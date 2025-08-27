EMILY’s List backs ‘results-driven leader’ Eileen Higgins for Miami Mayor

Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins’ campaign for Miami Mayor just notched a nod from a national organization dedicated to electing Democratic women who support abortion rights.

EMILY’s List, a Washington-based political action committee, announced it is backing Higgins’ bid to become the “Magic City’s” first woman Mayor.

The group’s President, Jessica Mackler, said in a statement that while Higgins is focused on delivering for residents, “Republican leaders are more interested in political games than doing what’s best for Miami.”

“Eileen has stepped up to restore trust and put the citizens of Miami first,” Mackler said.

“She is a results-driven leader who has built affordable housing units, invested millions to strengthen hundreds of small businesses, and led efforts to expand transit. Eileen has fought hard for her community as a County Commissioner, and she will continue her great work in City Hall. EMILYs List is proud to endorse her as she runs to become the first woman mayor of Miami.”

The endorsement from EMILY’s List on Wednesday comes two days after Higgins’ campaign announced she had more than enough signatures to qualify for the Miami Mayor’s race by petition.

It also adds to an endorsement Higgins received from Ruth’s List Florida late last month.

Higgins is the Miami-Dade County Commission’s longest-serving current member, a former Director of the Peace Corps in Belize and an ex-foreign services officer for the U.S. Department of State.

She has represented District 5, which includes Miami, since June 2018. She confirmed Monday that she filed paperwork to resign from the County Commission, win or lose, the day after Miami’s Nov. 4 election.

She entered the Miami Mayor’s race in April, vowing to tackle vital issues like affordable housing, transportation, flood mitigation and public safety. As of this week, she is one of 11 active mayoral candidates.

Others running for Mayor include Laura Anderson, Christian Cevallos, Alyssa Crocker, Ijamyn Gray, Emilio González, Michael Hepburn, Max Martinez, Ken Russell, June Savage and Xavier Suarez.

González is a former Miami City Manager, former Director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and ex-CEO of Miami International Airport. Last month, he successfully sued the city to stop officials from delaying the election to 2026 without voter approval.

Russell is a former Miami Commissioner.

Suarez is a former Miami Mayor, Miami-Dade Commissioner and the father of outgoing Mayor Francis Suarez, whom Martinez placed second against in 2021.

Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo and former Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla have mulled running, but have not filed to do so yet.

Miami’s elections are technically nonpartisan.