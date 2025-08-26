‘A strong voice’: Lori Berman, Tina Scott Polsky, Kelly Skidmore endorse Pia Dandiya for Congress

Pia Dandiya’s bid to unseat Republican Brian Mast in Florida’s 21st Congressional District now has the backing of three fellow Democrats in the Legislature who represent parts of Palm Beach County.

Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman of Boynton Beach, Boca Raton state Sen. Tina Scott Polsky and Boca Raton state Rep. Kelly Skidmore are all throwing their support behind Dandiya, who launched her campaign in early June.

Berman, who took over as Senate Democratic Leader in April, said Dandiya “represents the kind of principled, forward-looking leadership we need in Washington.”

“She will fight tirelessly for our values — from strengthening public schools to protecting reproductive freedom, Social Security, and Medicare,” Berman said in a statement.

“Pia knows what’s at stake for Florida families, and she has the determination to deliver a brighter future.”

Polsky was similarly praiseful, saying Dandiya “has the experience, empathy, and work ethic to lead on day one.”

“Pia Dandiya will be a strong voice for Florida’s Democratic values in Washington,” she said in a statement. “Her deep knowledge of public policy and her passion for helping people are exactly what we need to move our state and our country forward.”

The nods from Berman, Polsky and Skidmore join others from ex-Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and former U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy.

Dandiya said in a statement that she is “honored” to add support from “three fierce champions for our community and our values.”

“They’ve each led with integrity and courage,” she said. “I’m proud to stand with them as we fight to bring people-first leadership to Washington.”

Dandiya, a first-generation American living with her husband and son in Palm Beach Gardens, is running on a platform prioritizing stronger public education provisions, preparing Americans for 21st-century jobs, reducing health care costs, protecting entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare, and safeguarding abortion rights.

She’s set to face small-business owner Elizabeth Pandich and firefighter Bernard Taylor in a Democratic Primary. So far, Dandiya has raised more than six times as much campaign cash as them.

No Republican has filed to challenge Mast, who has more than $2 million on hand to defend the seat he won in 2017.

CD 21 includes all of Martin and St. Lucie counties and part of northern Palm Beach County. The district leans Republican — R+7, per the Cook Political Report — but has pockets of Democratic strength, particularly in suburban communities where education and health care are top concerns.

The 2026 Primary is Aug. 18, followed by the General Election on Nov. 3.