‘I’d rather have none’: Ron DeSantis sees red over Donald Trump greenlight for Chinese students

Ron DeSantis is arguing that students from China imperil the American way of life, breaking with President Donald Trump’s plans to expand the number to 600,000, saying he’d “rather have none,” and arguing many of those scholars are really spies.

Trump said Monday that the “very important relationship” with China requires that doubling of the number admitted in 2023-4. But DeSantis believes the cultural exchange gambit constitutes a “bailout to colleges” and an open door to espionage by agents of the communist regimes in Beijing.

“There is a significant percentage of the Chinese students who are engaged by the CCP. You know, they used to say, ‘Oh, you bring the people from China. They’re gonna love America, they’ll go back and they’ll be ambassadors, and China will change.’ But obviously, that has not happened because this has been going on for decades,” DeSantis said on Tuesday’s “The Ingraham Angle.”

Regarding H1B visas, the Governor was equally outspoken with deep criticisms for the people of yet another Asian power, calling the devices a form of “indentured servitude” and a “scam” all at once, one that largely benefits India, where “a cottage industry about how all that people make money off this system” thrives.

These visas combine with artificial intelligence to pose a grave threat to younger generations.

“Look at what’s happening to young people in this current job market because of artificial intelligence. You are starting to see evidence that they’re having a much tougher time because of what’s happening with AI. So if that’s going to continue to produce dislocations, why would we be importing foreign workers when we have our own people that we need to take care of,” DeSantis asked.

DeSantis has argued that AI particularly will threaten “white-collar jobs,” and has tailored more of this rhetoric recently to economic issues affecting younger demographics, such as the affordability of homes.