Devin Stephenson: Future-proof — positioning higher-ed for success

As a new academic year begins, Florida Poly comes alive once again with energy, anticipation, and possibility.

New students are stepping onto campus for the first time, returning students are aiming for new heights, and faculty and staff are ready to guide them toward extraordinary achievements.

With the endless possibilities ahead, I am prompted to pause and reflect – not on where we’ve been, but on how we are positioning for the future.

This is a vital question that challenges leaders and teams in higher education to think beyond the immediate horizon. Positioning for the future isn’t about setting a fixed roadmap or rigid framework. It’s about deliberately building an environment, culture, and organizational mindset that can navigate uncertainty, change, and seize emerging opportunities.

It commands us to ask: can we truly position ourselves for the future – or should we intentionally keep the framework of creativity wide open?

The future, by its very nature, is unpredictable and shaped by forces we often cannot anticipate or control. While it’s essential to have a clear vision and direction, the greatest institutions tend to embrace flexibility as a core attribute.

From my earliest leadership roles, it has been apparent to me that flexibility, adaptability, and availability are the hallmarks of effective leaders – ones that understand change is inevitable and will help their teams navigate it with purpose and skill.

Envisioning the future is about actively creating it. It’s about using imagination to shape possibilities and then taking action to turn those visions into reality. Visionary leaders design organizational structures that are nimble and empower their people to explore, experiment and pivot when necessary. Rather than restricting creativity, they keep it intentionally broad and encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration, sparking ideas that may never have emerged in silos.

In fact, a recent Stanford study shows that employees open to collaboration will focus 64% longer and deliver better outcomes for an organization. Also, a 2024 McKinsey & Company study confirmed that when teams align with strategic priorities, productivity rises significantly.

At the heart of future-readiness lies a thoughtfully cultivated culture – one that rewards, affirms, and appreciates the work of those who drive progress. At Florida Poly, this includes disruptors, who challenge the status quo and push boundaries; innovators, who bring new ideas to life and envision what could be; problem solvers, who see challenges as opportunities for growth; and solution seekers, teams who tirelessly pursue practical, impactful answers.

When an institution celebrates these roles, it sends a powerful message that innovation, courage, and continuous improvement is not only welcomed but essential for success.

Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” Thus, we are reminded that vision and belief are the seeds from which progress grows. Dreaming boldly is a catalyst for discovery, pushing us to imagine beyond the limits of today.

While belief and vision are essential, they must be matched with action. Dreaming alone is not enough – attention, awareness and readiness are just as vital. Positioning an organization for the future is a dynamic blend of strategic intent and creative freedom.

Organizations optimize their future potential not by rigidly mapping every step in advance, but by building cultures that empower and celebrate innovative thinking, adaptability, and resilience.

It’s this balance that allows institutions to both envision and respond to the unfolding landscape – ensuring that they don’t just survive change but thrive because of it.

Dr. Devin Stephenson is the president of Florida Polytechnic University.