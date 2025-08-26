‘The right choice’: Florida Realtors PAC rallies behind Lauren Melo’s SD 28 bid

The Florida Realtors PAC will back a leader in its industry for an open Southwest Florida Senate seat.

The political arm for Florida’s real estate industry is endorsing Rep. Lauren Melo, a Naples Republican and to date the only candidate in the running in Senate District 28.

“As a Realtor and small business owner, Lauren Melo has built a successful career by helping Florida families find their piece of the American Dream,” reads a statement from the PAC.

“She shares our values of protecting private property rights, reducing burdensome regulations and expanding opportunities for home ownership. What’s more, Lauren Melo is a mom who cares about the future of our state and nation, and she is the right choice for Senate District 28.”

Melo during her three terms in the House has focused on workforce programs and economic development issues. She also has concentrated heavily on addressing affordable housing challenges in the state. Melo has chaired the Human Services Committee in the House.

She is also a past President of the Naples Area Board of Realtors, a position she held during her initial House run in 2020. The Florida Realtors PAC also endorsed Melo for that position.

The Florida Realtors PAC has been one of the most influential organizations in Florida politics for decades.

Melo is running to succeed Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, a former Senate President who cannot seek another term because of term limits.

The Naples-centered district leans heavily Republican. In November, President Donald Trump won more than 65% of the vote over Democrat Kamala Harris in SD 28, according to an analysis by MCI Maps.

That means any serious contest for the seat would likely take place in a Republican Primary. But to date, nobody has challenged Melo.

Passidomo, for her part, already endorsed Melo as her preferred successor.