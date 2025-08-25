Gov. DeSantis appoints 2 Winter Haven prosecutors as Judges

Two prosecutors from Winter Haven are donning robes and grabbing gavels.

Gov. Ron DeSantis just named Julie “J.C.” Hill and Allison Fox, both Assistant State Attorneys, to judgeships.

Hill, who has worked as a prosecutor for 12 years in the 10th Judicial Circuit spanning Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties, will now serve as a Judge in the 10th Circuit. She previously worked as an Assistant Public Defender in the 13th Judicial Circuit covering Hillsborough County.

Fox, an Assistant State Attorney in the 10th Judicial Circuit since 2013, is heading to the Polk County Court bench. Before becoming a prosecutor, Fox worked as a Guardian Ad Litem program attorney in the 4th Judicial Circuit, which serves Clay, Duval and Nassau counties.

DeSantis did not include a personal statement accompanying either appointment Monday.

Hill fills a vacancy created by the July 15 resignation of Judge Torea Spohr, who gave notice of her planned departure a month after an appellate court removed her from a child custody case for demonstrating bias and showing disregard for a state law.

Spohr won her seat on the bench unopposed in 2020, and was absent between, at least, late May and mid-June.

Fox takes over for recently retired Judge Mary Catherine Green, who retired July 31, about three and a half months after the Lakeland Bar Association bestowed its Oliver and Mona Green Spirit of Giving Award.

On May 28, the 10th Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission announced it was accepting applications to replace Spohr and Green. The Commission’s Chair, Julie Landrigan Ball, sent DeSantis a list of eight finalists June 20.

Judge Rachelle Williamson was also considered for the Circuit Court post.

Others considered for the County Court judgeship included Joseph Ravelo and Lee Cohen.

Hill, Monica Smith and Jennifer Steimle, a Magistrate with the 10th Judicial Circuit, were nominated for both posts.