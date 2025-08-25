‘Ridiculous’: Jay Collins says ‘ethnicity’ drives calls for Harjinder Singh leniency

According to Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, those opposing a maximum sentence for Harjinder Singh, a long-distance truck driver accused of killing three on the Florida Turnpike, are driven by race.

“It’s beyond infuriating,” the Tampa Republican said on “America’s Newsroom.”

“You know, he illegally entered in 2018. He put people’s lives at risk, doesn’t understand the language, doesn’t understand the signs. And we think because of his ethnicity, he’s supposed to not have accountability. That’s not how this works. It’s ridiculous.”

Investigators say Singh committed an illegal U-turn by using a turnaround reserved for emergency vehicles, leading to a deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike.

Despite (or because of) the outcry from Florida officials, the 28-year-old Indian national who authorities say came across the Mexican border last decade and remained in the country due to an open asylum claim is getting significant support.

More than 2.7 million people have signed a petition supporting Singh on Change.org. They acknowledge the “tragic accident,” but say it was a “catastrophe, not a criminal act.” Singh’s supporters advocate “alternative sentencing measures — such as restorative justice, counseling, or community service — that uphold responsibility while also fostering compassion and true rehabilitation.”

Florida officials, Collins included, don’t seem inclined to pursue those outcomes for the man he has called a “thug.”

Collins said he wanted to “make sure this guy goes back to Florida and faces justice.” Collins made an unprecedented flight to California to collar the suspect and ensure he was prominently featured acting as an ad hoc member of law enforcement while maneuvering Singh on and off charter flights.

Singh had his first court hearing Saturday. Despite having a translator, he struggled to understand legal instructions and was reluctant to accept a state-provided defense lawyer. However, that could have been because he will eventually have private counsel.