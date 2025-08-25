Orlando’s Magical Dining is under way as upscale restaurants offer steep discounts

On a rainy Thursday, the kind of night that makes you want to hide out at home, business was hopping at AVA MediterrAegean.

People waited to get a seat. The tables were packed as guests watched servers light Halloumi cheese ablaze or deliver Greek salad made with feta cheese imported straight from the motherland of Greece. The atmosphere was cozy and electric inside the high-end Winter Park Mediterranean restaurant that served 300 customers despite the dreary conditions outside, and on a work night no less.

This is the magic of Magical Dining.

For those not paying attention, Orlando is building a foodie reputation. Nobody knows better than locals about Magical Dining, a month where 160 Central Florida restaurants offer a special fixed price menu.

For foodies, it’s a chance to eat at some of Orlando’s finest restaurants, like at AVA MediterrAegean, where normally a person could easily shell out $120 or more per person for dinner. Instead, with Magical Dining, a limited menu of the restaurant’s most popular dishes spread over three courses — an appetizer, entrée and dessert — costs $60. Magical Dining officially kicked off this month and runs through Sept. 30.

Restaurants benefit from the boost in sales and the buzz as people venture outside their culinary comfort zone and try new places to take advantage of the special.

The cherry on top? Magical Dining helps charity.

REED Charitable Foundation, which focuses on helping kids learn how to read and get access to reading instruction, will receive $1 from every $40 meal and $2 from every $60 meal during Magical Dining.

Every year, a new charity gets chosen as the beneficiary.

“For 20 years, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining has been a cornerstone program supporting both our restaurant community and local nonprofits — raising nearly $3 million to date,” said Casandra Matej, President and CEO of Visit Orlando, which sponsors Magical Dining.

Chef Michaël Michaelidis, who developed AVA MediterrAegean’s Magic Dining menu, draws on inspiration from his life.

He was born and raised in the South of France, the son of a Dutch mother and a Greek father.

He started cooking when he was 14 in his aunt’s restaurant in The Netherlands.

“At a young age, I wanted to stop school and become a Michelin star chef,” he said. “I was really devoted to learn from the best.”

The latest stop in his successful career after winning 26 Michelin stars is becoming the head of culinary at Miami-based Riviera Dining Group, which owns AVA MediterrAegean.

Michaelidis is a believer in simplicity even though he isn’t afraid to take risks and be adventurous from his time working in Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

“It’s always lemon, olive oil, grilling, cooking,” he said. “Don’t assemble too much ingredients.”

He pulls from fresh vegetables, like artichoke, tomato or eggplant, or locally sourced ingredients, like honey sold from a beekeeper in Orlando. Honey drizzles generously on the Halloumi cheese dish.

But there’s also beauty in cooking too. “Of course, the presentation,” Michaelidis said. “Like a drawing.”

The Melopita cake on the Magical Dining menu comes topped with fresh fruit with raspberry dipping sauce that will make you want to lick your plate.

The dessert reminds him of what his grandmother once made. Eating is an act of love, after all.

“The Magical Fining operation is very important for me,” Michaelidis said. “We’re giving the best on this menu.”