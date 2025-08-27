Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.27.25

Good Wednesday morning.

Marketing and communications agency Moore is promoting Courtney Cox to Managing Director and Partner.

Cox has 15 years of public affairs experience, 12 of which were spent at Moore. The nationally ranked firm described Cox as a “driving force behind Moore’s public affairs success …” and highlighted her contributions to numerous campaigns in the health care sector, including work with PhRMA and other national clients.

“Courtney’s promotion is a reflection of her leadership and the impact she makes,” said Moore founder and CEO Karen Moore. “She has played a key role in shaping our public affairs practice into one of the top-ranked in Florida and among the top five in the nation. We are thrilled to welcome her as a Partner.”

Moore is one of the top public relations firms in Florida and nationwide, according to O’Dwyer’s PR News’ 2025 “Top PR Firms” list. The operation boasts an impressive 92% employee retention rate and 98% client retention rate.

“This milestone is deeply meaningful to me — it’s a shared achievement with the incredible clients and colleagues I’ve had the privilege to grow alongside,” said Cox. “Our clients are tackling some of the most urgent and complex challenges of our time, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to deliver strategies that drive real impact. It’s an honor to be part of a team that pairs purpose with performance, and I’m excited to help lead that charge alongside our Partners.”

—@Alana_Greer: The State of Florida just admitted in court that cities are not required to join 287g agreements.

—@CollinsLayla: This is a pathetic attempt at spin. Jay had a job, didn’t develop their policy but create programs that fed millions of people across the country. Several million in Florida. When Floridians needed it the most, he showed up, no matter who was in need. It was about people, not politics. When your neighbors were at their lowest point and everything they had was on their front lawn, we were going door-to-door. And you know what, if disaster hits, Florida will be right there again and again and again because that is what we do.

—@JoshCavis65: I’m not kidding, there was just a massive eruption of women screaming and cheering in the office. Could hear it coming from everywhere. Then I went to Twitter and saw why.

—@BWWings: WE WILL CATER THE WEDDING

—@Walmart: Who was in Walmart when they found out

— TOP STORY —

“Driver in fatal big rig crash had immigration status checked two days later” via Lawrence Mower and Ashley Borja of the Tampa Bay Times — In a politically charged case that DeSantis has used to attack “sanctuary states,” an arrest report reveals Florida Highway Patrol troopers waited two days to question the immigration status of the truck driver accused of killing three people on the Turnpike.

The driver, Harjinder Singh, 28, was allowed to leave the scene and return to California following the Aug. 12 crash. He is now jailed in St. Lucie County on vehicular homicide charges after allegedly making a sudden U-turn that caused a minivan to slam into his truck, killing all three occupants.

The case became a flashpoint after DeSantis labeled Singh an “illegal immigrant” and dispatched his Lieutenant Governor for a high-profile extradition. However, the arrest report indicates that Singh, an Indian citizen, possessed a valid California commercial driver’s license, and initial database checks revealed no red flags. It wasn’t until troopers contacted ICE two days later that they learned Singh had entered the country illegally in 2018 but was awaiting a 2027 asylum hearing, allowing him to be in the U.S. legally.

An arrest warrant was issued only after a tow yard employee found dashcam footage of the crash posted to a Facebook page called “Truckers Wall of Shame.”

DeSantis claimed a lack of witnesses prevented an immediate arrest, but the report details four witnesses, including Singh’s brother. The Governor’s administration has not explained why troopers, most of whom are federally deputized to enforce immigration laws, allowed Singh to leave the state.

—“Ron DeSantis says troopers were right to ‘clear the road’ rather than arrest Harjinder Singh” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

— STATEWIDE —

“Security for Gov. DeSantis, family cost nearly $10.7 million last year, reports show” via Gray Rohrer of the USA Today Network-Florida — Taxpayer spending to protect DeSantis, his family, and visiting dignitaries remained high last year — continuing a surge that began during his presidential campaign — according to newly released reports from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. For the 2024-25 fiscal year, security costs for DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, their three children and for the Capitol and Governor’s Mansion grounds ran to nearly $10.7 million. That was down from the prior year, which included his presidential run, including several trips to Iowa and other early GOP Primary battleground states, when the costs totaled more than $12 million. In 2022, DeSantis’ security price tag was $5.94 million; it then increased to $9.4 million in 2023.

“DeSantis: Florida is wiping all asphalt art, from rainbows to ‘Back The Blue’” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis said the state was fully embracing a new policy of wiping asphalt art from streets across the state, regardless of messaging, intent or even potential safety benefits. Orlando was the first to feel the brunt of the state’s new road manual, which saw the locally famous rainbow crosswalk at Pulse nightclub erased overnight. DeSantis contended the state was broadly applying the new rules, painting over everything from rainbows to a “Back The Blue” pro-police mural in Tampa. “The Florida Legislature passed a law that was very clear … we’re not doing the commandeering of the roads to put up messaging,” he said at a news conference in Tampa on Tuesday. “We’ve made the policy decision in Florida that we’re not going to use the roads for that purpose.”

“DeSantis dismisses critics in fight over Pulse rainbow crosswalk” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis is defending the state’s decision to pave over a rainbow-colored crosswalk in Orlando that honored the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) removed the crosswalk without warning, sparking outrage from local officials and LGBTQ+ advocates who accuse the Governor of targeting their community. DeSantis argues that local governments are not above state law, which now prohibits “pavement art” on roads for any purpose. He claims the policy is being applied consistently statewide to over 400 locations. Critics note the crosswalk was installed with FDOT approval in 2017, but officials say that is now irrelevant. The dispute continues, with citizens re-coloring the pavement with chalk.

“‘Nation of renters’: DeSantis rips BlackRock, bashes housing market that freezes out the young” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is fuming about the state of residential real estate and how it impacts younger people, suggesting that institutional capital is to blame for blocking people from homeownership. During a news conference in Tampa at the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority at SkyCenter One, DeSantis said, “It’s expensive, it’s hard, especially for young people who are just starting.” “A lot of people say, ‘Well, wait a minute, is BlackRock going in and buying these neighborhoods?’ And so, they can afford to buy the homes and then they just rent it out to people,” DeSantis said, wondering if the U.S. will become “a nation of renters.” BlackRock says, meanwhile, that it “is an active investor in the U.S. real estate market, but we are not among the institutional investors buying single-family homes.”

“DeSantis agrees to Gavin Newsom debate rematch, predicts he won’t show” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis has accepted a challenge for a second debate with California Gov. Newsom, but predicted that Newsom would not participate. DeSantis was presented with a proposal from the host to engage in a “DeSantis-Gavin Newsom 2.0” debate with the same rules and moderator as their first encounter in 2023. “Of course, it’d be fair. It’d be fun,” DeSantis said. “I know he’s not going to do that. I think he has settled into being a troller of President (Donald) Trump. It seems to get him some notoriety with kind of their far-left base.” Newsom responded on X, saying “Hahahhahahahahaha.”

“James Uthmeier blames ‘deep state’ for Florida census undercount” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Attorney General Uthmeier is alleging a “deep state” plot under the Joe Biden administration that manipulated the 2020 Census, causing Florida to be “robbed” of a congressional seat. Uthmeier claims results were delayed and manipulated, resulting in a 700,000-person undercount. He argues that counting undocumented immigrants unfairly benefits “sanctuary states” like California and that removing them from apportionment could shift up to 30 electoral seats nationally. DeSantis hopes Trump might “award” Florida another seat or that the state can redistrict in 2026. This effort comes despite Florida already having a 20-8 Republican congressional advantage thanks to a map drawn by DeSantis’ office.

“Florida consumer advocates propose new FPL deal to halve rate hikes” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — In an unusual move, multiple groups advocating for utility customers filed an alternative proposal Tuesday that they said should resolve Florida Power & Light’s rate case. Signing onto this settlement is the Office of Public Counsel, the Legislature-appointed advocate for all utility customers statewide—one entity that opposes the deal: Florida Power & Light. The new proposal would roughly halve the company’s original request to hike customer rates by nearly $10 billion over four years, which is believed to be the highest rate hike request in American history. Instead, this version would result in a $5.2 billion increase.

“Camp staff, public urge Florida agency not to sell Chassahowitzka campground” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — In the face of growing public concern over the future of the Chassahowitzka River Campground, leaders of the state agency that owns the land on Tuesday said any decision to sell the property is still months away. On Aug. 15, the Southwest Florida Water Management District announced that the 40-acre campground in Citrus County will close Oct. 1 for a complete assessment of hurricane damage to a camp store and a deck. But they added that repairing those damages “is not an effective way to utilize taxpayer dollars” and hinted the land could be sold in the future. Those assessments will take time before final decisions are made, the District said during a public meeting in Brooksville on Tuesday.

“FMU Chair defends president pick, calls insistence by ex-Chair to dispute decision ‘unfortunate’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The recent appointment of William McCormick as president of Florida Memorial University (FMU) and the selection of a new Board of Trustees Chair were both legal and official. Walter Weatherington, who again became Chair on Aug. 10, said in a draft statement shared with Florida Politics that a majority of the Board’s members approved of the changes. Any suggestion otherwise — including a now-pending lawsuit by ex-Chair Brandon Dumas, who alleged with seven Trustees last week that his removal was unlawful and the “presidency was obtained illegally” — is wrong, Weatherington said.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Donald Trump amps up ‘dictator’ talk in stunning new Cabinet meeting rant” via Tommy Christopher of Mediaite — Trump amped up his “dictator” talk in a new Cabinet meeting rant, suggesting that Americans would accept a “dictator” in exchange for increased policing. The President’s use of the military to police U.S. cities came up repeatedly. Trump and his administration have supported the push with a steady stream of wild, and at times unhinged, claims about crime. Trump’s policing takeover scheme has also prompted increased chatter that Trump is a “dictator,” a charge that Trump has weirdly leaned into while claiming he is “not a dictator.” On Tuesday afternoon, Trump made the claim much more explicitly than he had before during a Cabinet meeting, repeating a false story about Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

“Trump administration threatens some funding for three states for not enforcing trucker English rules” via Josh Funk of The Associated Press — California, Washington and New Mexico could lose millions of dollars of federal funding if they continue failing to enforce English language requirements for truckers, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. An investigation launched after a deadly Florida crash involving a foreign truck driver who made an illegal U-turn on Aug. 12 found what Duffy called significant failures in the way all three states are enforcing rules that took effect in June after one of Trump’s executive orders. He said the Department was also already reviewing how states were enforcing the rules before the crash.

“As tariff shock sets in, small toymakers fear for holiday stockpiles, even survival” via Jaclyn Peiser of The Washington Post — Kerry Addis and her father, Dana Silva, were in China visiting factories in April when they woke up to the news that threatened to devastate their family board game business: Trump announced that new tariffs on Chinese imports would hit 145%. The panic set in over breakfast: “What just happened?” Kerry, the chief operating officer of WS Game Co., recalled asking Dana, who oversees manufacturing. “How do we move forward?” Such a steep import tax would significantly harm the family-owned business, which licenses board games — including Monopoly, Clue, Scrabble, and Taboo — from Hasbro to produce upscale and collectible versions sold at 12,000 stores, such as Target, Costco, Barnes & Noble, Anthropologie, and thousands of small retailers.

“Ashley Moody leads the honors at event featuring Vietnam veterans” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Moody paid homage to Vietnam veterans during a ceremony involving an American Legion Post in Lady Lake. Approximately 100 veterans were honored during the event at the American Legion Post 347, the largest post in the world. Moody herself presented lapel pins commemorating the veterans’ service during a ceremony, marking their sacrifice and recognizing surviving spouses of service personnel who were either killed during the war or have since died. “Florida is the proud home to more than 1.4 million veterans, each a living reminder of service, sacrifice, and strength. I was privileged to commemorate approximately 100 Vietnam War-era veterans and surviving spouses in Central Florida,” Moody said.

“South Florida Democratic Congresswomen to host three events on impacts of Donald Trump’s ‘Big, Ugly Law’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Three Democratic Congresswomen from South Florida are hosting events this week to brief residents on Medicaid cuts and budget changes under the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” Trump signed last month. U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Frederica Wilson will each host a town hall-style event, with some overlapping participation. Wilson’s event will kick off the three-day calendar on Wednesday with her “Teletown Hall on Our Democracy, Health, and Future.” Angela Rye, a former Executive Director and General Counsel of the Congressional Black Caucus, will moderate the event, which is set to run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Happening today — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor will host a media availability urging Postmaster General David Steiner to keep the Apollo Beach post office open and operational: 10 a.m., 219 Flamingo Drive, Apollo Beach.

— ELECTIONS —

“DeSantis touts that Florida accounts for 40% of nationwide Democrat voter loss across four years” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis highlighted a significant drop in Democratic voter registration in Florida, noting a decline of 850,000 registered voters over the past four years. “Forty percent of the nationwide drop in Democrat voter registration comes from a single state: Florida. Democrats are down more than 850k from 2020 to 2024 in the Sunshine State,” the Governor said. DeSantis highlighted a report from The New York Times. The post on X stated: “Of the 30 states that track voter registration by political party, Democrats lost ground to Republicans in every single one between the 2020 and 2024 Elections — and often by a lot.”

“Alan Clendenin re-elected to DNC post” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) at its meeting in Minneapolis re-elected Clendenin to his third four-year term on the DNC Executive Committee and on the DNC Southern Caucus, which represents Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Democrats abroad. “Thank you, team South,” Clendenin wrote. Clendenin serves as the City Council member for District 1 in Tampa, a citywide post he was first elected to in 2023.

“David Jolly sells out St. Pete forum” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — Florida’s leading Democratic candidate in the 2026 Governor’s race discussed his journey across the political aisle and several hot-button issues in St. Petersburg. The nonpartisan Suncoast Tiger Bay Club provided an ideal platform for former Congressman Jolly, who began his career as a centrist Republican. A sold-out crowd at the St. Petersburg Museum of History heard the Pinellas County native’s stance on abortion, culture wars, affordability, corruption and his ability to secure a solid-red state’s top office. Jolly, most recently known for his political punditry, left MSNBC and announced his gubernatorial candidacy in early June. He began the event by highlighting “foundational values” that have informed his campaign and “this coalition.”

“‘A strong voice’: Lori Berman, Tina Scott Polsky, Kelly Skidmore endorse Pia Dandiya for Congress” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Dandiya’s bid to unseat Republican Brian Mast in Florida’s 21st Congressional District now has the backing of three fellow Democrats in the Legislature who represent parts of Palm Beach County. Senate Democratic Leader Berman of Boynton Beach, Boca Raton state Sen. Polsky and Boca Raton state Rep. Skidmore are all throwing their support behind Dandiya, who launched her campaign in early June. Berman, who took over as Senate Democratic Leader in April, said Dandiya “represents the kind of principled, forward-looking leadership we need in Washington.” “She will fight tirelessly for our values — from strengthening public schools to protecting reproductive freedom, Social Security, and Medicare,” Berman said.

“Fiona McFarland to seek re-election in House, endorses James Buchanan for SD 22 seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. McFarland will seek a fourth and final term in the House rather than run for an open Senate seat. The Sarasota Republican officially announced her re-election campaign in House District 73 and endorsed Rep. Buchanan, a Venice Republican running in Senate District 22. “James is not only a trusted friend but also a steadfast ally in advancing conservative principles,” McFarland said. “I have seen firsthand his integrity, determination and commitment to serving our community. Southwest Florida will be well served by his leadership in the Senate.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“New, larger helipad planned for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach” via Kristina Webb of the Palm Beach Daily News — A larger helicopter landing pad could be on the way to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club. Representatives for Trump’s historic Palm Beach estate filed a request with the town on Aug. 21 for a certificate of appropriateness to build a concrete helipad that would be 60 feet in diameter, 10 feet wider than the previous pad, according to Palm Beach records. Mar-a-Lago had a helipad during Trump’s presidency from 2017 to 2021. It measured 50 feet across and 8 inches deep and sat on the 17.5-acre property’s west lawn. The helipad was demolished in 2021, following Trump’s departure from office, as per a condition issued by the Town Council when the pad’s design was approved.

“Palm Beach County taxpayers to pay $2M for illegal charges levied on code enforcement liens” via Mike Diamond of The Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County has settled a lawsuit alleging it improperly collected interest and collection fees from companies and individuals cited for code enforcement violations. The cost to taxpayers: more than $2 million. Circuit Judge Joseph Curley ruled that the county’s practice of adding interest and collection fees to code enforcement liens was illegal. In his written opinion, he stated that the county could only impose those penalties if a law had been enacted to permit it. Such a law was never passed. County attorneys informed Commissioners at an Aug. 19 meeting that they had to issue refunds, cease the practice, and pay legal fees to the lawyers who filed the lawsuit, as the court had ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

“Will Fort Lauderdale fight state order to remove rainbow street design?” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Fort Lauderdale has called an emergency meeting after being ordered by the state to remove a rainbow-colored pride display from a side street near the beach. The state order, which comes with a Sept. 4 deadline, prompted Mayor Dean Trantalis to set the meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the city’s official response and give residents in one of the state’s most LGBTQ-friendly towns a chance to speak. “There seems to be an irrational vengeance on the part of the state to erase images that reflect the LGBTQ community,” Trantalis said. “They will attempt different approaches. Right now, their approach is to invoke an obscure statute regarding traffic enforcement. But this isn’t really a pedestrian issue. This is a culture war. Let’s call it what it is.” In a matter of days, state officials have already twice painted over a rainbow-colored crosswalk in Orlando honoring the victims of the Pulse nightclub, where a mass shooting left 49 dead and 53 wounded in 2016.

“38 tons of narcotics worth $470M seized in historic bust off South Florida coast” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday offloaded a record-setting 38 tons of cocaine and marijuana — valued at around $470 million — at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale that the agency said it intercepted during multiple patrols in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea over the Summer. The 61,740 pounds of cocaine and 14,400 pounds of marijuana were the largest narcotics offload in the Coast Guard’s history, the agency said. “To put this into perspective, the potential 23 million lethal doses of cocaine seized by the U.S. Coast Guard and our partners are enough to fatally overdose the entire population of the state of Florida, underscoring the immense threat posed by transnational drug trafficking to our nation,” Rear Adm. Adam Chamie, Coast Guard Southeast District commander, said.

“Stephen Muss, who rescued the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, dies at 97” via Vinod Sreeharsha of the Miami Herald — Long before it had a world-renowned nightclub, a Michelin-starred chef and plans for an outdoor water park, Miami Beach’s most famous hotel was badly underwater. Original owner Ben Novack, also known as Mr. Fontainebleau, filed for bankruptcy in 1977. But a New Yorker who adopted South Florida came to the rescue. In 1978, Muss and partners paid $28 million in bankruptcy court for the Fontainebleau hotel. He then invested over $100 million in the hotel. At the time, he had little hotel experience. He acquired it as “a civic gesture,” he told the Miami Herald in 2005. It not only survived but thrived. He held on to it for 27 years.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Federal agent injured serving arrest warrant on immigrant in Lakeland, Polk Sheriff says” via Sara-Megan Walsh of The Ledger of Lakeland — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced the arrest of Denis Miranda, 21, who allegedly beat a federal agent in a “five-minute tussle” while resisting an attempted Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) apprehension. Miranda, an illegal immigrant from Nicaragua, was wanted for failing to appear for court dates in California and Texas. After escaping the federal agents during a traffic stop, Miranda triggered a major search involving Polk deputies, K-9 units, and air support. He eventually turned himself in after being spotted hiding on a loading dock. Judd stated Miranda faces multiple felony charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer. He emphasized that the county intends to prosecute and convict him before he faces federal deportation proceedings.

“Auditor: Visit Orlando may have misappropriated $20M in tax revenue” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County auditors allege that Visit Orlando, the region’s top tourism agency, may have misappropriated nearly $20 million by improperly classifying public tourist-tax revenue as private funds, which have fewer spending restrictions. Assistant Comptroller Wendy Kittleson revealed the estimate, which she said was based on records going back to 2019. Visit Orlando’s CEO, Casandra Matej, was “flabbergasted,” stating the figure was an assumption and not part of the initial audit report. While promising to improve, she defended her organization’s work. The Board of County Commissioners, citing the need for transparency amid new state-level scrutiny, has ordered Visit Orlando to resolve the funding discrepancies and report back in December.

“Daytona’s checkered-flag crosswalks to be painted over, Speedway says” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Daytona International Speedway has been told its checkered-flag crosswalks have to go as DeSantis and the Trump administration push a crackdown on street art. The racing-themed pattern will be revised to conform to new standards, Speedway officials said, after being informed by the state. Thousands of race fans use the decorative crosswalks near the racetrack during the Daytona 500 and other marquee events in what’s been nicknamed the World Center of Racing. Jared Perdue, Secretary of the FDOT, stated that his agency has identified more than 400 locations across the state featuring various types of street art for review. “Pavement art is not allowed, and we are removing everything that is not compliant with state and federal standards,” he said at an event in Tampa. “That’s the approach we are taking.”

“Orange deputy accidentally shoots home invasion victim, Sheriff’s Office says” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — An Orange County Sheriff’s deputy was placed on temporary leave after accidentally shooting the victim of a home invasion over the weekend, the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to reports of a home invasion in the 2600 block of Sheringham Road, just off Silver Star Road, the agency said. The victim, a man in his 40s, had fired shots at four suspects trying to break into his home. The four ultimately fled on foot. When deputies later arrived, the victim unlocked his door — but a deputy accidentally fired his weapon and struck the victim. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released later that day. The deputy is on temporary, paid administrative leave, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

“Perp walked: What happened to the first child named and shamed by Sheriff Mike Chitwood?” via Patricio G. Balona and John Dunbar of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — When 11-year-old Carlo “Kingston” Dorelli of Port Orange was arrested for threatening to shoot up a middle school, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office named him publicly, shackled him, and “perp walked” him into confinement. All of this was caught on streaming video. It was a shocking display. Minors are rarely named after being arrested for a crime, much less publicly displayed in chains. But Sheriff Mike Chitwood, furious about how false threats tie up emergency resources, was fed up. The perp walk occurred three days after the Sheriff announced a new policy at a news conference on September 13, 2024.

— LOCAL: TB —

“New proposal would dissolve HART in favor of city-funded transit agency” via Breanne Williams of Tampa Bay Business Journal — As the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority begins to consider raising property taxes to make ends meet, Rep. Michael Owen is putting the final touches on a bill to dissolve the agency. Owen, who represents District 70, told the Tampa Bay Business Journal that if passed, the bill would set up a process to shut down HART and create the Tampa Transit Authority. The TTA would operate solely within the city limits. He plans to have the bill prepared by the end of October. Owen said the majority of ridership comes from Tampa residents, and the bill would make the city solely responsible for funding the new transit authority. Owen was a former Hillsborough County Commissioner and had previously served on the HART Board.

“Les Miller, Gwendolyn Miller back Naya Young for Tampa City Council” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Two icons in the local Black community are throwing their weight behind Young in her bid for the Tampa City Council. Former Hillsborough County Commissioner Miller and his wife, Tampa’s first Black City Council member, Gwendolyn, are endorsing Young. Both Millers are Democrats. Les Miller served as a Hillsborough County Commissioner for a decade, first elected in 2010. He left office early in 2021. He also served in the Florida House from 1992 until 2000 and in the Florida Senate from 2000 to 2006, when he ran unsuccessfully for Congress. Gwendolyn Miller was elected to the Tampa City Council in 1995 and served four terms.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“City Council Committee backs budget restrictions on abortion, DEI and illegal immigration” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The City Council’s Finance Committee clamped restrictions on the use of city taxpayer money for DEI programs, services to people who are in the country illegally, and abortions in its version of next year’s budget. Mayor Donna Deegan denounced the addition of the amendments filed by City Council member Rory Diamond. She said the “divisive amendments do not belong in a budget bill.” “I’m extremely disappointed that the majority of this Finance Committee went along with yet another attempt to polarize our community with toxic D.C. culture wars that hurt our city,” Deegan said in a statement. “We have so much momentum right now, and I will not let us be distracted.”

“JSO Commander Deborah Wesley endorsed by 10 Jacksonville GOP Council members and Sheriff” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Commander Wesley, a Republican candidate for Jacksonville City Council At-Large, Group 1, announced Tuesday that her campaign has received the endorsement of 10 Republican members of the City Council. The endorsements signal a strong conservative coalition forming behind her campaign to fill the seat currently held by Council Member Terrance Freeman. The endorsements come from a wide range of Council members, including current leadership: City Council President Kevin Carrico and Vice President Nick Howland.

“JEA approves up to $1.57B to build a new electric plant fueled by natural gas” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A new natural gas power plant is coming to Jacksonville after the JEA Board of Directors voted to build a combined-cycle natural gas plant. The new facility will be constructed on the site of an old JEA location known as the St. Johns River Power Park on Jacksonville’s North Side. Vickie Cavey, the JEA CEO and Managing Director, will oversee the development of natural gas operations. Cavey will be in charge of negotiating the project’s finalization with GE Vernova. The company is an offshoot of General Electric and specializes in building combined-cycle power plants. A combined-cycle facility uses energy generated by both natural gas and steam turbines. GE Vernova officials say that the process produces 50% more electricity from the same amount of fuel.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Manatee’s housing market becomes more ‘balanced,’ report says. What does it mean?” via Jason Dill of the Bradenton Herald — The local housing market is shifting toward a balance for buyers and sellers. The market has cooled compared to 2024, but it is stabilizing on a month-to-month basis. While buyers have more negotiating power, with homes taking longer to sell and prices having fallen, a slowdown in inventory growth indicates a more balanced market, the report said. In July, 624 single-family homes were sold in Manatee County, representing a 9% decrease from the same month in the previous year. The median sale price dropped to $489,900, but it rebounded from the previous month’s total of $440,000. Manatee County ended July with 2,959 active listings, which represents a 4.8-month inventory supply. The median time to sale increased to 58 days from June, while the median time to sale dipped to 102 days from the previous month.

“Marco Island politicians still struggling with FY26 budget, property tax rate” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Marco Island City Council spent three hours on Monday debating property taxes and budget cuts, finally deciding by a 4-3 vote to pursue a budget with the same millage rate as 2025, which means millions of dollars in cuts to the initial proposed budget. City Councilors directed staff to create a budget that aligns with the revenue generated by a 1.24 mill property tax rate, considered a millage-neutral rate. It was not what the staff recommended. After three weeks and multiple reconfigurations of the proposed budget following the discovery of an accounting error, staff recommended a 1.29 mill rate, slightly higher than 2025 and much lower than the initial proposed 1.6680.

— TOP OPINION —

“Orlando’s Pulse rainbow crosswalk erasure — lies, bigotry and danger” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — After covering politics for more than three decades, I have seen a lot of lies. But I am not sure I have seen any uglier or more provable than the ones DeSantis and his transportation stooges are telling about rainbow-colored crosswalks. They claim they blacked out Orlando’s tribute to 49 murder victims for “safety and consistency,” yet this is a lie.

The truth is that, for years, DeSantis’ own Department of Transportation has actively encouraged and even handed out awards to communities for creating colorful crosswalks. His own officials praised these projects for combining public art and engineering “to improve school safety.” They know, and studies have proven, that bright, eye-catching crosswalks are safer for pedestrians. They are willing to endanger lives to stick it to the LGBTQ community.

They are also lying when they claim this is about keeping politics off the roads. This is the same administration that helped rename a highway “Rush Limbaugh Way.” What DeSantis truly means is he will not allow any political purposes on roadways other than his own. Calling the Pulse tribute “political” is heartless; it is a local community’s memorial to slaughtered souls that state officials are trying to erase.

This depraved crusade is so reckless that it is now forcing the removal of every other creative crosswalk in the process. Tampa is losing over 40 designs, including a “Back the Blue” mural. Daytona is losing its checkered-flag crosswalks. Seminole County is undoing high-visibility trail crossings that officials admitted were safer for everyone. This is colorless conformity at the expense of public safety.

Numerous studies confirm what common sense suggests: colorful crosswalks slow drivers down and increase their likelihood of stopping. However, the state appears to be attempting to erase this evidence. I have found that FDOT’s old social media posts and webpages, which once touted the safety benefits of these “decorative elements,” have mysteriously been deleted, resulting in dead links.

Any honest observer can see this is not about safety, transparency, or efficiency. It is about a political agenda. The state is making our streets more dangerous, and it is trying to gaslight everyone into ignoring what it said and did just months ago.





— MORE OPINIONS —

“New citizenship criteria for a new America” via Pat Beall of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Are you, too, breathlessly waiting for details of new citizenship criteria determining whether you have the right stuff to be an American? The updated moral character requirements are sadly short on specifics. It’s almost as though Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem wants character to be determined by the eye of the beholder, and who knows what Noem wants her immigration agents to behold, other than her evolving closet of military-grade accessories? Personally, I can think of 192 presidential orders, two Jeffrey Epstein file choices and a parade of badly knotted red ties that fail the new screen for “technically lawful” but “inconsistent with civic responsibility.”

“For frantic Democrats, Trump bashing is the only game in town” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Despite facing record low popularity, fundraising deficits, and internal divisions, many Democrats gathered at their Summer meeting believe their biggest problem is being too soft on Trump. Party Chair Ken Martin declared an end to “bringing a pencil to a knife fight,” calling for more aggressive tactics. This sentiment arises even after multiple impeachments, 91 felony charges, and hundreds of lawsuits aimed at Trump and his policies. Figures like California Gov. Newsom and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are being praised for their combative approaches, including their involvement in redistricting battles and the use of harsh rhetoric. While understandable for a party out of power, this focus on fighting over substance may alienate moderate voters and hinder a genuine recovery.

“Foreign threats require vigilance, transparency” via Jenna Persons-Mulicka for Florida Politics — Earlier this month, I hosted a roundtable with colleagues and policy experts to address the foreign threats facing Florida. This is not a conspiracy; it’s a reality based on evidence. We’ve seen foreign money influence our elections, as in the case of a state Senate candidate who admitted to accepting funds from a Chinese citizen. Foreign interests also deploy lobbyists to kill transparency bills in our Legislature. Our state’s many strengths make it a target for those who wish to undermine the American Dream. Therefore, we must remain vigilant, striking a balance between thwarting foreign schemes and protecting the liberties of law-abiding Americans. Our work to protect Florida must continue because our enemies are relentless.

“Let’s just leave rainbows alone” via Bill Cotterell of the News Service of Florida — You’ll be greatly relieved to know that the state of Florida is — finally! — applying the full majesty of state law and irresistible financial pressure to combat the senseless carnage caused by momentarily distracted drivers and inattentive pedestrians running into each other in all those intersections decorated by gaily colored rainbows. What’s that? You say you haven’t heard of pavement colors causing accidents? You think this latest edict from Tallahassee might be one more example of the Republican state administration showing its disdain for those whose lifestyle has been historically scorned — people who are easy to pick on politically? Yeah, well, maybe so.

“Senate Bill 180 threatens and local planning statewide” via Haley Busch of the News-Press — Orange County’s Vision 2050 — a comprehensive plan years in the making, shaped by community voices and aimed at creating a more livable, sustainable future — is now in legal limbo. Why? Because of a deeply flawed state law passed just months ago: Senate Bill 180. This legislation, passed during the final days of Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session, was sold as a post-hurricane “emergency measure” to help communities rebuild faster. But buried in its pages were sweeping provisions that have nothing to do with disaster recovery — and everything to do with stripping away local control.

“Future-proof — positioning higher-ed for success” via Devin Stephenson of Florida Politics — Positioning an organization for the future requires a dynamic blend of strategic intent and creative freedom, rather than a rigid roadmap. The core idea is to cultivate an environment and culture that fosters flexibility, adaptability, and innovation, enabling us to navigate uncertainty effectively. Effective leaders empower their teams to experiment and collaborate, which studies show enhances focus and productivity. While having a bold vision is essential for progress, as Eleanor Roosevelt suggested, dreaming alone is insufficient. It must be paired with tangible action, awareness, and readiness. By fostering a culture that celebrates disruptors, innovators, and problem-solvers, an institution can build the resilience needed not just to survive change, but to thrive because of it.

“Everyone is mad at Cracker Barrel. We went for Sunday supper.” via Travis Andrews for The Washington Post — In my younger and more vulnerable years, I loved Cracker Barrel, not ironically, but for its cozy, old-fashioned charm — a true refuge from the modern world. But now, it’s become unstuck in time, chasing trends with burgers and even margaritas. The gravest sin was a new, minimalist logo that sparked a ridiculous political firestorm involving everyone from Trump Jr. to the President. My recent visit confirmed the place feels lost, a battle between its past and present. While the rocking chairs remain, this frantic rush to modernize is antithetical to its very soul, sacrificing the slow-paced, nostalgic comfort that has always been its greatest appeal.

“Parents pony up for Orange County school crossing guard who needs new car” via Zoey Thomas of the Orlando Sentinel — At Water Spring Elementary School, crossing guard Kathie McDaniel does more than usher students across the street. Each morning and afternoon, she waves happily at parents and children. When Kristen Zawada runs to pick up her third grader from school on busy work days, knowing she’s going to run into McDaniel “changes everything” about her mood, she said. That’s a sentiment shared by other families, too. “She’s a joy to talk to,” Zawada said. “She came to open house for meet the teacher before school started, and every parent was pulling her in every direction, like, ‘Hi, Kathie!’” The fundraiser has a goal of $6,500 to help McDaniel purchase a used vehicle, cover the associated maintenance, and repair costs. As of Monday, over 120 people have contributed — bringing the total raised to approximately $4,300.

“Taylor Swift’s engagement ring could be worth $1 million, say diamond experts” via Laurie Brookins of The Hollywood Reporter — Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement has social media buzzing, primarily over her stunning ring. Jewelry experts are analyzing the piece, with widespread agreement that it’s a 10-carat, antique, elongated cushion-cut diamond set in 18-karat yellow gold. Described as romantic, elegant, and a thoughtful choice, the ring’s vintage style is expected to influence future engagement trends significantly. While its monetary value is difficult to pinpoint from a photo, a high-quality stone of its size could be worth over a million dollars. Experts unanimously praised Kelce for the selection, with one concluding that the ring’s true sentimental value makes it simply “priceless.”

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll, Rep. Robin Bartleman, Charlie Dailey, Nicole Gomez of LSN Partners, smart guy and Golden Rotunda winner Albie Kaminsky, former state Rep. Wengay “Newt” Newton, the wonderful Melissa Stone of Cavalry Strategies, and Roger Stone.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.