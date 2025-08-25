After FDOT again blacks out rainbow, Orlando businesses plan to color their own property

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has now painted over a rainbow crosswalk in Orlando twice. But local elected officials say the push could backfire and result in more pride colors in the area.

Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith shared video Saturday showing that community members overnight had restored the rainbow colors of a crosswalk near the site of the Pulse shooting.

“In the middle of the night, Orlando community members used big beautiful paint to restore the FDOT-approved pedestrian safety enhancements outside of Pulse Nightclub in response to state-sponsored vandalism,” the Orlando Democrat posted on X. “We will not be erased. Thank you for your attention in this matter.”

But according to the Orlando Sentinel, the state hours later painted over the crosswalk a second time.

Now, law enforcement from multiple agencies surround the crosswalk by the Pulse nightclub to prevent the public from restoring its rainbow colors. That includes Orlando Police, despite Mayor Buddy Dyer calling the removal a “callous act.”

Local officials are exploring if protections for public art could provide a legal avenue to protect the Pulse crosswalk and others threatened by the state in South Florida. Smith said it’s especially shocking that the first crosswalk eliminated by the state was the one at the shooting site.

But he also noted that several private businesses have responded by painting private sector businesses in bright colors as well.

MojoMan Swimwear just painted its structure with a progress pride flag.

“We are not going to be erased as the LGBTQ+ community,” said MojoMan founder Lane Blackwell. “I wanted to show my support as a gay business that is gay-owned and operated.”

And Se7enBites Orlando just announced plans to paint 49 parking spaces in rainbow colors to honor the victims of the Pulse shooting.

“We meet this with love and hot with hate,” said Se7enBites owner Trina Gregory-Propst in a Facebook video.

“We are going to build back gayer,” Smith added.

Lawmakers from the region, meanwhile, voiced frustration that administrative changes appeared to occur to the FDOT’s Florida Greenbook on safety rules, now treating colored sidewalks as a safety risk.

“It’s just incredibly frustrating to see money and resources going toward this crosswalk and other crosswalks in the state,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat. “You can’t look at the state and think they are operating in good faith here. And it is extremely frustrating to me to see agencies like DOT operate this way.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, for his part, has said the rainbows represent a political statement. “We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes,” he posted on X.

Smith said that’s not true, and that this crosswalk in particular was painted in close coordination with FDOT in the wake of the mass shooting at Pulse that left 49 mostly gay and Latino people dead.

“How many critical infrastructure projects are being ignored while the Governor obsesses over rainbows?” Smith said.