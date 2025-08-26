August 26, 2025
Alan Clendenin re-elected to DNC post

Janelle Irwin TaylorAugust 26, 2025

alanclendenin
This will be Clendenin’s third term on the DNC Executive Committee.

Tampa City Council member Alan Clendenin has been re-elected to his leadership position within the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

The DNC on Monday at its meeting in Minneapolis re-elected Clendenin to his third four-year term on the DNC Executive Committee and on the DNC Southern Caucus, which represents Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Democrats abroad.

“Thank you team South,” Clendenin wrote in an announcement on Facebook.

Clendenin serves as the City Council member for District 1 in Tampa, a citywide post he was first elected to in 2023. Clendenin had previously run unsuccessfully in 2019. In 2016, he ran unsuccessfully for Hillsborough County School Board.

Originally from Sanford in Central Florida, Clendenin was an air traffic control specialist with the Federal Aviation Administration for more than three decades.

He has been heavily involved in Democratic party politics, chairing the Florida Democratic Party Platform Committee. He also vied in the past for the position of state Chair.

