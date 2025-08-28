Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.28.25

Good Thursday morning.

— TOP STORY —

“Kevin Guthrie says ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ will likely be empty within days, email shows” via The Associated Press — A top Florida official revealed the controversial Alligator Alcatraz immigration detention facility will likely be empty within days, a stunning development as the state simultaneously fights a court order to close the site.

In an email obtained by The Associated Press, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Guthrie wrote on Aug. 22 that “we are probably going to be down to 0 individuals within a few days.” The message confirms a rapid decline in the Everglades’ population center.

The facility was built two months ago under Trump’s directive and once held nearly 1,000 detainees. However, its population has plummeted amid multiple lawsuits challenging its legality and describing inhumane conditions.

This emptying of the center precedes the late October deadline set by a federal judge who ordered the facility shuttered. Both the state and federal governments have appealed that ruling, arguing that the detention beds are critically needed due to overcrowding elsewhere in Florida.

Opponents, including environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe, filed the lawsuit that led to the closure order, citing irreversible damage to the environmentally sensitive Everglades. They argue that the facility is unnecessary, especially since the state plans to build another center, dubbed the “Deportation Depot.”

Civil rights attorneys have also filed lawsuits detailing “severe problems,” including detainees held without charge and describing worms in food, overflowing toilets, and insect infestations.

— STATEWIDE —

“As reporting questions Alligator Alcatraz future, Ron DeSantis says deportations continue” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Despite an email from Emergency Management Director Guthrie revealing the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center would have “zero inmates within days,” DeSantis insists Florida’s deportation mission continues successfully. DeSantis publicly framed the facility’s rapid emptying as a positive outcome of swift deportations, while also stating detainee placement is ultimately a federal decision. He stressed that Florida remains “ready to help,” pointing to the new 1,300-bed “Deportation Depot” in Baker County as proof of an ongoing need. This messaging creates a contrast between the administration’s public commitment and the reality of its South Florida facility shutting down far ahead of a court-ordered deadline, suggesting the operational needs may have shifted.

“GOP leaders from other states join Alligator Alcatraz fray” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Attorneys General from 22 Republican-led states are backing Florida’s effort to keep the Alligator Alcatraz immigrant detention center open, urging a federal appeals court to block a judge’s shutdown order. In a friend-of-the-court brief, they argue the facility is exempt from the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) because it was built and is operated by the state, not the federal government. This legal argument claims the lower court overstepped its authority by applying federal environmental laws to a state project. The coalition is supporting appeals from both the DeSantis and Trump administrations to stay the injunction, which was granted based on environmental threats to the Everglades and a lack of required impact studies.

“DeSantis’ dilemma: to endorse or not endorse in the race to replace him as Governor?” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau — Nearing the end of his term, DeSantis seeks a successor to protect his legacy, a choice complicated by a charity scandal diminishing his wife’s prospects. He has elevated Sen. Jay Collins to Lieutenant Governor, positioning him as a loyal but risky gubernatorial candidate. This move defies the safer path of endorsing Trump-backed Rep. Byron Donalds, whom DeSantis resents for disloyalty during the Presidential Primary. The decision creates a high-stakes dilemma: backing Collins could prove DeSantis’ enduring influence but risks reigniting a feud with Trump and alienating the MAGA base. DeSantis’ political future and the fate of his signature policies hang in the balance of this consequential endorsement.

“‘I’d rather have none’: DeSantis sees red over Donald Trump greenlight for Chinese students” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is directly challenging Trump’s immigration policies, arguing that students from China and H1B visa holders threaten American security and prosperity. While Trump proposes doubling the number of Chinese students, DeSantis advocates for their complete exclusion, asserting many are spies for the Chinese Communist Party. He also attacks the H1B visa program as a “scam” and “indentured servitude,” primarily benefiting India. DeSantis links this stance to the economic pressures of artificial intelligence, questioning the logic of importing foreign labor when AI is already displacing young Americans in white-collar jobs. His position frames these immigration pathways as a dual threat to both national security and the economic future of the nation’s youth.

“AG James Uthmeier backs xylazine use for veterinary care” via Gray Rohrer of the Tallahassee Democrat — Uthmeier is proposing an exemption to allow veterinarians to use xylazine, a powerful sedative commonly used on large animals. Though Florida classifies the drug — also known as “tranq” — as a high-risk Schedule I substance, this move would protect its legitimate agricultural and zoological uses. The action comes as xylazine is increasingly found mixed with illicit fentanyl, contributing to the national overdose crisis. While Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson supports the state exemption as vital for farmers, it highlights the challenge of balancing necessary medical applications with the drug’s growing presence on the black market, a problem Congress is also attempting to address with federal legislation.

Happening today — The FDLE and Attorney General Uthmeier will hold a news conference: 11 a.m., Apalachicola.

“CFO Blaise Ingoglia, DeSantis fire off subpoenas at Orange County for DOGE audit obstruction” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Officials are issuing subpoenas in a state-led investigation into local government spending, following what they say are possible attempts to conceal public records tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion grant programs in Orange County. Ingoglia said they received a tip from someone inside county government that stated people were changing the names of files related to DEI in an attempt to “hide the information from us.” He said they compiled data and saw some anomalies that were “very strange indeed.”

“A right-wing news network lobbied lawmakers to defund fact-checkers, records show” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Records obtained by Seeking Rents show that lobbyists for Newsmax worked with GOP leaders in the Florida House of Representatives on a new state law that forbids state agencies from contracting with any businesses that work with “media reliability and bias monitors.” The measure aims to pressure companies like NewsGuard Technologies, a seven-year-old startup co-founded by a former Wall Street Journal publisher, which evaluates news outlets based on their accuracy and adherence to journalistic standards. NewsGuard’s credibility ratings are used by clients such as search engines, AI developers, news aggregators, and brand-sensitive businesses that are wary of having their advertisements appear on disreputable sites. Newsmax currently scores just 20 out of 100 on NewsGuard’s scale.

“Florida Supreme Court won’t take up Trump-Pulitzer lawsuit” via Jay Waagmeester of the Florida Phoenix — The Florida Supreme Court will not decide the Pulitzer Prize Board’s legal wrangle with Trump, declining to hear arguments that the courts should delay the lawsuit until the President leaves office. “This cause having heretofore been submitted to the Court on jurisdictional briefs and portions of the record deemed necessary to reflect jurisdiction under Article V, Section 3(b), Florida Constitution, and the Court having determined that it should decline to accept jurisdiction, it is ordered that the petition for review is denied,” the court said. “No motion for rehearing will be entertained by the Court.” Pulitzer attorneys asked to shelve the dispute at least until Trump leaves office.

“UF ranked No. 5 public university in Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges’ list” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The University of Florida remains among the country’s top higher education institutions, earning the No. 5 spot on Forbes’ 2026 list of best public universities. UF also ranked No. 30 overall in the “America’s Top Colleges” list, the highest of any Florida school. The rankings weigh factors such as alumni salaries, student debt loads and outcomes for low-income students, with Forbes citing UF’s ability to produce “successful, high-earning and influential graduates from all economic backgrounds, with less student debt.” “This is proof that the University of Florida is going forward at full speed. Our energy and our drive are stronger than ever, and we are not about to slow down,” said Mori Hosseini, Chair of the UF Board of Trustees.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“CDC director Susan Monarez ousted, four other leaders quit health agency” via Annika Kim Constantino of CNBC — Monarez has left the role just weeks after being sworn in, the Health and Human Services department said. In a post on X, the department said Monarez is no longer director and thanked her for “her dedicated service to the American people.” At least four other officials submitted their resignations in a massive shake-up at the agency: Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC’s chief medical officer; Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases; Dr. Daniel Jernigan, the director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases; and Dr. Jennifer Layden, director of the Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance and Technology. In his resignation letter, Daskalakis said he was leaving because of the “ongoing weaponizing of public health.”

“Republicans could take midterm hit if Obamacare subsidies expire” via Kelly Hooper and Robert King of POLITICO — As congressional Republicans debate this Fall whether to extend the Affordable Care Act enhanced subsidies, they need look no further than Florida to gauge the potential Midterm Election fallout for the party. The red state has the highest number of Obamacare enrollees in the country, and millions of low- and middle-income residents have utilized the subsidies to afford health coverage since the program’s inception in 2014. Florida, an epicenter of the MAGA movement, also has a disproportionately large number of small-business owners and employees who are heavily dependent on the tax credits.

“Some FEMA staffers put on emergency leave after signing dissent letter” via The Associated Press — Some employees of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) who signed a public letter of dissent earlier this week were put on administrative leave. More than 180 current and former FEMA employees signed the letter sent to the FEMA Review Council and Congress critiquing recent cuts to agency staff and programs, and warning that FEMA’s capacity to respond to a major disaster was dangerously diminished. Thirty-five signed their names, while 141 signed anonymously out of fear of retribution. The Associated Press has confirmed that at least two of the signatories received notices informing them that they would be placed on indefinite leave, with pay, and that they must still check in every morning to confirm their availability.

“U-turn tragedy becomes political tool to bash South Florida Dems on immigration” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — House Republicans are using a fatal truck crash in Florida to smear Democrats’ immigration policy throughout the Southeast. That includes attacks on Democrats in the region, such as U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, as well as targeted incumbents in states like North Carolina. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) last week sent out email blasts drawing attention to the policies that tied members of Congress to the St. Lucie County car crash involving undocumented immigrant Harjinder Singh, who authorities said made an illegal U-turn, causing the fatal collision. One email blasted U.S. Rep. Darren Soto and bore the subject line: “Three Floridians are dead. Soto’s radical agenda to blame.”

“Jimmy Patronis wants to allow military veterans to transfer professional licenses from state to state” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Patronis wants veterans to be able to take skills learned during service into the job market in any state. The Fort Walton Beach Republican has just introduced the Veteran and Spouse Licensing Flexibility Act (HR 5053), legislation aimed at easing the transition into civilian life for military members once they complete their duties. “Millions of veterans who proudly served in uniform possess a wide range of professional skills when they return home from military service, many of which are skills that require professional licensing. Many served as doctors, engineers, electricians, and more,” Patronis said.

— ELECTIONS —

“Realtors back Ashley Moody for U.S. Senate, citing her ‘critical support’ of key issues” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Add the political spending arm of the National Association of Realtors to the growing list of supporters that want Republican Moody to keep her U.S. Senate seat next year. Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC) is throwing its support behind Moody’s campaign, citing a recommendation from its Sunshine State analog, the Florida Realtors PAC. Marilyn Pearson Adams, Chair of the Florida Realtors PAC, said that since her appointment to the Senate by DeSantis in January, Moody “has shown a willingness to listen, to acknowledge, and address the needs of the communities she has served.”

“Seminole Tribe antes up with Byron Donalds” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Seminole Tribe of Florida, a historically crucial ally of DeSantis, has signaled a major political shift by donating $1 million to Rep. Donalds’ 2026 gubernatorial campaign. This move is significant, given the Tribe’s past partnership with DeSantis, which included a major Gaming Compact and a $2 million donation to his 2022 re-election campaign. By making this substantial contribution to Donalds’ already impressive $22.6 million war chest, the Tribe is placing an early and decisive bet on the Naples Republican. This financial backing suggests they are moving past the DeSantis era and choosing Donalds over potential successors from the Governor’s inner circle, such as First Lady Casey DeSantis or Lt. Gov.Collins.

“Jay Collins will not run for Congress, focused on Lt. Governor job” via Javier Manjarres of The Floridian — Sources close to Lt. Gov. Collins have dismissed rumors of a congressional run as “categorically false,” insisting he is focused on his current duties and a “Florida First agenda.” While the congressional speculation has been squashed, it has intensified talk of his more likely ambition: a 2026 gubernatorial campaign. Such a bid would set up a major Republican Primary showdown with announced candidate Donalds. Collins is fueling this speculation by actively engaging with Democratic gubernatorial opponents, signaling his focus remains squarely on statewide politics and a potential run for Governor, despite his previous unsuccessful bid for Congress against Rep. Kathy Castor.

“Jon Maples notches key endorsement from ‘MAGA Meg’ Weinberger in HD 87 bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Lake Clarke Shores Council member Maples has secured a crucial endorsement in his bid for Florida’s House District 87 from Rep. Weinberger, a prominent Trump ally nicknamed “MAGA Meg.” Weinberger praised Maples as the “ally I need to help fight for President Trump’s agenda,” firmly positioning him as the America-First candidate in the race. This nod strengthens his standing in a competitive field aiming to replace Rep. Mike Caruso, whose recent appointment by DeSantis will likely trigger an earlier Special Election. Bolstered by this key conservative backing, Maples is already the fundraising leader among a slate of Republican and Democratic candidates, solidifying his status as a front-runner.

“Rob Long, Bill Reicherter add big bucks to campaign coffers in Special Election for HD 90” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Democrat Long and Republican Reicherter infused their respective war chests with solid sums of cash between July 1 and Aug. 14 in the Special Election race for House District 90. They used very different methods to do so. Long, a Delray Beach Commissioner, depended on a blend of personal checks, corporate contributions and a large donation from a political committee to raise more than $20,000 in the last reporting period. Reicherter, a signage company owner with a long history of community involvement, added $100,625 to his campaign account over the same stretch. All but $623 of it was a self-loan.

“EMILY’s List backs ‘results-driven leader’ Eileen Higgins for Miami Mayor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade Commissioner Higgins’ campaign for Miami Mayor just notched a nod from a national organization dedicated to electing Democratic women who support abortion rights. EMILY’s List, a Washington-based political action committee, announced it is backing Higgins’ bid to become the “Magic City’s” first woman Mayor. The group’s president, Jessica Mackler, said in a statement that while Higgins focuses on delivering for residents, “Republican leaders are more interested in political games than doing what’s best for Miami.” “Eileen has stepped up to restore trust and put the citizens of Miami first,” Mackler said.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

Happening today — Sen. Shevrin Jones and local leaders will host a news conference in Miami Beach to address the recent painting over of the Pulse Nightclub crosswalk memorial: 1 p.m., crosswalk on the corner of Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach. RSVP at [email protected].

“More than 1 million ACA enrollees in Miami-Dade to pay higher premiums if federal tax credits expire” via Sergio R. Bustos of WLRN — Two major Hispanic business groups say more than 1 million Miami-Dade residents who rely on the Affordable Care Act for health insurance will see premiums skyrocket next year unless Congress acts to extend a critical federal tax credit. The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce sounded the alarm about the likely expiration of the “Enhanced Premium Tax Credits.” The tax credits were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic to help ACA enrollees afford health insurance. Efforts to include it in the “Big, Beautiful Act,” signed into law by Trump, failed last month. The tax credits are now set to expire at the end of the year. In Florida, insurers may increase premiums between 15% and 41%.

“A Miami federal judge confronts a surge in threats: ‘We’re just trying to do our job’” via Noreen Marcus of the Florida Bulldog — A sharp increase in serious threats to judges in Florida and across the nation is starting to capture the public’s attention like a five-alarm nightmare. The threats are relentless and diabolical. Bad actors are sending pizzas to judges’ homes “from Daniel Anderl,” the 20-year-old son of a New Jersey federal judge who was shot dead in the doorway of his family home by an assassin posing as a delivery person. That tragedy five years ago jolted Daniel’s mother, U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, into activism for judicial security and independence. The deadly assault on Judge Salas’ family inspired many others, including her friend Miami U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, to adopt her mission as their own.

“Miami-Dade schools’ enrollment shows sharp decline in one year” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — Initial attendance numbers from both Broward and Miami-Dade schools indicate a significant decrease in enrollment in South Florida’s public school system in only one year. In Miami-Dade, the number of students enrolled at the start of school last year was 326,279. This year’s number at the beginning of school is 313,220. According to the School District’s statistical highlight report, full-time enrollment for the 2024-25 school year was 335,474. That means that approximately 13,059 fewer students are enrolled in Miami-Dade Public Schools this year than last.

“Miami-Dade slashed eviction aid program. Faith leaders push to restore funding” via Lauren Costantino of the Miami Herald — In the basement of Miami’s oldest mosque, faith leaders — Muslim, Jewish and Christian — along with lawyers and health care workers listened as resident Yovanny Martinez discussed the harsh reality of facing an eviction. After 13 years of living in a mobile home park with his grandfather, Martinez received a notice from his landlord: move out within six months or face eviction. Martinez — a roofer who also serves as the caretaker for his grandfather — is one of 90 families at Palm Lake Mobile Home Park facing the same dilemma. Many of the residents are low-wage workers, immigrant families with young children or elderly and disabled people on a fixed income.

“Broward School Board takes step toward closing some schools” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Efforts to improve marketing, boost student achievement and overhaul some campuses have failed to stop a freefall in Broward school enrollment. And now, most School Board members say they are ready to consider what had been an option of last resort: closing schools. School Board members agreed Tuesday to move forward with a proposal by Superintendent Howard Hepburn that takes an initial step toward considering the future of 34 schools. Some schools would close, while others would consolidate, change or even expand, officials said. Hepburn hasn’t given an exact number of how many may close. The next step will be to hold meetings with local city leaders as well as parents and community members.

“Fort Lauderdale is getting $88M due to floods. How would you spend it?” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Fort Lauderdale is getting a windfall of $88 million in federal money — and city officials want your input on how to spend it. The funds will help the community recover from the flooding caused by a record-breaking rainstorm that hit in April 2023. The historic deluge swamped all of Fort Lauderdale, but four neighborhoods were hardest hit by the rain bomb: Edgewood, River Oaks, Melrose Manors and Melrose Park. Fort Lauderdale can allocate the funds to repair damaged homes and buildings, restore critical infrastructure and facilities, elevate existing structures, expand community services, and enhance the city’s resilience against future storms. Fort Lauderdale has set up an online survey for public input, said city spokesperson Ashley Doussard.

“IRSC plans nation’s first community college medical school at Port St. Lucie campus” via Wicker Perlis and Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Indian River State College would become the first community college in the United States with an attached medical school, according to a presentation to the college Board of Trustees. The medical school would be part of a dramatically expanded focus on health care at the college’s Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie, which already includes health science and nursing programs. Plans also include the creation of IRSC’s third charter school, which could feed directly into the health sciences and medical school programs on the same campus. IRSC already operates two charter schools: Clark Advanced Learning Center in Stuart and Indiantown High School.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange school enrollment drops by nearly 7,000 in new school year” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Public Schools’ enrollment is down nearly 7,000 students from May, a drop that could lead to budget cuts and job losses and may be fueled by immigrant families who are fearful of sending their children to campus, officials said. Central Florida’s largest School District predicted a loss of about 3,100 students for the school year that started on Aug.11, but early student counts show that another 3,600 students are also not in class. An enrollment drop of more than double what was expected could mean a loss of another $25 million in state funding, Deputy Superintendent Michael Armbruster told the Orange County School Board on Tuesday. The District had planned for about $28 million less in state funding this year but now faces nearly double that amount based on state formulas that distribute funds to school districts on a per-student basis.

“Florida orders removal of Orlando student road art it promoted three months ago” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — In May, two Lake Nona fourth graders won a Florida Department of Transportation art contest. This week, Laureate Park Elementary School learned the state has ordered the youngsters’ street art painted over, part of a wide-ranging effort to remove “pavement art” and other roadway markings that Florida officials now say are unsafe. The state’s new push led to the painting over of the rainbow crosswalk at the former Pulse nightclub in Orlando and has put about 400 more road art projects around Florida on a potential removal list. The Lake Nona kid-designed bike lanes are among 18 in the city of Orlando required to be removed by next week. “When this came up, I said, ‘Are we sure this is on the list?’” said Jim Gray, the Orlando City Commissioner who represents the Lake Nona area. Gray said he was surprised the state targeted the bike lane art — because it had sponsored the art contest.

—“Under state pressure, Orlando begins painting over decorative crosswalks — but wants reprieve for Pulse” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Parking Spaces for Pride ‘just about the community,’ says Se7enbites owner” via Amy Drew Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel

“Volusia School Board member challenges’ nondisclosure agreements’ placed on staff members” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — More than 100 administrative staff members with Volusia County Schools have signed “nondisclosure agreements,” which prevent them from sharing information about certain aspects of public school business, much to the chagrin of Board member Donna Brosemer. Brosemer argued the NDAs go too far and violate Florida’s open records laws. She got pushback from Superintendent Carmen Balgobin and the District’s general counsel, Gilbert Evans, Jr., but the Board agreed to discuss the NDAs further at a future workshop. The agreements require employees to keep confidential some information that is already, by Florida law, confidential, such as records about students, employees’ health care, and security protocols. However, more problematically, it also covers information regarding “the District’s financial operations, including budgets, funding sources and allocation of resources,” as well as “strategic planning documents.”

“Winter Haven Commissioner Brad Dantzler says he won’t seek another term. Here’s who is running” via Sara-Megan Walsh of The Ledger of Lakeland — After 13 years of service, Winter Haven Commissioner Dantzler has announced he will not seek re-election, concluding a tenure that included multiple terms as Mayor. Dantzler, first elected to Seat 4 in 2013, cited major city projects, such as the AdventHealth Field House, as key accomplishments during his time in office. His departure officially opens up his at-large seat for the Nov. 4 election, and the race to succeed him is already underway. Paraeducator Matthew Crowley and former legislative aide Charles Davis III have filed to run for the open position, which will be on the same ballot as the race for Seat 5, held by Commissioner Clifton E. Dollison.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Navigating the crowded Special Election for Tampa’s District 5” via John Hill of the Tampa Bay Times — Voters in Tampa’s economically diverse District 5 face a crowded Special Election with 14 candidates vying to replace the late Gwendolyn Henderson. The District presents unique challenges, spanning from low-income East Tampa to affluent downtown and Ybor City, creating a wide range of constituent needs. Amid the packed field, three standout contenders emerge: veteran politician Thomas Scott for his legislative experience, community advocate Naya Young for her fresh, people-centered perspective, and business consultant Alison A. Hewitt for her expertise in urban redevelopment. Ultimately, the best outcome would be a runoff between the top two vote-getters, allowing for a longer campaign and a more informed final decision by the electorate.

“Florida to erase at least 15 colorful school crosswalks in Hillsborough” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — Amid the crackdown on street art, street murals outside several Hillsborough County schools installed for safety purposes will also be removed. Among the schools with brightly colored crosswalks identified by the state’s transportation department as noncompliant: Rampello and Dr. Carter G Woodson K-8 schools; Roosevelt, Edison, Broward, Shaw, McFarlane Park, Forest Hills, Mabry, Grady, Potter and Just elementary schools; Monroe Middle School; and Robinson and Plant high schools. All except for Plant High School’s mural were part of Mayor Jane Castor’s Crosswalks for Classrooms project, which began in 2019 and received a statewide innovation award from the Department of Transportation in 2020.

“Do Pinellas efforts to improve Black student outcomes meet Trump rules?” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Nearly a decade after crafting a plan to narrow the achievement gap between Black and non-Black students, Pinellas County schools have made limited advances. In areas such as student discipline, Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said, “the targets have not been even close to achieved.” With such shortfalls in mind, leaders of the group that filed a 2000 class-action lawsuit accusing the Pinellas District of shortchanging Black children are asking the District to continue even after the expiration of the 10-year plan, known as Bridging the Gap.

“Feds indict leaders of church that owns Avila home for money laundering” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Leaders affiliated with the Kingdom of God Global Church — which owns a palatial estate in Tampa’s tony Avila community — have been arrested by federal authorities for their alleged roles in a forced labor and money laundering conspiracy. The FBI said Wednesday that it arrested Michelle Brannon in Tampa and David Taylor in North Carolina. WSTP-10 on Wednesday reported that the FBI was at an Avila estate at 706 Guisando De Avila. The FBI said a Michigan grand jury returned a 10-count indictment against Brannon and Taylor, who are leaders of the Kingdom of God Global Church, formerly known as Joshua Media Ministries International.

“Tampa Bay Times launches Education Hub to enhance education coverage” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Tampa Bay Times is launching its Education Hub, a move aimed at enhancing the paper’s commitment to local and state education reporting. The hub will focus on all aspects of education, including K-12 and higher education, in the Tampa Bay area and beyond. The Education Hub will feature a dedicated reporting team comprising four primary journalists, a coordinating editor, and additional roles. Its members include Jeffrey Solochek and Divya Kumar as education reporters, Lucy Marques as a higher education reporter, Nakylah Carter as a data reporter, and Jay Cridlin as the education and immigration editor. Other Tampa Bay Times journalists will contribute to provide deeper and more sustained education coverage.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Increased medical emergencies at Krome as immigrant detention swells” via Anna-Catherine Brigida of The Tributary — Krome Processing Center’s average daily population has climbed from fewer than 600 at the start of the Trump administration to 900 in July, according to data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement — and that’s likely a significant undercount. Emergency calls have risen faster than the detainee population. From January to July, 911 calls made from the detention center doubled compared to the same period the previous year. More than 170 calls were made this year through July 15, compared to 86 during the same period last year. This year, about half of the calls were related to a sick or injured person, compared to just 25% of the calls last year.

“Triumph Gulf Coast Board finalizing $32.5M grant for UWF tech research enhancements” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The University of West Florida is set to utilize $32.5 million in pending grants to increase cybersecurity and computational studies at the Panhandle school. The proposal for funding from the Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors still requires final negotiations to complete the contract’s legalities. But if it’s cleared, the money will be invested in UWF’s Institute for Analytics and Industry Advancement (IAIA) and the Center for Cybersecurity. University officials also plan to establish a new Center for Computational Intelligence.

“‘Definitely considering it’: Loranne Ausley, Gwen Graham, Al Lawson buzz swirls in 2026 Tallahassee Mayor race” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — Following Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey’s announcement he won’t seek a third term, a guessing game has erupted over who will enter the 2026 race, with several of the city’s political heavyweights noncommittally considering a run. Former lawmakers Ausley, Graham, and Lawson have all confirmed that they are considering the race after being approached by supporters, although none have officially declared their candidacy. Their potential candidacies add intrigue to a field that currently includes progressive City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow. The race is being closely watched as many believe a well-known figure like Graham or Lawson could bridge the significant political divide that has paralyzed the current City Commission, making the largely ceremonial role potentially pivotal for Tallahassee’s future.

“Donna Adelson trial recap: Jury hears ‘the bump,’ Adelsons talk in ‘code’” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — The seventh day of Donna Adelson’s trial trailed a web of phone calls and other evidence in the infamous 2014 murder-for-hire scheme that killed her ex son-in-law, Dan Markel. Katherine Magbanua, one of the state’s key witnesses and the go-between to the hitmen, told jurors Aug. 26 that she was paid for doing no work at Adelson’s dental practice. TPD Sgt. Christopher Corbitt, meanwhile, traced a web of incriminating calls and texts for the jury on Aug. 26 and is expected to wrap his testimony on Wednesday morning.

“19 apply for two judicial vacancies in Florida’s Big Bend, including Donna Adelson prosecutor” via Jim Rosica of USA Today Network — Nineteen local lawyers and judges have applied for one or both judicial vacancies in the Big Bend of Florida’s judicial circuit. One of them is currently prosecuting the high-profile murder trial of Adelson in a Tallahassee criminal courtroom. The 2nd Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) announced the list of hopefuls on Aug. 26 for two openings: One for a Leon County judge seat vacated by Jason Jones, who was elevated to the circuit bench, and another for a new circuit judgeship created by the Legislature.

“Moving the bench: DOAH trades Apalachee Parkway HQ for Southwood building” via James Call of USA Today Network — There’s a new home for the place you go to fight state government. The Division of Administrative Hearings has vacated a complex along Apalachee Parkway for new offices and courtrooms in Southwood. It’s the state agency that provides independent administrative law judges to resolve disputes involving Florida government agencies through hearings and recommended and final orders. The 44 judges and staff of the division, or “DOAH” as it’s called, moved out of a 1950s-era complex this July 1 and into a multistory, mirrored-window building with columns at 2001 Drayton Drive. The division had issued an “invitation to negotiate” when the lease for the Parkway facility was set to expire. The landlord did not respond, so DOAH went looking for a new home.

“Quincy city clerk charged in cemetery plot fraud scheme, law enforcement says” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — The city clerk of Quincy in Gadsden County has been charged in connection with an alleged scheme to swindle the city out of money for municipal cemetery plot sales. Her alleged take? A little over $7,000. Janice Yvette Shackelford, 62, has been charged with one count of organized scheme to defraud, one count of grand theft, six counts of forgery, six counts of uttering, one count of misuse of public office and one count of violating the Florida Public Records Act, court records show.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Collier Commissioners approve display of Ten Commandments at county-owned buildings” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — The Collier County Commission voted 4-1 to approve displaying the Ten Commandments in county buildings, despite facing strong public opposition and the looming threat of legal challenges. The controversial proposal, introduced by Commissioner Chris Hall, will feature the religious text displayed alongside historical documents, such as the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights. Hall argued the measure is not about religion, but about promoting a return to historical values. Opponents, including numerous faith leaders, warned the display violates the separation of church and state, wastes taxpayer money, and favors specific religions. Commission Chair Burt Saunders cast the lone dissenting vote, calling it a “slippery slope” that puts the county in a position of “favoring certain religious traditions over others.” The documents will be framed and hung in several publicly accessible county locations, including the courthouse.

“Sarasota County Commissioner gave leftover campaign funds to husband’s nonprofit after win” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — After her election victory in 2024, Sarasota County Commissioner Teresa Mast donated the unspent remainder of her campaign funds — nearly $30,000 — to a nonprofit run by her husband from which the county had pulled funding earlier this year. The Building Industry Institute is a nonprofit organization founded and operated by Jon Mast, a local leader in the construction and development industry. Jon Mast is currently utilizing the group to establish a local trade school; the institute describes itself as “dedicated to providing high-quality building trades education to individuals and communities across the country,” according to its website.

“‘A personal calling.’ Manatee School Board chooses admin as new Superintendent” via Ryan Ballogg of the Miami Herald — After a nationwide search, the School Board of Manatee County has chosen Laurie Breslin as the District’s next Superintendent. This time, the District is promoting from within. Breslin, 48, has served as a teacher, principal and administrator in the School District, most recently as Executive Director of Student Support and Family Engagement. Breslin also received her own education in Manatee County’s public school system, graduating from Manatee High School in 1995. “I am deeply honored by the trust the School Board has placed in me, and I am humbled to serve the community that shaped me as both a student and an educator,” Breslin said.

“Venice City Council contemplates property tax rate reduction for 2025-25 budget” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Venice City Council indicated a desire to adopt the reduced property tax rate to keep revenues flat when it approves the 2025-26 fiscal year budget in September. The “rolled-back” rate of 3.845 mills, compared with the current millage rate of 3.9041 mills, would trim approximately $419,000 from property tax revenue collections. One mill represents $1 in property taxes for every $1,000 in taxable value. Finance Director Linda Senne said if the City Council adopted the reduced tax rate, which it could do as soon as 5:01 p.m., Sept. 9, when it hosts the first public hearing on the proposed $172.5 million budget, the move would save owners of a home appraised at $300,000 about $18 on their property tax bill.

— TOP OPINION —

“Jeb Bush reminds us what real leadership is” via Steve Bosquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Jeb Bush can even make us feel nostalgic for Jeb Bush.

Florida’s first two-term Republican Governor is 72 now, and when he returned to the spotlight this week, he immediately reminded us of what it was like to be led by a Governor who’s fully engaged in governing, all the time.

After years of DeSantis running roughshod over our state, admit it: you miss Bush dearly. He was a leader who led with conviction, not calculation, making sincere efforts to connect with constituents. Governing is not just hopping from city to city, scowling from a lectern and threatening those who disagree with you.

Bush reappeared to deliver the eulogy for his friend and ally, John Thrasher. He recalled how Thrasher advised him in his 1998 campaign that he was “too wonky” and needed to connect with people by telling stories, not reciting 10-point plans. The advice worked.

Together, they changed the course of Florida history, passing record tax cuts and overhauling the university system with a plan sketched out on a cocktail napkin. Bush recalled Thrasher showing up in a lab coat and stethoscope to lobby for a new medical school, just to make sure the Governor “had a heart.”

Crucially, Thrasher reminded Bush to respect the Legislature as a co-equal branch of government — another fundamental principle that has been totally lost. Bush also fondly remembered Thrasher saving him from his clueless mistake of wearing a bright Gator blue sweater to a Seminole football championship parade.

In his talk, Bush never once mentioned the name of the current occupant of the Governor’s office, but the contrast was stark. He praised Thrasher for his lack of ego, for being a giver, not a taker. As his voice broke slightly, he ended with a simple tribute: “I love you, my friend.”

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Trump hypocrisy No. 23,520: Accusing Fed Governor of same thing he did himself” via David Mastio of the Miami Herald — It is funny that Trump thinks an unproven allegation of mortgage fraud is enough to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from office to be replaced, no doubt, by the kind of malleable Trump crony that populates the rest of his administration. You see, last week, a New York appeals court upheld a proven allegation of mortgage fraud against Trump and his sons, while overturning the $500 million penalty a lower court had imposed. Trump focused on the financial win for him and claimed vindication. Still, today, Trump remains prohibited from serving as an officer or director of a New York corporation and is not permitted to apply for a loan from a New York bank due to his proven misconduct.

“The GOP is inflating health care costs — for its own voters” via Mary Ellen Klas of Bloomberg — Unless the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress act quickly, millions of working Americans could lose access to their health insurance at the end of this year. Among the most affected will be small businesses and middle-income earners — many of whom, ironically, live in congressional districts that vote Republican. An estimated 4.7 million small-business owners and self-employed workers relied on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace to obtain health insurance in 2023. But the tax credits these businesses use to offset their health insurance costs are set to expire at the end of December — and neither the Trump White House nor Republicans in Congress are poised to do anything about it.

“The evidence that AI is destroying jobs for young people just got stronger” via Derek Thompson — In a new paper, several Stanford economists studied payroll data from the private company ADP, which covers millions of workers, through mid-2025. They found that young workers aged 22–25 in “highly AI-exposed” jobs, such as software developers and customer service agents, experienced a 13% decline in employment since the advent of ChatGPT. Notably, the economists found that older workers and those in less-exposed jobs, such as home health aides, experienced steady or rising employment. “There’s a clear, evident change when you specifically look at young workers who are highly exposed to AI,” Stanford economist Erik Brynjolfsson, who wrote the paper with Bharat Chandar and Ruyu Chen, told the Wall Street Journal.

“Garnet and Golden moment: FSU grad Kindred Lubeck designed Taylor Swift’s engagement ring” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — A Florida State graduate designed the giant engagement ring flashed by Grammy Award-winning singer Swift in social media posts around the world. Swift and longtime boyfriend Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, got engaged in a picturesque garden. One picture shows the “You Belong With Me” singer as she hugs Kelce and dangles the mega-watt diamond for the camera. The vintage, 8-carat diamond ring is estimated to cost $550,000 and was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. Lubeck graduated from FSU with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

“Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers an after-hours ‘Under the Stars’ experience” via Maria Sonnenberg for Florida Today — “Kennedy Under the Stars” launches at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 30. In this retro look at Y2K nostalgia, guests can dance the night away at NASA Central’s techno glow party, enjoy early 2000s hits at Gateway, or pop by the Rocket Garden for dance-offs and cosmic prizes. From aliens to astronauts, guests can show off their costumes in the contest. With Cosmic Glow Mini Golf, grab a putter and enter a glowing miniature world in the Rocket Garden. Meet veteran NASA astronauts Ellen Ochoa and Mike Foreman and hear real stories from space. Explore the night sky with Florida Tech’s Ortega Observatory team and telescopes.

