Fiona McFarland to seek re-election in House, endorses James Buchanan for SD 22 seat

Rep. Fiona McFarland will seek a fourth and final term in the House rather than run for an open Senate seat.

The Sarasota Republican officially announced her re-election campaign in House District 73 and endorsed Rep. James Buchanan, a Venice Republican running in Senate District 22.

“James is not only a trusted friend but also a steadfast ally in advancing conservative principles,” McFarland said. “I have seen firsthand his integrity, determination and commitment to serving our community. Southwest Florida will be well served by his leadership in the Senate.”

McFarland was first elected to the House in 2020, the same year as Rep. Sam Garrison, the Fleming Island Republican in line to become House Speaker if Republicans retain the chamber next year, as expected.

“The opportunity to work alongside my close friend and our next Florida House Speaker, Sam Garrison, played a significant role in my decision,” McFarland said. “I have unfinished business in the House and I look forward to continuing to deliver for a community that has offered me and my family so much.”

Term limits mean that if McFarland wins re-election next year, she cannot run for the House seat again in 2028.

She had formally opened a campaign account for the House seat in January. But there had been speculation McFarland would instead run to succeed Sen. Joe Gruters in SD 22. Gruters cannot seek another term because of term limits.

Moreover, while Gruters said he intends to continue serving in the Senate after his election as Republican National Committee Chair, he has acknowledged that the new role may impact his service and some expect that he may yet vacate the seat. Should that happen, an election in SD 22 may be scheduled much sooner.

Buchanan welcomed McFarland’s endorsement of his Senate candidacy.

“You would be hard pressed to find a lawmaker with a stronger work ethic and drive to deliver for the residents of her community than Fiona McFarland,” he said. “From her service aboard Navy warships to her service in Tallahassee, Fiona knows only one speed — working around the clock to make life better for the people she represents. Florida is stronger because of her leadership.”

Her re-election bid also has ramifications for Democrats, as McFarland represents one of the few battleground seats in Southwest Florida.

McFarland in November won re-election over Democrat Derek Reich with more than 56% of the vote. She overperformed President Donald Trump in the district, with the GOP nominee for President receiving under 53% of the vote there while winning 56% of the vote statewide, according to MCI Maps.

When McFarland won her seat in the House in a slightly different district configuration, she flipped a seat previously held by Democratic Rep. Margaret Good, who initially won the seat in a Special Election over Buchanan during Trump’s first term.