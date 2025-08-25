Want more Florida Politics in your Google News feed? There’s a new tool for that.

For political insiders, staying ahead of the curve is everything.

Now, Google News is making it easier to prioritize the news that drives the day in Tallahassee and beyond.

The tech juggernaut recently launched “preferred sources,” a feature letting you customize your Google News “Top Stories” to display content from your go-to outlets prominently. According to Google, you can select favorite sources to “stay up to date on the latest content from the sites you follow.”

This is a game-changer for those who rely on timely, in-the-weeds reporting on the Governor’s office, the Legislature, and high-stakes campaigns. By selecting Florida Politics as a preferred source, your search for topics like property insurance reform, the state budget, or judicial appointments will offer our latest coverage first.

Imagine seeing these headlines instantly:

— DeSantis’ office fires back at White House criticism

— As Committee Weeks begin, lobbying corps prepares for Session

— New polling shows tight race in key state Senate battleground

— Property insurance package clears first legislative hurdle

How to add Florida Politics

Prioritizing Florida Politics is simple. Use this shortcut or follow these steps:

— Search a news topic and click the settings icon next to “Top Stories.”

— Search for and select “Florida Politics” as a preferred source.

— Refresh to see more of our indispensable political coverage.

You can also follow us on X, subscribe to our industry-leading newsletters like Sunburn and Last Call, and subscribe to our breaking news text service for full access to the news that powers The Process.