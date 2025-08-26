August 26, 2025
‘I hustled’: Brian Ehrlich qualifies by petition for Miami Beach Commission race

Jesse SchecknerAugust 26, 2025

Brian Ehrlich
‘Doorsteps, sweat, and sunscreen are what got us here.’

As his campaign expected, Brian Ehrlich has officially qualified for the Miami Beach Commission’s Group 1 race by petition.

Ehrlich’s camp submitted 1,284 petition signatures last week, well over the 856-petition requirement.

Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia’s Office has since certified 997 of those signatures as matching those on file.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Miami Beach’s website lists Ehrlich and City Commissioner Laura Dominguez, who is running for re-election in Group 2, as the only candidates running for Miami Beach office this cycle as having qualified without paying a local fee.

Ehrlich, a 44-year-old real estate investor who has served on several city advisory boards, stressed that his method of qualification proves he has real, grassroots support.

“I didn’t run a machine. I hustled, walked block after block, and engaged in conversation after conversation,” he said in a statement. “Doorsteps, sweat, and sunscreen are what got us here. Now it’s official: I’m on the ballot.”

Ehrlich is one of seven candidates running to replace Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, who is vying for the city mayoralty.

Others running include former Miami Design Preservation League Executive Director Daniel Ciraldo, Realtor Ava Frankel, Better Streets Miami Beach founder Matthew Gultanoff, Park View Island Sustainable Association Founder Omar Jimenez, Miami Beach legislative aide Monica Matteo-Salinas and lawyer Monique Pardo Pope.

Ciraldo, Ehrlich and Matteo-Salinas are Democrats, according to state records. Pardo Pope is a Republican. Frankel, Gultanoff and Jimenez have no party affiliation.

Ehrlich filed to run April 9. If elected, he vows to push for a citywide master plan that supports walkable neighborhoods and well-maintained public spaces, enhance transparency in public spending through independent audits, and a “responsible growth” policy that benefits residents while addressing resiliency and traffic issues.

The Miami Beach Commission is a technically nonpartisan body, as are its elections.

The Miami Beach General Election is Nov. 5.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

