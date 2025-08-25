Gov. DeSantis reappoints 3 to the Northwest Florida Water Management District

Three veteran members are returning to the Northwest Florida Water Management District (NWFWMD) thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis announced that he is reappointing Theodore “Ted” Everett, Jerome “Jerry” Pate and George Roberts to the water management board serving the Panhandle.

Everett is the owner and operator of Hard Labor Creek Plantation. Much of that location is a hunting preserve noted for quail hunting, among other activities, nearly 10 miles south of Chipley. Everett is also a member of the Northwest Florida Community Hospital Advisory Board and is the former Executive Director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. Everett was first appointed to the NWFWMD in 2022.

Pate is the owner of Jerry Pate Turf & Irrigation and Jerry Pate Design Inc. in Pensacola. Much of his business focuses on irrigation and landscaping development. Pate is a former PGA Tour member and was also inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame. Pate has been a NWFWMD member since 2007.

Roberts is Vice President at Roberts & Roberts Inc., a general contractor in Panama City. Roberts is also a member of the Florida Transportation Builders’ Association and is a former member of both the Florida State University Panama City Development Board of Directors and the Bay County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Roberts has been on the NWFWMD Board since 2006.

The Panhandle water panel is one of five boards that fall under the auspices of the Department of Environmental Protection. It was established in 1972 and is responsible for oversight of water resources for much of the North Gulf Coast region.

The NWFWMD covers 16 counties and serves about 1.5 million residents, covering about 11,305 square miles. The NWFWMD has nine members and sets water management policy for the area. Members serve four-year terms and are not paid for the positions.

The Senate must confirm the appointments.