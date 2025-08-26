August 26, 2025
Ashley Moody leads the honors at event featuring Vietnam veterans
Sen. Ashley Moody honors a Vietnam veteran during an event in Lady Lake. Image via Ashley Moody.

Drew DixonAugust 26, 2025

MOODYVIETNAM
The event took place at the Lady Lake American Legion Post, the largest on the planet.

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody paid homage to Vietnam veterans during a ceremony involving an American Legion Post in Lady Lake.

About 100 veterans were venerated during the event at the American Legion Post 347, which is the largest post of the American Legion in the world.

Moody herself presented lapel pins commemorating the veterans’ service during a ceremony, marking their sacrifice and recognizing surviving spouses of service personnel who were either killed during the war or have since passed away.

“Florida is the proud home to more than 1.4 million veterans, each a living reminder of service, sacrifice, and strength. I was privileged to commemorate approximately 100 Vietnam War-era veterans and surviving spouses in Central Florida,” Moody said.

“Many of these soldiers bravely fought in faraway jungles and unimaginable conditions, and it is important to me that the U.S. never forgets those who stood strong on behalf of this nation and freedom.”

Out of those 1.4 million U.S. military veterans and families in Florida, some 423,000 of them are Vietnam veterans. There were an estimated 9 million Americans who served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War era. It’s estimated about 2.7 million of those fought in the war.

Congress established the “Vietnam War Commemoration” in 2008 to partner with community organizations and government officials to recognize Vietnam War-era service personnel.

The war claimed 58,000 U.S. soldiers who were killed while fighting. Another 300,000 American service personnel were wounded during the conflict that lasted until 1975, before American troops withdrew.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories