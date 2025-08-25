Jennifer Winkler jumps into crowded HD 74 field

Insurance firm owner Jennifer Winkler is the latest Republican to file for an open Sarasota County House seat.

The Republican announced her campaign to succeed Rep. James Buchanan, a Venice Republican, in House District 74.

“I am excited to enter this race to share my conservative, pro-America, pro-Florida platform. Like President (Donald) Trump and Governor (Ron) DeSantis, I believe Florida benefits when we focus on conservative solutions that grow our economy, protect our communities and defend our liberties and families.”

Winkler is the fourth Republican to file for HD 74. She joins Chris Felder, Les Nichols and Nick Pachota in a GOP Primary. Democrat Nancy Simpson has also filed for the seat.

Winkler said her professional experience as the owner of The Peeples Insurance Agency, which she founded in 2014, will give her expertise in one of the greatest issues facing Florida lawmakers.

“As the owner of an insurance agency, I know Floridians and businesses struggle with premium costs,” she said. “I am ready to go to Tallahassee and pass changes needed to bring rates down and keep the Florida dream alive.”

Buchanan notably faces term limits and is running to succeed Sen. Joe Gruters in Senate District 22. Importantly, Gruters said he intends to serve out his Senate term, which ends next year. But he has acknowledged that time constraints due to his new role as Republican National Committee Chair may force a reassessment.

Should Gruters have to leave early, that would prompt a Special Election for his seat and likely spur Buchanan’s early exit from the House. That means House candidates in HD 74 may too find themselves on a shortened timetable.

Winkler, a Maine native, grew up in Vero Beach on the Atlantic coast before earning a marketing degree from the University of Central Florida. She has lived in Sarasota County since 2010.

Her business currently employs 21 full-time staff at three Florida locations, and has served 6,500 clients in the state.

She and husband Ryan Winkler raised four adult children and are active members of the Church of St. Patrick.