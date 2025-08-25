Capital City questions FDOT’s misguided war on safe crosswalks

In an Aug. 21 memo, the Florida Department of Transportation issued an ultimatum to Leon County: remove all pavement safety markings in crosswalks by Sept. 4 or risk losing critical state funding.

Leon County government politely responded, asserting that it believed it was following state law and requested the opportunity to share transportation data. However, last Friday, FDOT declined to review the data and remained firm on the Sept. 4 deadline.

The Capital City’s Crosswalks to Classrooms initiative, led by the Knight Creative Communities Institute (KCCI), was first piloted in 2022 with a single goal: to reduce risks at street crossings. Through public-private collaboration, the initiative implemented high-visibility, patterned markings at schools, senior communities, and busy neighborhood crossings. These markings were data-driven, privately funded, reviewed locally, and installed to enhance safety.

Data has shown that these markings are effective. Drivers slow down, safety improves, and compliance increases.

Near W.T. Moore Elementary and the Westminster Oaks community, average speeds dropped by up to 24%. Leon County government data from pre- and post-crosswalk installation analysis indicates that southbound traffic experienced a significant speed reduction.

The old, original white line crosswalks are ineffective. Cars often stop in them or speed through them — neither of which is safe for others, especially pedestrians, who are frequently children.

Near Cobb Middle School and Kate Sullivan Elementary, the colorful crosswalks led to a reduction in the number of cars running stop signs and lights. More vehicles stopped before, rather than on, the crosswalks.

The privately funded safety markings employed three colors or fewer, bold patterns, and reflected federally and state-approved Color-Safe materials.

These are not merely painted roads; they are strategic safety interventions.

“With these bold markings, the Capital City has realized safety improvements: fewer conflicts, slower speeds, and better yielding,” said Betsy Couch, KCCI’s executive director. “We respect FDOT’s role. But please, let’s create a model so the three-color crosswalks can remain, and our streets stay safer.”

The Leon County model includes:

— Three colors or fewer, bold design

— Located where traffic control data indicated a need

— Installed using Color-Safe, federally/state-approved materials

— Outlined with standard bright white paint for autonomous vehicle recognition

Some, like those on Dempsey Mayo, are situated on elevated crosswalks.

Cities across Florida received similar letters from FDOT. In response, the Leon County government proactively contacted DOT. Leon County traffic engineers demonstrated how the crosswalks complied with FDM, MUTCD, and Greenbook standards at the time of installation.

All Leon County crosswalks feature standard white parallel bars, with interior treatments added for visibility.

Couch added, “After installation on Dempsey Mayo, field studies showed improved driver recognition and safer pedestrian crossings. These treatments support FDOT’s core goal of enhancing pedestrian safety.”

The newest “Crosswalks to Courthouse” was installed in March 2025, connecting pedestrians from a busy garage to the County Courthouse. At the time of installation, it adhered to all federal, state, and local regulations. Leon County maintains these markings to ensure compliance.

National research supports these efforts. A 2022 Bloomberg study revealed a 50% reduction in pedestrian crashes and a 37% reduction in injury-causing crashes following the installation of decorative safety art.

In 2023, the National Safety Council reported 9,076 pedestrian deaths.

Florida leads the nation in metro-area fatalities, with Leon County ranking third behind Pinellas and Volusia, according to state crash data. Crosswalks to Classrooms began to enhance placemaking and safety — and it has been successful.

Is it a smart fiscal policy to urgently remove a proven safe pavement marking? Why is FDOT taking this action now, when the safer crosswalks in the Leon program began in 2022?

A few comments from Tallahassee residents help emphasize and deepen the need to question this misguided FDOT directive.

“Painted crosswalks are a great approach to safer streets,” said Eric Draper, past president of the Florida Bicycle Association. “Drivers pay attention and slow down. Florida is a national leader in fatal crashes. FDOT should focus on making streets safer rather than fighting local efforts to save lives.”

“Sound, smart, thoughtful research and design created Tallahassee’s artistic crosswalks, and they have improved safety for schoolchildren throughout our community,” added Ed Murray, owner at NAI TALCOR.

“I love to walk around Tallahassee, but walking across a Tallahassee crosswalk is nerve-wracking,” said Kathleen Spehar, executive director of the Council on Culture and Arts. “Cars don’t often yield to pedestrians. The addition of colorful crosswalks changed that by slowing approaching cars and making me visible as I cross the street. Looking at the local designs and colors makes me happy and shows how creative our community is. Colorful crosswalks make me Tallahassee proud!”

Why the two-week rush — with a deadline right after Labor Day? Why remove proven safety measures funded through public-private partnerships?

Is this Florida enacting another questionable edict echoing President Donald Trump’s culture war on street art? The issue at hand is not about art for political purposes; these colorful crossings are solely about safety.

How dare FDOT introduce a new obstacle to proven, safer crossings?

One hopes FDOT reconsiders this perilous policy and instead partners with Leon County and other local governments to improve crosswalk safety, as the Capital City Crosswalks program has clearly demonstrated.