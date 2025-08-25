Gov. DeSantis appoints Jim Turner to SWFWMD, reappoints 3 others

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed or reappointed four people to the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).

Jim Turner, senior counsel at Williams Parker Law Firm, has been appointed, while Jack Bispham, Johnnie Hall and Nancy Watkins have all been reappointed.

Turner is a member of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Government Issues Council. In 2023, he was named Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers. He earned his undergraduate degree in management science and accounting from Duke University and his law degree from the University of Florida.

Bispham owns and operates Red Bluff Plantation and owns Paul’s Parrish. He’s a member of the Sarasota Sportsmen’s Association and previously served as Chair of the Argus Foundation. He earned an undergraduate degree from UF in agriculture.

Hall is a business owner, leading Polk Community Association Management. He previously served as a member of the Polk County Cattleman’s Association and is a former Polk County Commissioner. He holds a degree from Saint Leo University in business administration.

Watkins, well known in politics, is a certified public accountant for Robert Watkins and Company. In addition to serving in Treasurer roles for numerous Republican candidates over the years, she also serves on the Hillsborough Community College District Board of Trustees and previously served on the Board of Trustees at the University of South Florida, her alma mater.

All appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

SWFWMD’s Governing Board oversees District activities across its 10,000-square-mile area, covering all or parts of 16 counties and serving nearly 6 million people. Its goal is to meet the water needs of current and future water users within the District while protecting and preserving water resources within its boundaries.