park while standing by a clear, freshwater spring surrounded by spiny green palms and spindly oaks. The juxtaposition was intentional — while it may not look it, Florida’s springs are ailing. Fine spoke at Juniper Springs Recreation Area, one of dozens of such spots within the Ocala National Forest. Fine, a Florida Republican, has proposed transforming the national forest into Florida Springs National Park. The first-term Congressman said the idea sprang from his mind as he thought about the problem and his experience traveling with his sons and father to many of the 63 U.S. national parks.

“State Attorney warns parents, students in Volusia, Flagler that school threats are costly” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Before classes began for Volusia and Flagler students, State Attorney R.J. Larizza’s office released a series of videos warning youth and parents that making false threats to shoot up or bomb a school is no joke; students will be arrested and parents will be billed for the police response. One of Larizza’s videos opens with an empty classroom, then shows a young boy handcuffed behind his back as he’s led into a patrol vehicle while a voice says: “He’s under arrest currently for making a threat to cause a mass shooting.” The video then shows another teen with his hands cuffed and his ankles shackled being locked in a cell.

“Florida’s government said it could sell a popular Citrus County campground. That caught many locals by surprise.” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — The Chassahowitzka River campground, a cherished “Old Florida” gem, faces a surprise closure on Sept. 30, with its state-agency owner hinting at a potential sale. The Southwest Florida Water Management District cites last year’s hurricane damage as the reason, but this has shocked camp managers and the public, who fear losing access to the rustic site. In response to the outcry, a local state representative is now working to broker an agreement for Citrus County to lease and manage the land, hoping to prevent a sale. The controversy taps into broader fears over the fate of public lands in Florida, reinforcing the community’s belief that such cherished spots belong to the people.

“Ron DeSantis picks two Winter Haven prosecutors to fill 10th Judicial Circuit vacancies” via Sara-Megan Walsh of The Ledger of Lakeland — DeSantis has appointed two Winter Haven prosecutors, Julie “JC” Hill and Allison Fox, to fill judicial vacancies in the 10th Judicial Circuit. Hill will serve on the Circuit Court, replacing a resigned judge, while Fox will join the Polk County Court, filling a seat left by a retirement. Both appointees bring extensive local experience, having served as assistant state attorneys within the same circuit for over a decade. They were selected from a pool of seven candidates to preside over cases in the circuit, which covers Polk, Hardee, and Highlands counties. This move fills key judicial roles in a circuit that has seen recent turnover on the bench.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa says it will remove street art, including pro-police mural” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — The city of Tampa will comply with a state order to remove pavement art from its streets. Pieces of art slated for removal include a “Back the Blue” mural painted by pro-police activists in 2020 along Madison Street, near the Tampa Police Department, and a hand-painted red, yellow, green and blue mural in the intersection between East Henderson Avenue and North Franklin Street that was sponsored by the Tampa Bay LGBT chamber. That’s according to a list of 47 decorative crosswalks, intersections and other non-compliant features the city sent to the state.

“‘Good trouble’: St. Pete Mayor encourages residents to show support for street murals” via Sophia Fanning of WFLA — St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch spoke out against the removal of painted crosswalks and street murals throughout the city. The Florida Department of Transportation sent a letter to the city last week ordering the removal of pavement markings at five intersections, setting a deadline of September 4. Welch said the move is an attempt by state and federal officials to silence the voices of St. Pete residents. “It’s always troubling when state or federal politicians attempt to usurp our local values and priorities and instead, mandate what our values should be,” the Mayor said.

“DeSantis appoints Jim Turner to SWFWMD, reappoints three others” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — DeSantis has appointed or reappointed four people to the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD). Jim Turner, senior counsel at Williams Parker Law Firm, has been appointed, while Jack Bispham, Johnnie Hall and Nancy Watkins have all been reappointed. Turner is a member of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Government Issues Council. In 2023, he was named Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers. Bispham owns and operates Red Bluff Plantation and owns Paul’s Parrish. He’s a member of the Sarasota Sportsmen’s Association and previously served as Chair of the Argus Foundation.

“Small-business owners are grateful for new tax breaks, but say it’s not enough” via Lily Belcher of WUSF — Some small businesses in the greater Tampa Bay region are happy to see permanent tax breaks through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Trump’s spending bill, which he signed into law on July 4, made the 20% small business deduction permanent and amended how businesses can write off equipment purchases. But others are saying these tax breaks aren’t enough to offset rising prices and the effects of tariffs. Bill Herrle, the National Federation of Independent Business’ Florida executive director, said the change should provide some consistency for small-business owners.

“Developers destroyed a Tampa wetland. Then they tried an unusual move” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — Officials with Hillsborough County’s environmental agency received a complaint last year about land in East Tampa. When they arrived at the property, they found an acre of lush wetlands had been set on fire and filled with gravel to make a parking lot. The owners, who had bought the land earlier that year, had plowed through the center of the wetland, clear-cutting hundreds of trees. They did so illegally and without a permit. Wetlands, which provide marshy habitat for birds, fish and other native species, are considered environmentally sensitive and act as a natural barrier against flooding. To destroy or harm them requires a permitting process — which can take months — to ensure construction minimizes environmental damage.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘She hated him’: Robert Adelson testifies about last call with Donna on Dan Markel murder” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Robert Adelson, the estranged oldest son of Donna and Harvey Adelson’s three children, took the witness stand Aug. 25 to recall the chilling final conversation he had with his mom. It was May 28, 2016, two days after news broke of the arrests of Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera in the murder-for-hire of Dan Markel, their former in-law. At that point, the murder mystery was nearly 2 years old, and Robert Adelson, a New York physician, considered their arrests “big news.” He said he and his wife debated whether to phone his parents on the day of the arrests, but decided to wait until their wedding anniversary, when he was sure they’d call.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“As Sarasota County faces budget shortfall, Sheriff’s spending looms as largest expense” via Christian Casale and Melissa Pérez-Carrillo of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County Commissioners signaled they were unhappy with the size of the Sheriff’s budget request this year at a budget meeting where they forecast storm clouds on the fiscal horizon. County budget planners are projecting a $25.2 million deficit in the general fund by the 2028 Fiscal Year. The following year, it would balloon to about $37.8 million. This comes amid a massive expansion in Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman’s budget in recent years. Since Hoffman was first elected in 2020, his office’s budget has nearly doubled. For the 2026 Fiscal Year, the Sheriff has requested another 9.4% increase, which would bring his budget to about $223 million.

“Sarasota superintendent: ‘No teachers have been laid off’ despite budget squeeze” via Samantha Gholar of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terry Connor says no teachers have been laid off this year — despite swirling rumors — and insists the district’s proactive Summer staffing moves were designed to “protect the classroom” in the face of budget shortfalls and enrollment shifts. Connor insists the district has kept every teacher in the classroom, a point he wants to make crystal clear as the 2025-26 school year has begun with significant financial strain. “Let’s put that one to bed,” Connor said. “No teachers have been laid off. That’s an important distinction.” Connor explained that what some parents and staff have described as layoffs are, in fact, reassignments tied to both the shrinking budget and changing student enrollment.

“Marco Island Councilor ditches bridge toll idea — no way to exclude residents, workers” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — The idea of tolls on Marco Island’s bridges is dead in the water. City Council member Tamara Goehler says she is dropping the idea after speaking with the City Attorney. Goehler said City Attorney Alan Gabriel told her the proposal to exclude city residents and people coming to work on the island from paying a toll wasn’t possible. With that, the Councilor said she won’t pursue her idea aimed at finding more revenue for the city as it struggles with developing a budget for Fiscal Year 2026, which starts Oct. 1. “I’ve had so much hate mail. It was horrible. I mean, somebody wanted to send me back to Russia,” Goehler said.

“$585M deal for Fort Myers bank wins regulatory approvals” via Mark Gordon of Business Observer — Kansas City-based Commerce Bank says it has received all the regulatory approvals for its $585 million acquisition of Fort Myers-based FineMark National Bank & Trust. The bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, says the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and the Missouri Division of Finance have approved the transaction. The deal, which still requires the approval of FineMark shareholders, is expected to close Jan. 1, 2026. “We are pleased to have received regulatory approval for our merger with FineMark,” Commerce Bank President and CEO John Kemper says in a release. “This is a significant milestone in bringing our organizations together.”

— TOP OPINION —

“Trump’s right-wing socialism” via David Graham of The Atlantic — Bill Clinton declared the era of big government over. Trump never got the memo. His second term embraces a sweeping expansion of federal power: bullying states, dictating to private institutions, and, in a shocking escalation, taking a stake in Intel.

For decades, Republicans championed small government. But where Ronald Reagan joked about government being terrifying, Trump’s credo is “I’m here to take over.” The debate is no longer about whether socialism can gain a foothold, but whether America will be progressive or right-wing.

The government’s 10% stake in Intel is a prime example. It was less a deal than a protection racket, “bought” with billions in grants already promised by law. The move came only after the President demanded the CEO resign over business dealings with China.

This extends to states’ rights. Trump has threatened to federalize the National Guard against Governors’ wishes and is attempting a stunning power grab by forcing states to abandon mail-in ballots — a power the Constitution denies the President.

The federal government is also intruding on private enterprise, strong-arming law firms, threatening media licenses, and trying to control university curricula and even who the Baseball Hall of Fame enshrines.

Paradoxically, this power expansion comes as the government’s headcount shrinks. The result is a less effective, more expensive, and more intrusive government — the nightmare conservatives long warned about, now made reality by their own party. The era of small government is over.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Make no mistake: Painting over the Pulse memorial crosswalk was not a neutral act” via Shevrin Jones for MSNBC — The DeSantis administration’s decision to paint over the Pulse memorial crosswalk is a profound desecration of sacred ground and a grievous affront to the 49 lives lost in the anti-LGBTQ massacre. This was not a neutral act of urban planning but a calculated move to erase history and diminish the suffering of a marginalized community. By framing the memorial as a “political” commandeering of a road, the Governor revealed a chilling disregard for the victims and survivors. But the community’s defiant response—chalking the rainbow back onto the pavement—signals that this sacred space of remembrance will not be silenced. This is a fight against a government’s callous attempt to paint over memory with indifference.

“Trump demands: Ditch vote-by-mail. Republicans shouldn’t.” via Bill Scher for The Palm Beach Post — In what is likely another attempt to distract from his many failings and broken promises, Trump declared on his social media network that he is “going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS” and that he will do it unilaterally. You will not be surprised to hear that the federal government does not manage America’s elections, and state and local elections officials are not required to follow the President’s instructions. Nevertheless, Trump’s disparagement of vote-by-mail could prompt Republican Governors and state legislators to pursue a fresh round of mail voting restrictions, and Republican political operatives to discourage mail voting among their rank and file.

— ALOE —

“Florida’s monthlong sales-tax holiday ending soon on clothing, school supplies, computers” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Time is running short for Floridians who want to save money by not paying sales tax on clothing, school supplies and computer gear. Florida’s one-month “back-to-school sales-tax holiday” ends at midnight Aug. 31. Then, the tax will be added once more to the price of the merchandise. A new law passed this year makes the month of August a sales-tax holiday for certain items every year. The state estimates that this sales-tax holiday will save consumers $217 million this August.

“Florida gas prices drop 21 cents in 11 days as average hits $2.92 per gallon” via Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida have fallen sharply over the past week and a half, reaching an average of $2.92 per gallon by Monday, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. While petrol costs are declining as the “unofficial end of the Summer travel season” nears, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said, prior pump price trends suggest the savings may not last long. “(There is) no guarantee this decline will hold through the holiday weekend,” Jenkins said in a statement. “For almost a year, Florida gas prices have followed a pattern of declining for about 10 days, then rebounding 10-20 cents. While that could happen this week, pump prices should remain lower than last year’s Labor Day levels.”

