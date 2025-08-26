Deborah Wesley scores 10 incumbent endorsements for Jax City Council bid

If a simple majority of the Jacksonville City Council could vote Republican Deborah Wesley onto the panel, she would already have the votes.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Commander is rolling out 10 endorsements out of the 19 currently serving Council members for her thus-far unopposed 2027 campaign for the at-large Group 1 seat. It’s the latest sign of a strength that borders on inevitability for her bid to join the GOP-controlled legislative body.

Among those endorsements: the outgoing incumbent, Terrance Freeman.

“With decades of leadership and service to our city, Deborah Wesley has a clear understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing Jacksonville,” said the former Council President who is widely expected to run to succeed Rep. Wyman Duggan in the House next year.

“Guided by her strong conservative values, she is the only person I trust to continue serving constituents with the same commitment and integrity I have strived to provide.”

Others, including current President Kevin Carrico, are on board.

“As Council President, I know the value of having strong, proven leaders at the table,” said the Southside district Councilman. “Commander Deborah Wesley has dedicated her life to public service, confronting some of the city’s toughest criminals to keep our community safe. I’m excited to endorse her for City Council, knowing she will continue to fight every day for Jacksonville’s children and families.”

Vice President Nick Howland of at-large Group 3 said Wesley’s “years of leadership and service have prepared her to make tough decisions for Jacksonville.

“As a fiscal conservative, she understands the responsibility that comes with managing public funds and will ensure our budgets always put taxpayers first,” Howland added.

Former Council President Randy White of District 12 referenced their shared commitment to “public safety.”

“With 34 years of service to JSO, she has the experience and dedication to keep Jacksonville safe. As a former Fire Chief, I know how important it is to have a public safety expert on the Council, and I’m proud to endorse her,” White said.

Council members Ken Amaro, Raul Arias, Joe Carlucci, Will Lahnen, Chris Miller and Ron Salem are also endorsing Wesley.

“I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support since filing just last month,” Wesley added.

“After 34 years serving our community at JSO, I know the importance of leadership, accountability, and keeping our neighborhoods safe. That’s why it means so much to have the backing of Sheriff T.K. Waters and 10 City Council Members. Together, we’re building a strong conservative coalition to unite our city and keep Jacksonville safe, strong, and thriving.”