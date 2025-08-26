August 26, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘The right choice’: Florida Realtors PAC rallies behind Lauren Melo’s SD 28 bid
Lauren Melo

Jacob OglesAugust 26, 20253min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

‘Nation of renters’: Ron DeSantis rips BlackRock, bashes housing market that freezes out the young

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jenna Persons-Mulicka: Foreign threats require vigilance, transparency

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Ron DeSantis says troopers were right to ‘clear the road’ rather than arrest Harjinder Singh

Melo horizontal
The Naples Republican to date faces no opposition in the race to succeed Kathleen Passidomo.

The Florida Realtors PAC will back a leader in its industry for an open Southwest Florida Senate seat.

The political arm for Florida’s real estate industry is endorsing Rep. Lauren Melo, a Naples Republican and to date the only candidate in the running in Senate District 28.

“As a Realtor and small business owner, Lauren Melo has built a successful career by helping Florida families find their piece of the American Dream,” reads a statement from the PAC.

“She shares our values of protecting private property rights, reducing burdensome regulations and expanding opportunities for home ownership. What’s more, Lauren Melo is a mom who cares about the future of our state and nation, and she is the right choice for Senate District 28.”

Melo during her three terms in the House has focused on workforce programs and economic development issues. She also has concentrated heavily on addressing affordable housing challenges in the state. Melo has chaired the Human Services Committee in the House.

She is also a past President of the Naples Area Board of Realtors, a position she held during her initial House run in 2020. The Florida Realtors PAC also endorsed Melo for that position.

The Florida Realtors PAC has been one of the most influential organizations in Florida politics for decades.

Melo is running to succeed Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, a former Senate President who cannot seek another term because of term limits.

The Naples-centered district leans heavily Republican. In November, President Donald Trump won more than 65% of the vote over Democrat Kamala Harris in SD 28, according to an analysis by MCI Maps.

That means any serious contest for the seat would likely take place in a Republican Primary. But to date, nobody has challenged Melo.

Passidomo, for her part, already endorsed Melo as her preferred successor.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLes Miller, Gwendolyn Miller back Naya Young for Tampa City Council

next‘A strong voice’: Lori Berman, Tina Scott Polsky, Kelly Skidmore endorse Pia Dandiya for Congress

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories