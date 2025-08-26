Florida Chamber ‘By The Numbers’ highlights job growth, housing trends

Florida’s economy outpaced the nation’s last year with a 1.3% job growth rate, and housing and inflation data indicate continued stability in the Sunshine State in the near term.

The data was highlighted in the August edition of “Florida By The Numbers,” a video series hosted by Florida Chamber Senior Research Economist Sheridan Morby that highlights the fast facts and need-to-knows on the state economy. The Chamber’s synopsis of economic data also noted that the Sunshine State has added 134,000-plus jobs over the past year.

Meanwhile, unemployment in July remained steady at 3.7%, which isn’t far off from the traditional definition of “full employment,” while housing and inflation data showed continued stability. Employment and inflation metrics factor heavily in federal policymakers’ decisions on whether and when to adjust interest rates.

Florida is now responsible for creating one out of every 12 jobs nationwide, though the Chamber cautioned that some positions remain unfilled due to “skills gaps,” the shorthand for when the jobs available require knowledge or certifications that jobseekers don’t have. In recent years, the Chamber has emphasized the importance of aligning the state’s education pipeline with the needs of Florida employers, both those already here and those in industries Florida is targeting for future growth.

On the housing front, the median listing price in July was $435,000, down slightly from June but consistent with a broader trend of price steadiness across most counties. Inflation held at 2.7%, the same rate as last month, with markets anticipating a potential Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

The Florida Chamber Foundation also pointed to its recently released 2025 Florida Business and Economic Mid-Year Report for those seeking a deeper dive into statewide economic data. The report, along with the Florida Scorecard — a website with frequently updated, quick reference facts on the state’s economy and other issues — aim to provide businesses and policymakers with the data needed to navigate any economic turbulence on the horizon while planning for Florida’s long-term growth.

The full August “Florida By The Numbers” video is available on the Florida Chamber’s website and on YouTube. Viewers can also subscribe to the Florida Chamber YouTube Channel to receive alerts when new editions are posted.